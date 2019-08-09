DAWN.COM

NAB deputy prosecutor general says was targeted in gun attack

Shakeel QararAugust 09, 2019

NAB deputy prosecutor general says he heard gunshots when he stepped outside his house. — AFP/Filr
A deputy prosecutor general of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Sardar Muzaffar Khan, on Friday lodged a complaint with police after he was allegedly targeted by unidentified persons in a gun attack.

According to a first information report (FIR) registered in Islamabad's I-9 police station, the NAB official had come out of his house on Thursday night to see off his brother when he heard gunshots. Khan's sons, aged seven and five, had been accompanying him as well.

Khan said he did not have personal enmities, but added that he was working on several high-profile cases registered at NAB.

He said he fears for his and his family's safety.

He added that he had informed the director general of NAB Rawalpindi about the incident.

