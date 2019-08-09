DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 09, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Samjhauta Express train service suspended

Aamir YasinUpdated August 09, 2019

Email

LAHORE: A man waves to his relatives on their departure to Wagah border via the Samjhauta Express at the railway station here on Thursday.—M. Arif/White Star
LAHORE: A man waves to his relatives on their departure to Wagah border via the Samjhauta Express at the railway station here on Thursday.—M. Arif/White Star

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad on Thursday decided to suspend Samjhauta Express train service between Pakis­tan and India as part of its reaction to Delhi’s decision to strip occupied Kashmir of its autonomous status.

The decision was announc­ed by Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed at a press conference at the National Press Club. “Before the announcement of the decision, the passengers of Samjhauta Express with their luggage were sent to Wagha border and India was asked to send its engine to take the passengers away,” he said.

The minister said that the passengers who had booked tickets for next train scheduled to depart from Lahore would get refund from the divisional superintendent office of Pakistan Railways.

“The train which operates twice a week every Thursday and Monday would not run any more,” Mr Ahmed said.

“India continues to commit human rights violations in Kashmir and we will not remain a mere spectator. Samjhauta Express will not operate as long as I am minister for railways,” he said.

Replying to a question, the minister said that recent tension on the Line of Control was planned and predicted that three to six months were crucial.

“A war may break out between the two nuclear states. We do not want war and want peace in the region as war will be dangerous,” the minister said.

About the plan to utilise the bogies of Samjhauta Express, the minister said that the bogies would be attached to Karachi-bound Eid special trains to meet the shortage of seats. He said that two additional bogies would be attached to other passenger trains.

He said that the railways ministry had devised a plan for cleanliness and punctuality of trains and improvement of coaches.

Crew refuse to take train to India

The Pakistani crew (driver and brake and conductor guards) deputed in Samjhauta Express were not willing to take the train with 109 passengers to India on Tuesday due to security concerns as they have received life threats allegedly from Indian spy agency Research and Analysis Wing and Indian police for refusing to accept their demands.

“We have been performing duties to take Samjhauta Express from Lahore to Attari (India) on every Monday and Thursday. On July 25, we were issued the requisite Indian visa of six months. Since the day, officials of RAW, the CID and Attari police station have been forcing us to provide information regarding movement of Pak­istan Army and special military trains and time table of passenger trains,” reads a letter jointly written by the guards, Mo­ham­mad Mushtaq and Mohammad Javaid, and driver Irfan Iqbal on Aug 6.

Khalid Hasnain from Lahore also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, August 9th, 2019

Pak India Ties , Kashmir Unrest
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Building competence

Building competence

Competence is not just about individuals. It is about organisations and institutions as well.

Editorial

Updated August 09, 2019

A tepid response

Pakistan should develop a far more effective diplomatic strategy executed by those best suited to the task.
August 09, 2019

Water crisis

WHEN the 1,000 to 1,500 protesters from Kharo Chan completed their ‘long march’ to Thatta in July, cries of...
August 09, 2019

Coaches sacked

IN a rare display of wisdom and prompt decision-making, the PCB has shown the door to head coach Mickey Arthur and...
Updated August 08, 2019

NSC on Kashmir

The battle for the rights of Kashmir must be fought primarily on the diplomatic front.
August 08, 2019

Anti-polio propaganda

THE effects of the harmful rumours that spread like wildfire during the anti-polio vaccination campaign a few months...
August 08, 2019

Higher education funds

A FEW months ago, the country’s public-sector universities were rocked by the news of an impending cut in...