After Samjhauta, Rashid announces discontinuation of Thar Express train service with India

Dawn.comUpdated August 09, 2019

"As long as I am railways minister, Samjhauta Express and Thar Express will not operate," says Sheikh Rashid. — DawnNewsTV
A day after he announced the discontinuation of the Samjhauta Express, Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid on Friday said the Thar Express train service to India will be suspended as well.

"As long as I am railways minister, Samjhauta Express and Thar Express will not operate. That's it," he declared at a press conference in Islamabad today.

Thar Express connects Khokhrapar town in Thar to India's Munabao village located in the Rajasthan desert.

He told reporters that he will visit Azad Jammu and Kashmir after Eidul Azha and added: "We don't want war [...] But any person who does not fulfill his commitment with the Kashmiris is a traitor."

Earlier today, Samjhauta Express departed from Lahore in what is likely to be its last trip for a while.

The decisions have been taken in reaction to India's decision to revoke Article 370 of the Indian constitution that granted occupied Kashmir special status. In response, Pakistan decided to downgrade diplomatic relations with New Delhi and suspend all bilateral trade.

The government also announced to suspend cultural and trade ties with India and asked New Delhi to withdraw High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria from Islamabad soon after occupied Kashmir was stripped of its autonomy.

Pakistan’s High Commissioner-designate Moinul Haq, who was expected to travel to India on August 16 for assuming charge of his assignment, was stopped from proceeding to Delhi.

India's move to annex Kashmir

On Monday, the government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stripped Kashmiris of the special autonomy they had for seven decades through a rushed presidential order. An indefinite curfew — that has entered its fifth day today though authorities had announced to ease it for Friday prayers — was imposed in occupied Kashmir and elected leaders were put under house arrest.

By repealing Article 370 of the constitution, people from the rest of India will now have the right to acquire property in Kashmir and settle there permanently. Kashmiris as well as critics of India’s Hindu nationalist-led government see the move as an attempt to dilute the demographics of Muslim-majority Kashmir with Hindu settlers.

Furthermore, Indian Home Minister Amit Shah, who is also president of the BJP, moved a bill — later passed by the Indian parliament — to bifurcate the state into two union territories to be directly ruled by New Delhi.

Pakistan had strongly condemned the move and vowed to "exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps" taken by India.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his resolve to fight the issue “on every forum” and demanded the international community to take action, accusing Modi of having an anti-Muslim agenda.

The Pakistan Army also said it “firmly stands” with Kashmiris.

Prime Minister Imran constituted a seven-member committee to make recommendations to formulate Islamabad's legal, political and diplomatic response to the change in the status of occupied Kashmir by the Indian government.

Comments (22)

A shah
Aug 09, 2019 05:23pm

Very good news. India- Pakistan have zero contact and trade. Love from India

Intelligent Nawab
Aug 09, 2019 05:24pm

Great move.

Ashish
Aug 09, 2019 05:27pm

What will India do now with services cancelled ?? I think India should re-evaluate it’s Kasmir stand. Is it worth having Kashmir at cost of full two trains not operating. I think not.

Rabba
Aug 09, 2019 05:28pm

good news for all

D’Souza
Aug 09, 2019 05:29pm

Congratulate the minister for his out of the box thinking. This move will surely bring the Indians to their knees immediately and give up Kashmir.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 09, 2019 05:30pm

Excellent, timely and befitting response. Keep it up and hang on tough.

Jugnu
Aug 09, 2019 05:32pm

No complaints.

Anees
Aug 09, 2019 05:33pm

India is not going to loose anything.

We should keep kashmir aside and discuss on other things.

We need reforms and Still i feel We should align with india on development agenda.

Kk
Aug 09, 2019 05:33pm

Looks like minister wants a new portfolio.

Anis Motiwala
Aug 09, 2019 05:34pm

I do not understand how will India feel punished by this move? The only people who would be punished are those who have family links on both sides and they are invariably Muslims. What a punishment !

Junaid
Aug 09, 2019 05:34pm

Modi must be smiling. Rss wants exactly that.

Shami
Aug 09, 2019 05:36pm

Immature behaviour from both sides.

Leo
Aug 09, 2019 05:36pm

Really happy !

Samrat
Aug 09, 2019 05:37pm

@Junaid, exactly !

Jehengir khan
Aug 09, 2019 05:38pm

Who travels by train? Common people....what is the consequence of suspension of trade with india? Tomoto and onion will become very expensive because now the same product from India will enter from Dubai.....Mr. Rashid: please don't crush common people....

Gaur
Aug 09, 2019 05:38pm

This is exactly what Indians wanted, thank you Mr. Rasheed !

Dinesh
Aug 09, 2019 05:41pm

How long are you going to drag this out. Do it in one go.

desi dimag
Aug 09, 2019 05:42pm

Modi had expected these wise decisions from Pakistan.

Samrat
Aug 09, 2019 05:42pm

@Junaid, you are absolutely right !

Shabih
Aug 09, 2019 05:42pm

One of the few step for the long way forward.

Samrat
Aug 09, 2019 05:43pm

Indians welcome this decision.

Ram
Aug 09, 2019 05:45pm

Who cares?

