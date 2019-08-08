DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 09, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

UN chief calls for 'maximum restraint' in occupied Kashmir

AFP | Dawn.comAugust 08, 2019

Email

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres has been following the situation in occupied Kashmir with concern. — AFP/File
United Nations chief Antonio Guterres has been following the situation in occupied Kashmir with concern. — AFP/File

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres on Thursday called for India “to refrain from taking steps that could affect the status of Jammu and Kashmir”.

“The secretary general has been following the situation in Jammu and Kashmir with concern and makes an appeal for maximum restraint,” his spokesperson said.

"The position of the United Nations on this region is governed by the Charter of the United Nations and applicable Security Council resolutions," read the statement.

"The secretary general also recalls the 1972 Agreement on bilateral relations between India and Pakistan, also known as the Simla Agreement, which states that the final status of Jammu and Kashmir is to be settled by peaceful means, in accordance with the Charter of the UN."

Read more: PM wonders if intl community will find the moral courage to prevent 'genocide' in occupied Kashmir

According to the spokesperson, the secretary general was also concerned over reports of restrictions in India-occupied Kashmir, which could "exacerbate the human rights situation in the region”.

India's Hindu nationalist government stripped the disputed region of its autonomy earlier this week in a move that sent shock waves through South Asia and has seen the restive area come under military lockdown.

Internet and telephone connections in Kashmir have been cut since Monday and a curfew imposed as the authorities feared trouble when the decision was announced.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration rushed through a presidential decree on Monday to ditch the Muslim-majority region's constitutionally-guaranteed status. The Indian parliament also passed a law splitting the state into two territories.

Modi said Islamabad used the special status “as a weapon against the country to inflame the passions of some people” against the Indian state.

Tens of thousands of people have died in a three-decade-old insurgency in Kashmir. India and Pakistan have fought two wars over the Himalayan region.

BJP govt strips Kashmiris of special autonomy

On Monday, India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party stripped Kashmiris of the special autonomy they had for seven decades through a rushed presidential order. An indefinite curfew — that today entered its fourth day — was imposed in occupied Kashmir and elected leaders were put under house arrest.

By repealing Article 370 of the constitution, people from the rest of India will now have the right to acquire property in occupied Kashmir and settle there permanently. Kashmiris as well as critics of India’s Hindu nationalist-led government see the move as an attempt to dilute the demographics of Muslim-majority Kashmir with Hindu settlers.

Furthermore, Indian Home Minister Amit Shah, who is also president of the BJP, moved a bill to bifurcate the state into two union territories — one, Jammu and Kashmir, which will have a legislature, and the other, Ladakh — to be directly ruled by New Delhi. The bill was passed.

Pakistan had strongly condemned the move and vowed to "exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps" taken by India. A joint parliamentary session was summoned by President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran constituted a high-power committee to devise future strategy with regards to occupied Kashmir.

Kashmir Unrest
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

From India to Bharat

From India to Bharat

The sheer majoritarianism of Modi's government means the unravelling of the very idea of India.

Opinion

Beyond Modi’s foul stroke

Beyond Modi’s foul stroke

Pakistan must not allow Modi’s excesses to divert it from its goal of eventually achieving peace in South Asia.

Editorial

Updated August 08, 2019

NSC on Kashmir

The battle for the rights of Kashmir must be fought primarily on the diplomatic front.
August 08, 2019

Anti-polio propaganda

THE effects of the harmful rumours that spread like wildfire during the anti-polio vaccination campaign a few months...
August 08, 2019

Higher education funds

A FEW months ago, the country’s public-sector universities were rocked by the news of an impending cut in...
Updated August 07, 2019

Playing with fire

The Indian establishment has decided to risk playing with fire for petty political gains.
August 07, 2019

Reviving steel mills

LESS than three months after the Economic Coordination Committee decided to place Pakistan Steel Mills on the list ...
August 07, 2019

Ban on CNG and LPG

IN recent weeks, CNG-operated vehicles have been in the news for the sudden spike in prices that have impacted ...