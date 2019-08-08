DAWN.COM

PM wonders if global community will find the moral courage to prevent 'genocide' in occupied Kashmir

Dawn.comUpdated August 08, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan has predicted the Kashmir freedom movement will "gain momentum" if India uses greater military force on Kashmiris in IOK. — PTI
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday questioned whether the global community would have the "moral courage" to stop a possible genocide from taking place in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

Taking to Twitter a day after Pakistan expelled the Indian ambassador in protest over New Delhi's move to revoke occupied Kashmir's special status, the premier said the entire world was waiting to see what treatment the Indian authorities will mete out to Kashmirs once the crippling curfew imposed on them earlier this week is lifted.

Examine: From India to Bharat

"Does the BJP govt think by using greater military force against Kashmiris in IOK, it will stop the freedom movement?" the prime minister asked, before the answering the question himself: "Chances are it will gain momentum."

He said it should be "obvious" that the international community will be witnessing the "genocide" of Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir.

Closing his tweet with a question, Prime Minister Imran wrote: "Will we watch another appeasement of fascism, this time in the garb of [the] BJP govt, or will the international community have the moral courage to stop this from happening?"

The prime minister's tweets came after he told a group of anchorpersons during a briefing on Kashmir that it was US President Donald Trump's offer to mediate the Kashmir dispute that "triggered" India to revoke Article 370, which had granted special status to occupied Kashmir, according to journalist Amber Rahim Shamsi, who attended the meeting.

Sharing the premier's thoughts from the briefing in a series of tweets, Shamsi quoted him as saying that he feared a genocide in occupied Kashmir could push Kashmiri refugees into Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Shamsi, Prime Minister Imran said Pakistan cannot afford war due to a weak economic situation but is looking to "actively galvanise Western governments and public opinion on the violations in Kashmir". An "airtight legal case" is also being prepared before the UN General Assembly session, he said.

The premier also ruled out the use of non-state actors to support Kashmiris' struggle for self-determination, saying “there are more disadvantages than advantages” in doing so, Shamsi tweeted.

There is "a 50/50 chance of either limited conventional war or a golden opportunity to solve the issue of Kashmir once and for all", the anchorperson quoted the prime minister as saying.

Other senior leaders of the ruling PTI also expressed fears of Indian government committing genocide in occupied Kashmir.

"No justification for the world to look the other way as [...] potential genocide is unleashed" in Kashmir, tweeted former finance minister Asad Umar.

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari termed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi "Asia's Nazi leader", wondering in a tweet whether European countries will "feign amnesia & let India carry out its ethnic cleansing & genocide in IOK".

Fear of genocide, ethnic cleansing

On Wednesday, as the National Security Committee announced its decision to downgrade ties with India, lawmakers in a joint session of parliament denounced the action on Kashmir by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi too said he feared “genocide and ethnic cleansing” by India in Kashmir.

The lawmakers later unanimously approved a resolution condemning the action, saying that as a disputed territory, no change in its status could be made by New Delhi under UN resolutions on Kashmir. It also asked India to reverse the changes, lift an indefinite curfew and release all detainees in occupied Kashmir.

Indian authorities have imposed a complete shutdown on Kashmir as the Hindu nationalist-led government in New Delhi scrapped the region’s statehood and special status, including the right to its own constitution — a move slammed by Pakistan.

The changes include lifting a ban on property purchases by nonresidents of Kashmir, opening the way for Indians outside the territory to invest and settle there. The Muslim population worries that such measures would change Kashmir’s demography, culture and way of life.

The Indian government has shut off most communications, including internet, cellphone and landline networks, with occupied Kashmir. Thousands of additional troops were sent to the already heavily militarised region out of fear the government’s steps could spark unrest. Insurgent groups have been fighting for Kashmir’s independence from India or its merger with Pakistan since 1989.

Pak India Ties , Kashmir Unrest
Pakistan

Comments (55)

Umer
Aug 08, 2019 07:36pm

Bravo Mr. PM.

Recommend 0
Just Saying
Aug 08, 2019 08:09pm

What else can he say.

Recommend 0
Guest
Aug 08, 2019 08:19pm

I see reports that all major powers in the world are already supporting Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Arshad Patel
Aug 08, 2019 08:24pm

Excellent move!

Recommend 0
NaNa
Aug 08, 2019 08:37pm

It's not about right or wrong

Recommend 0
Terminator
Aug 08, 2019 08:47pm

The nation is waiting for the green signal we don't need anyone support.

Recommend 0
osman Goni
Aug 08, 2019 09:04pm

We propose to consist an 11 member Military & economic forum/group with the following Muslim countries to coup with the present hostile & volatile anty Muslim world situation.They are: Turkey,Pakistan,Iran,Indonesia, Malaysia,Bangladesh,Nigeria,Kazakhstan,Afghanistan & Brunai.

Recommend 0
Rafiq
Aug 08, 2019 09:11pm

Look what happened with the previous families who ran our country and stack their bank accounts and gave nothing to the poor people of Pakistan. At least this captain is taking the courage to put evil families in the jail. I know there are corrupt people in our country who support these families to gain power for their benefit.

Recommend 0
cv
Aug 08, 2019 09:24pm

The best way forward by all states is to resolve issues peacefully and stop extending your hatred of each other to the people. We, the people are able to get along just fine and all we want are for our families to prosper in peace.

Recommend 0
Khaleej
Aug 08, 2019 09:32pm

Just saw modi speech on YouTube. I think our leader must learn how to give message to international community by addressing their own citizen. I am no modi fan but he is great orator .

