After Samjhauta, Rashid announces discontinuation of Thar Express train service with India
A day after he announced the discontinuation of the Samjhauta Express, Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid on Friday said the Thar Express train service to India will be suspended as well.
"As long as I am railways minister, Samjhauta Express and Thar Express will not operate. That's it," he declared at a press conference in Islamabad today.
Thar Express connects Khokhrapar town in Thar to India's Munabao village located in the Rajasthan desert.
He told reporters that he will visit Azad Jammu and Kashmir after Eidul Azha and added: "We don't want war [...] But any person who does not fulfill his commitment with the Kashmiris is a traitor."
Earlier today, Samjhauta Express departed from Lahore in what is likely to be its last trip for a while.
The decisions have been taken in reaction to India's decision to revoke Article 370 of the Indian constitution that granted occupied Kashmir special status. In response, Pakistan decided to downgrade diplomatic relations with New Delhi and suspend all bilateral trade.
The government also announced to suspend cultural and trade ties with India and asked New Delhi to withdraw High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria from Islamabad soon after occupied Kashmir was stripped of its autonomy.
Pakistan’s High Commissioner-designate Moinul Haq, who was expected to travel to India on August 16 for assuming charge of his assignment, was stopped from proceeding to Delhi.
India's move to annex Kashmir
On Monday, the government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stripped Kashmiris of the special autonomy they had for seven decades through a rushed presidential order. An indefinite curfew — that has entered its fifth day today though authorities had announced to ease it for Friday prayers — was imposed in occupied Kashmir and elected leaders were put under house arrest.
By repealing Article 370 of the constitution, people from the rest of India will now have the right to acquire property in Kashmir and settle there permanently. Kashmiris as well as critics of India’s Hindu nationalist-led government see the move as an attempt to dilute the demographics of Muslim-majority Kashmir with Hindu settlers.
Furthermore, Indian Home Minister Amit Shah, who is also president of the BJP, moved a bill — later passed by the Indian parliament — to bifurcate the state into two union territories to be directly ruled by New Delhi.
Pakistan had strongly condemned the move and vowed to "exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps" taken by India.
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his resolve to fight the issue “on every forum” and demanded the international community to take action, accusing Modi of having an anti-Muslim agenda.
The Pakistan Army also said it “firmly stands” with Kashmiris.
Prime Minister Imran constituted a seven-member committee to make recommendations to formulate Islamabad's legal, political and diplomatic response to the change in the status of occupied Kashmir by the Indian government.
Very good news. India- Pakistan have zero contact and trade. Love from India
Great move.
What will India do now with services cancelled ?? I think India should re-evaluate it’s Kasmir stand. Is it worth having Kashmir at cost of full two trains not operating. I think not.
good news for all
Congratulate the minister for his out of the box thinking. This move will surely bring the Indians to their knees immediately and give up Kashmir.
Excellent, timely and befitting response. Keep it up and hang on tough.
No complaints.
India is not going to loose anything.
We should keep kashmir aside and discuss on other things.
We need reforms and Still i feel We should align with india on development agenda.
Looks like minister wants a new portfolio.
I do not understand how will India feel punished by this move? The only people who would be punished are those who have family links on both sides and they are invariably Muslims. What a punishment !
Modi must be smiling. Rss wants exactly that.
Immature behaviour from both sides.
Really happy !
@Junaid, exactly !
Who travels by train? Common people....what is the consequence of suspension of trade with india? Tomoto and onion will become very expensive because now the same product from India will enter from Dubai.....Mr. Rashid: please don't crush common people....
This is exactly what Indians wanted, thank you Mr. Rasheed !
How long are you going to drag this out. Do it in one go.
Modi had expected these wise decisions from Pakistan.
@Junaid, you are absolutely right !
One of the few step for the long way forward.
Indians welcome this decision.
Who cares?