Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Maryam Nawaz arrested by NAB in Chaudhry Sugar Mills reference

Ali Waqar | Adnan Sheikh | Rana BilalUpdated August 08, 2019

The PML-N VP was visiting her father at Kot Lakhpat Jail. — DawnNewsTV
The PML-N VP was visiting her father at Kot Lakhpat Jail. — DawnNewsTV

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz was taken into custody by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday, while she was on her way back from visiting her father Nawaz Sharif at the Kot Lakhpat Jail.

According to an official press release issued by NAB, Maryam and her cousin Yousuf Abbas have been arrested in connection to the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. The PML-N vice president is now being taken to NAB headquarters.

On the directives of the NAB chairman, a team of doctors will conduct a medical examination on both detainees.

According to the press release, as per the law, Maryam and Abbas will be presented before an accountability court in Lahore for remand tomorrow.

Maryam was due to appear before NAB in the CSM reference today. However, she had excused herself from appearing before the accountability bureau today and had gone to meet Nawaz Sharif in jail instead.

PML-N sources confirmed that Maryam was taken into custody after she was shown the arrest warrants issued for her non-appearance before the bureau.

PML-N leaders and supporters, including Marriyum Aurangzeb and Ahsan Iqbal, protested the development outside the National Assembly.

Before the assembly session was adjourned due to PML-N's protest, Pakistan People Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemned Maryam's arrest in a strongly-worded speech on the floor of the house.

A resolution has also been submitted in the Punjab Assembly against Maryam's arrest.

Chaudhry Sugar Mills case

Maryam had appeared before NAB on July 31 to record her statement in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills reference. The statement was regarding ‘dubious’ business transactions of the Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) of which she was one of the major shareholders.

NAB sources had revealed to Dawn at the time that in January 2018 the PML-N government’s financial monitoring unit reported to NAB a huge suspicious transaction involving billions of rupees in the M/s Chaudhry Sugar Mills Ltd under Anti-Money Laundering Act.

The sources further confirmed that a NAB inquiry started in October 2018 detected that Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Shahbaz Sharif and the family of the late Abbas Sharif are shareholders in the company along with some foreigners of the UAE and the UK.

“Huge investments were made in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills from 2001 to 2017 in billions of rupees in the name of the foreigners issuing shares in millions to them, later on the same shares of the company were transferred back to Maryam Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz and Nawaz Sharif at various times without paying any consideration which led to the conclusion that names of foreigners were used as proxies to make huge investments in the company for the reason that Sharif family did not have white money for investment,” a source close to the case had told Dawn.

NAB had re-summoned Maryam on Aug 8 (today), and asked her to provide details of her shareholdings in the CSM, details of financial relations with foreign nationals — Saeed Said bin Jabar al Suweidi, a UAE national; Sheikh Zakauddin, a UK national; Hani Ahmad Jamjoon, a Saudi national; and Naseer Abdullah Lootah, a UAE national.

She was also asked to provide details of remittances/telegraphic transfers sent and received by her from abroad.

Accountability judge, Mohammad Bashir, on July 6 last year had convicted former premier Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam in the Avenfield properties reference and sentenced them to 10 years and seven years imprisonment, respectively.

The Islamabad High Court, however, had suspended the sentence and released Maryam.

Comments (40)

Khalid Chaudhry
Aug 08, 2019 01:39pm

london kya meri tu pakistan mein bhi koi jaidad nahi hay..

Recommend 0
Suraj1971
Aug 08, 2019 01:39pm

I just anticipated day before yesterday in a comment that she will be awnt to jail.. IK is afraid of her rising popularity.

Recommend 0
mansoor
Aug 08, 2019 01:40pm

Men afraid of a woman have no right to lead the nation from Rawalpindi and, may be, Islamabad.

Recommend 0
Gordon D Walker
Aug 08, 2019 01:40pm

Only to support IKz army backed. She is the true leader.

Recommend 0
kp
Aug 08, 2019 01:40pm

Now this is far beyond the threshold. STOP POLITICAL VENDETTA

Recommend 0
KSRana
Aug 08, 2019 01:40pm

"which she was due to answer by 3pm today." But still 1.5 hour is left

Recommend 0
Asif
Aug 08, 2019 01:41pm

Back to the game, diversionary tactic of govt. from kashmir issue.

Recommend 0
Zulfiqar Manto.
Aug 08, 2019 01:42pm

Here we go again. Detention will make her popular, she should stay in jail for a year or so...

Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Aug 08, 2019 01:42pm

Mariam Safdar sahiba should have been behind bars for submitting forged documents in Honourable Supreme Court long time ago. If she is finally detained there is nothing surprising about it.

Recommend 0
Baloch
Aug 08, 2019 01:43pm

This is getting disgusting. Govt. is engaging in stupid things. NAB has lost its all credibility. Focus should be improving economy but PTI is involved in petty things.

Recommend 0
Muhammad
Aug 08, 2019 01:43pm

Good news.

