DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 09, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

'We will not leave you alone': AJK assembly expresses solidarity with occupied Kashmir

Tariq NaqashAugust 08, 2019

Email

AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider addresses the legislative assembly on Thursday, Aug 8. — Photo provided by author
AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider addresses the legislative assembly on Thursday, Aug 8. — Photo provided by author

The Legislative Assembly of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Thursday warned India that it could neither crush the popular freedom struggle nor raise any “constitutional” set up in occupied Kashmir on the surmise of “military might” and advised New Delhi to find a peacefully negotiated settlement of the lingering dispute as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

The assembly also assured the besieged leadership and people of Indian-occupied Kashmir that AJK stood by them in this difficult phase of their freedom movement with full conviction.

Know more: PM wonders if intl community will find the moral courage to prevent 'genocide' in occupied Kashmir

“We will not leave you alone in any way. We will live and die along with you,” vowed the house through a unanimously approved resolution, tabled by Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider reportedly in consultation with members from both sides of the divide.

Condemning the abrogation of occupied Kashmir's constitution as well as extension of the jurisdiction of India’s constitution to the disputed territory, the AJK legislature observed that Articles 370 and 35-A of the Indian constitution were amended and repealed, respectively, to reduce the majority of Muslims there, due to which India had always been reluctant to hold a UN-sponsored plebiscite.

The house maintained that bifurcation of the region into two Indian union territories — Jammu and Kashmir with legislature and Ladakh without legislature — was a direct attack on its integrity and fundamental and democratic rights of its inhabitants.

It made it clear that the Indian move was not only a sheer violation of the UNSC resolutions, but it had also jeopardised regional peace which, in turn, could also seriously threaten global peace.

Expressing serious concern at the massive deployment of troops in occupied Kashmir and other draconian measures put in place there, the house called upon the international community to refrain India from pursuing its jingoistic designs.

It asked Islamabad to play an effective role, as a responsible country and an important party to the dispute, in the wake of the situation created by the Indian move.

The house stressed that Pakistan should exploit all possible means to involve the international community in lifting curbs on civil liberties in occupied Kashmir and rescuing Kashmiri people from the brutality of Indian troops.

It particularly expressed concern over the deteriorating health condition of Kashmiri detainees, specifically those lodged in Delhi’s infamous Tihar Jail, and asked the UN Human Rights Commissioner to raise voice for their release.

Indian ceasefire violations across the Line of Control were also condemned and bravery and resilience of the people living there appreciated by the house, which also paid tribute to the armed forces of Pakistan for giving a befitting response to Indian aggression.

The UN secretary general was urged by the house to enhance the number of military observers for effective monitoring of unrelenting ceasefire violations by Indian troops.

Earlier, speaking on his resolution, Haider maintained that due to India’s illegal move, occupied Kashmir had reverted to the position of August 15, 1947 and its "standstill agreement" with the dominion of Pakistan stood revived.

He asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to gather all political leaders on one platform and formulate a unanimous policy to deal with the situation.

Haider, however, took strong exception to the arrest of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz today, terming it a “lethal attack on harmony”.

“We have full faith in Pakistan but arrest of Maryam Nawaz at this particular point appears to be a conspiracy to divide the nation and strengthen Indian agenda,” he said.

Former premier Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan and several other lawmakers also spoke on the resolution.

The chair later adjourned the session till August 14, when it is likely to be addressed by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, the AJK government has announced to observe Friday as “prayer and solidarity day with Kashmir”.

Kashmir Unrest
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

From India to Bharat

From India to Bharat

The sheer majoritarianism of Modi's government means the unravelling of the very idea of India.

Opinion

Beyond Modi’s foul stroke

Beyond Modi’s foul stroke

Pakistan must not allow Modi’s excesses to divert it from its goal of eventually achieving peace in South Asia.

Editorial

Updated August 08, 2019

NSC on Kashmir

The battle for the rights of Kashmir must be fought primarily on the diplomatic front.
August 08, 2019

Anti-polio propaganda

THE effects of the harmful rumours that spread like wildfire during the anti-polio vaccination campaign a few months...
August 08, 2019

Higher education funds

A FEW months ago, the country’s public-sector universities were rocked by the news of an impending cut in...
Updated August 07, 2019

Playing with fire

The Indian establishment has decided to risk playing with fire for petty political gains.
August 07, 2019

Reviving steel mills

LESS than three months after the Economic Coordination Committee decided to place Pakistan Steel Mills on the list ...
August 07, 2019

Ban on CNG and LPG

IN recent weeks, CNG-operated vehicles have been in the news for the sudden spike in prices that have impacted ...