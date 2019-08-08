Maryam Nawaz arrested by NAB in Chaudhry Sugar Mills reference
PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz was taken into custody by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday, while she was on her way back from visiting her father Nawaz Sharif at the Kot Lakhpat Jail.
According to an official press release issued by NAB, Maryam and her cousin Yousuf Abbas have been arrested in connection to the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. The PML-N vice president is now being taken to NAB headquarters.
On the directives of the NAB chairman, a team of doctors will conduct a medical examination on both detainees.
According to the press release, as per the law, Maryam and Abbas will be presented before an accountability court in Lahore for remand tomorrow.
Maryam was due to appear before NAB in the CSM reference today. However, she had excused herself from appearing before the accountability bureau today and had gone to meet Nawaz Sharif in jail instead.
PML-N sources confirmed that Maryam was taken into custody after she was shown the arrest warrants issued for her non-appearance before the bureau.
PML-N leaders and supporters, including Marriyum Aurangzeb and Ahsan Iqbal, protested the development outside the National Assembly.
Before the assembly session was adjourned due to PML-N's protest, Pakistan People Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemned Maryam's arrest in a strongly-worded speech on the floor of the house.
A resolution has also been submitted in the Punjab Assembly against Maryam's arrest.
Chaudhry Sugar Mills case
Maryam had appeared before NAB on July 31 to record her statement in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills reference. The statement was regarding ‘dubious’ business transactions of the Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) of which she was one of the major shareholders.
NAB sources had revealed to Dawn at the time that in January 2018 the PML-N government’s financial monitoring unit reported to NAB a huge suspicious transaction involving billions of rupees in the M/s Chaudhry Sugar Mills Ltd under Anti-Money Laundering Act.
The sources further confirmed that a NAB inquiry started in October 2018 detected that Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Shahbaz Sharif and the family of the late Abbas Sharif are shareholders in the company along with some foreigners of the UAE and the UK.
“Huge investments were made in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills from 2001 to 2017 in billions of rupees in the name of the foreigners issuing shares in millions to them, later on the same shares of the company were transferred back to Maryam Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz and Nawaz Sharif at various times without paying any consideration which led to the conclusion that names of foreigners were used as proxies to make huge investments in the company for the reason that Sharif family did not have white money for investment,” a source close to the case had told Dawn.
NAB had re-summoned Maryam on Aug 8 (today), and asked her to provide details of her shareholdings in the CSM, details of financial relations with foreign nationals — Saeed Said bin Jabar al Suweidi, a UAE national; Sheikh Zakauddin, a UK national; Hani Ahmad Jamjoon, a Saudi national; and Naseer Abdullah Lootah, a UAE national.
She was also asked to provide details of remittances/telegraphic transfers sent and received by her from abroad.
Accountability judge, Mohammad Bashir, on July 6 last year had convicted former premier Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam in the Avenfield properties reference and sentenced them to 10 years and seven years imprisonment, respectively.
The Islamabad High Court, however, had suspended the sentence and released Maryam.
Comments (40)
london kya meri tu pakistan mein bhi koi jaidad nahi hay..
I just anticipated day before yesterday in a comment that she will be awnt to jail.. IK is afraid of her rising popularity.
Men afraid of a woman have no right to lead the nation from Rawalpindi and, may be, Islamabad.
Only to support IKz army backed. She is the true leader.
Now this is far beyond the threshold. STOP POLITICAL VENDETTA
"which she was due to answer by 3pm today." But still 1.5 hour is left
Back to the game, diversionary tactic of govt. from kashmir issue.
Here we go again. Detention will make her popular, she should stay in jail for a year or so...
Mariam Safdar sahiba should have been behind bars for submitting forged documents in Honourable Supreme Court long time ago. If she is finally detained there is nothing surprising about it.
This is getting disgusting. Govt. is engaging in stupid things. NAB has lost its all credibility. Focus should be improving economy but PTI is involved in petty things.
Good news.
Our simple minded PM spent 5 years making a single point of blaming Sharif family for all of Pakistan woes. It got him elected, or at least endeared him to those that got him elected. But Pakistan's woes seem to have started last year when new Govt came in, and Sharif period seems really fantastic in comparison. So now PM sb is in a quandary. What to do?
NAB at its best. Do not leave any opposition leader free as in real democracy governments do not tolerate the opponents as they have to focus on so many things to make the lives of people better. Irony is that all this is being done by the party which came to power with the promise to make the intuitions strong and independent. I am really happy that I did not vote for this person.
Seems no one can even oppose Imran..Else he will go to jail.. What a shame...
The doctrine is in full action.
finally the queen of manipulation & conspiracies put in her place
The way this government is working , it seems they want to put entire opposition behind the bar. No dissent is allowed in new Pakistan. What a mockery of justice
hallelujah!
About time to after the way she was making fun of the court during her last appearance.
Pride hath a fall!
PTI is good in handling this kind of matter.
I can see another Bhutto happening.
PTI government wanted the government and opposition leaders on the same page during the joint session of the parliament and until resolution is approved by the government and opposition leaders against India.
It is very painful to note that a lady Maryam Nawaz who was left out to plead the case of her father Main Nawaz Sharif will be behind the bars on August 14, 2019 on which day government and people of Pakistan would be celebrating Independence Day.
If at all it was the requirement of the government to take Maryam Nawaz in custody it should have wait for few more days until the Independence Day of August 14, 2019 and August 15, 2019 on which day government has decided to observe Black Day being Indian Independence Day.
The absence from the case is the reason. Why she is afraid to face the cases?
well done NAB
And so the diversion and distraction begins. The biggest illusion this country has experienced is right in front of them.
Good timing.
"Every person has free choice. Free to obey or disobey the Laws. Your choice determines the consequences. Nobody ever did, or ever will, escape the consequences of his/her choices."
very good news
excellent timing
Either nab, convict and jail a person properly or not at all. Stop making a joke out of justice. This family should rot in jail for the number of crimes committed and known to all and for those crimes that the NAB and relevant govt authorities know.
I don't understand why it is so complicated to jail these persons for their crimes.
This is Naya Pakistan.
The PTI obviously, has nothing to do with it! It has so many other external problems that it would not create more domestic ones.
this family if full of corruption and should be banned from taking part in any activity of politics.
One more wicket down!
She should be detained for a while.
Pakistan will never prosper with these corrupted politicians in NA!!! They should all be banned from politics and put behind bar in jail.
I ask: why Mrs Maryam Safdar and his cousin didn't attend the NAB court as they were asked to do so today, 8 August? Are they from other planet? NAB has taken right steps to arrest them and inquire about money laundering cases and their involvement in Chaudhary Sugar mills. Don't let them get away until they return all looted and tax payers money - let them rotten in jail!
Very Good... All thieves should be behind bars..
This govt first prepares a mathematical result, then formulates equation to make the question.