Recommend 0
HisMaster'sVoice
Aug 08, 2019 01:44pm

Our simple minded PM spent 5 years making a single point of blaming Sharif family for all of Pakistan woes. It got him elected, or at least endeared him to those that got him elected. But Pakistan's woes seem to have started last year when new Govt came in, and Sharif period seems really fantastic in comparison. So now PM sb is in a quandary. What to do?

Recommend 0
Nomi Goraya
Aug 08, 2019 01:46pm

NAB at its best. Do not leave any opposition leader free as in real democracy governments do not tolerate the opponents as they have to focus on so many things to make the lives of people better. Irony is that all this is being done by the party which came to power with the promise to make the intuitions strong and independent. I am really happy that I did not vote for this person.

Recommend 0
Saif
Aug 08, 2019 01:47pm

Seems no one can even oppose Imran..Else he will go to jail.. What a shame...

Recommend 0
Newborn
Aug 08, 2019 01:47pm

The doctrine is in full action.

Recommend 0
Haris
Aug 08, 2019 01:47pm

finally the queen of manipulation & conspiracies put in her place

Recommend 0
Jamil Hyder
Aug 08, 2019 01:49pm

The way this government is working , it seems they want to put entire opposition behind the bar. No dissent is allowed in new Pakistan. What a mockery of justice

Recommend 0
Syed Saif Ali
Aug 08, 2019 01:50pm

hallelujah!

Recommend 0
ehsan
Aug 08, 2019 01:50pm

About time to after the way she was making fun of the court during her last appearance.

Recommend 0
Raisin
Aug 08, 2019 01:50pm

Pride hath a fall!

Recommend 0
desi dimag
Aug 08, 2019 01:51pm

PTI is good in handling this kind of matter.

Recommend 0
SATT
Aug 08, 2019 01:51pm

I can see another Bhutto happening.

Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Aug 08, 2019 01:51pm

PTI government wanted the government and opposition leaders on the same page during the joint session of the parliament and until resolution is approved by the government and opposition leaders against India.

It is very painful to note that a lady Maryam Nawaz who was left out to plead the case of her father Main Nawaz Sharif will be behind the bars on August 14, 2019 on which day government and people of Pakistan would be celebrating Independence Day.

If at all it was the requirement of the government to take Maryam Nawaz in custody it should have wait for few more days until the Independence Day of August 14, 2019 and August 15, 2019 on which day government has decided to observe Black Day being Indian Independence Day.

Recommend 0
Humayun
Aug 08, 2019 01:52pm

The absence from the case is the reason. Why she is afraid to face the cases?

Recommend 0
luke
Aug 08, 2019 01:53pm

well done NAB

Recommend 0
ComfortablyNumb
Aug 08, 2019 01:53pm

And so the diversion and distraction begins. The biggest illusion this country has experienced is right in front of them.

Recommend 0
Atty
Aug 08, 2019 01:56pm

Good timing.

Recommend 0
Hu Zhi Yuan Dr
Aug 08, 2019 01:59pm

"Every person has free choice. Free to obey or disobey the Laws. Your choice determines the consequences. Nobody ever did, or ever will, escape the consequences of his/her choices."

Recommend 0
enam
Aug 08, 2019 02:00pm

very good news

Recommend 0
enam
Aug 08, 2019 02:00pm

excellent timing

Recommend 0
Shiraz Shaikh
Aug 08, 2019 02:01pm

Either nab, convict and jail a person properly or not at all. Stop making a joke out of justice. This family should rot in jail for the number of crimes committed and known to all and for those crimes that the NAB and relevant govt authorities know.

I don't understand why it is so complicated to jail these persons for their crimes.

Recommend 0
Gordon C Drinker
Aug 08, 2019 02:03pm

This is Naya Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Aug 08, 2019 02:04pm

The PTI obviously, has nothing to do with it! It has so many other external problems that it would not create more domestic ones.

Recommend 0
Aslam cheema
Aug 08, 2019 02:05pm

this family if full of corruption and should be banned from taking part in any activity of politics.

Recommend 0
Wake up to Truth
Aug 08, 2019 02:49pm

One more wicket down!

Recommend 0
Huma
Aug 08, 2019 02:52pm

She should be detained for a while.

Recommend 0
Prince Ahmed
Aug 08, 2019 02:53pm

Pakistan will never prosper with these corrupted politicians in NA!!! They should all be banned from politics and put behind bar in jail.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Aug 08, 2019 02:54pm

I ask: why Mrs Maryam Safdar and his cousin didn't attend the NAB court as they were asked to do so today, 8 August? Are they from other planet? NAB has taken right steps to arrest them and inquire about money laundering cases and their involvement in Chaudhary Sugar mills. Don't let them get away until they return all looted and tax payers money - let them rotten in jail!

Recommend 0
Nouman
Aug 08, 2019 03:01pm

Very Good... All thieves should be behind bars..

Recommend 0
Bhaarteey
Aug 08, 2019 03:03pm

This govt first prepares a mathematical result, then formulates equation to make the question.

Recommend 0

