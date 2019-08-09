DAWN.COM

FM Qureshi meets Chinese counterpart in Beijing to discuss situation in occupied Kashmir

Dawn.comAugust 09, 2019

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi being received at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing on Friday. — Foreign Office
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrived in Beijing on Friday to meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and discuss with him the current situation in occupied Kashmir following India's move to revoke its special status.

A statement released by the Foreign Office ahead of the meeting, said that the two will discuss the "unconstitutional measures taken by India" and exchange views on the security situation in the region.

The statement further noted that Qureshi will apprise his Chinese counterpart of the continued human rights violations in occupied Kashmir by Indian forces.

Explainer: What India's change to occupied Kashmir's status means

According to Radio Pakistan, the foreign minister was received by Pakistan's Ambassador to China Naghmana Hashmi on his arrival at the Beijing airport.

He was then taken to the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse where he was warmly received by FM Yi and discussions between the two began.

More to follow.

