August 08, 2019

PM questions international community's moral courage to prevent 'genocide' in occupied Kashmir

Dawn.com Updated August 08, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan has predicted the Kashmir freedom movement will "gain momentum" if India uses greater military force on Kashmiris in IOK. — PTI
Prime Minister Imran Khan has predicted the Kashmir freedom movement will "gain momentum" if India uses greater military force on Kashmiris in IOK. — PTI

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday questioned whether the global community would have the "moral courage" to stop a possible genocide from taking place in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

Taking to Twitter a day after Pakistan expelled the Indian ambassador in protest over New Delhi's move to revoke occupied Kashmir's special status, the premier said the entire world was waiting to see what treatment the Indian authorities will mete out to Kashmirs once the crippling curfew imposed on them earlier this week is lifted.

Examine: From India to Bharat

"Does the BJP govt think by using greater military force against Kashmiris in IOK, it will stop the freedom movement?" the prime minister asked, before the answering the question himself: "Chances are it will gain momentum."

He said it should be "obvious" that the international community will be witnessing the "genocide" of Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir.

Closing his tweet with a question, Prime Minister Imran wrote: "Will we watch another appeasement of fascism, this time in the garb of [the] BJP govt, or will the international community have the moral courage to stop this from happening?"

Fear of genocide, ethnic cleansing

A day earlier, as the NSC announced its decision to downgrade ties with India, lawmakers in a joint session of parliament denounced the action on Kashmir by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said he feared “genocide and ethnic cleansing” by India in Kashmir.

“God willing, one day Kashmir will become Pakistan,” he said.

The lawmakers later unanimously approved a resolution condemning the action, saying that as a disputed territory, no change in its status could be made by New Delhi under UN resolutions on Kashmir. It also asked India to reverse the changes, lift an indefinite curfew and release all detainees in occupied Kashmir.

Indian authorities have clamped a complete shutdown on occupied Kashmir as the Hindu-led nationalist government in New Delhi scrapped the region’s statehood and special status, including the right to its own constitution — a move slammed by Pakistan.

The changes include lifting a ban on property purchases by nonresidents of Kashmir, opening the way for Indians outside the territory to invest and settle there. The Muslim population worries that such measures would change Kashmir’s demography, culture and way of life.

The Indian government has shut off most communications, including internet, cellphone and landline networks, with occupied Kashmir. Thousands of additional troops were sent to the already heavily militarised region out of fear the government’s steps could spark unrest. Insurgent groups have been fighting for Kashmir’s independence from India or its merger with Pakistan since 1989.

Pakistan