Recommend 0
RD
Aug 08, 2019 09:51pm

@osman Goni, such a out of box thinking, I will propose your name for next UN head

Recommend 0
ALEX
Aug 08, 2019 09:58pm

No countries will open their mouths as your credidibility is well awesome.

Recommend 0
Helloall
Aug 08, 2019 10:03pm

what genocide? Don't be too flippant with words.

Recommend 0
K Shah
Aug 08, 2019 10:14pm

It is not possible to do genocide in a democratic country.

Recommend 0
Millake
Aug 08, 2019 10:16pm

The answer is ..... No. Most people do not care until it affects them.

Recommend 0
socrates
Aug 08, 2019 10:17pm

@Guest , just verbally to just keep some one calm...

Recommend 0
Shariar Khan
Aug 08, 2019 10:27pm

At least Modi solved Kashmir for you. Now please focus on poverty of Pakistan.

Recommend 0
A true fact
Aug 08, 2019 10:29pm

@Helloall, 70,000 killed is not considered gencide. For modi yes that’s a small number he is used to much more killing than this.

Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Aug 08, 2019 10:37pm

India is big country. Countries have trading Interest,political interest and have strategic interest with India. No surprise if countries are not speaking against India.

Recommend 0
Chaman
Aug 08, 2019 10:37pm

Check what Modi said few hours back and what Imran is saying, world of difference

Recommend 0
k k tiwari
Aug 08, 2019 10:40pm

@osman Goni, And what they will do ?

Recommend 0
Pathanoo
Aug 08, 2019 10:41pm

@Guest , What are you reading?

Recommend 0
A shah
Aug 08, 2019 10:49pm

Keep wondering

Recommend 0
Magister
Aug 08, 2019 10:54pm

No they will not! Pipe dreams

Recommend 0
gabnuddin
Aug 08, 2019 10:58pm

well international community knows the truth....its the same - fox call

Recommend 0
Rebirth
Aug 08, 2019 11:07pm

Requesting those who are notorious for their inaction in times of crises like these and placing all of your eggs in their basket also amounts to pacifism.

Recommend 0
AbdulMajid Khan
Aug 08, 2019 11:11pm

The only power you have is in your muscles.

Recommend 0
aslam khan
Aug 08, 2019 11:12pm

If our PM will will find moral courage to free the press and excessive persiquition of opposition.

Recommend 0
aslam khan
Aug 08, 2019 11:13pm

@Guest , just lip service.

Recommend 0
Iftikhar Khan
Aug 08, 2019 11:16pm

Perhaps you should have checked that before you called back the ambassador.

Recommend 0
Mahmood Chisti
Aug 08, 2019 11:17pm

Let’s hope the crystal ball is truthfully and within the mists truth can be seen, past predictions have fallen flat.

Recommend 0
Zak the great
Aug 08, 2019 11:20pm

Nothing will happen Mr IK.Just relax.

Recommend 0
Vijay
Aug 08, 2019 11:29pm

@Guest , just name a few.

Recommend 0
Liman Gashkori
Aug 08, 2019 11:31pm

@Guest , - To a certain extent.

Recommend 0
Dr. Kartikay Pandey
Aug 08, 2019 11:36pm

India will be world# 1, by 2050.

Recommend 0
adil108
Aug 08, 2019 11:37pm

Kashmiris can buy the properties in New Delhi, Mumbai as well.

Recommend 0
Rational
Aug 08, 2019 11:41pm

@Guest , Where ???

Recommend 0
aslam khan
Aug 08, 2019 11:59pm

PM is clueless

Recommend 0
Fastrack
Aug 09, 2019 12:39am

When Khan speaks, the world listens. When Modi speaks, world expects the worst.

Recommend 0
Oz
Aug 09, 2019 12:54am

@Helloall, did you forget over 2000 Muslims murdered by this man in Gujraat, when he was CM there.?

Recommend 0
A shah
Aug 09, 2019 01:02am

Sir IK, the ship has sailed already. Too late

Recommend 0
Khan
Aug 09, 2019 01:11am

Take practical steps my PM.

Recommend 0
A shah
Aug 09, 2019 01:35am

Keep wondering sir. The silence from world leaders speaks volumes

Recommend 0
London
Aug 09, 2019 01:39am

The same international community that has put Yemen at worst humanitarian crisis and let Israel carry out atrocities and occupation in Palestine

Recommend 0
London
Aug 09, 2019 01:41am

International community hasn’t helped Yemen or Palestine which are more severe need then Kashmir

Recommend 0
Fkhan
Aug 09, 2019 03:20am

@Helloall, Nazi India.Hitler Modi.

Recommend 0
Garib Das
Aug 09, 2019 03:57am

@Guest , Not a single .

Recommend 0
Asif Ali
Aug 09, 2019 06:05am

Genocide where??? how many people killed?

Recommend 0
Muzaffar Ali
Aug 09, 2019 06:07am

It is Pakistan's battle alone....."no one is coming" !

Recommend 0
My Voice
Aug 09, 2019 06:15am

Please provide actionable evidence of genocide. Last time Dr Maleeha showed a wrong photo and caused extreme embarrassment in the UN.

Recommend 0
Mardi
Aug 09, 2019 06:26am

Do the pm and other ministers know what the word genocide reaĺy means.

Recommend 0
Rational
Aug 09, 2019 06:54am

@osman Goni, Very bad thought, seriously!!

Recommend 0
Gulam Husein
Aug 09, 2019 07:07am

Why would India do a genocide? Fear mongering at its best.

Recommend 0
BTS
Aug 09, 2019 07:56am

@Jay, in Kashmir!

Recommend 0
Pavan
Aug 09, 2019 09:00am

@Guest , Nice. What next ?

Recommend 0

