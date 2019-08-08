DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 08, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

India asks Pakistan to reconsider downgrading of diplomatic ties, says Article 370 'an internal matter'

Dawn.comUpdated August 08, 2019

Email

In this Aug 6, a Kashmiri boy walks past an Indian Paramilitary soldier after buying fresh bread during curfew in Srinagar. — AP
In this Aug 6, a Kashmiri boy walks past an Indian Paramilitary soldier after buying fresh bread during curfew in Srinagar. — AP

A day after Pakistan decided to downgrade diplomatic ties with India, the latter's Ministry of External Affairs through a statement asked Islamabad to review its decision so that "normal channels for diplomatic communications are preserved".

On Wednesday, the National Security Committee (NSC) decided to downgrade diplomatic ties with India and suspend bilateral trade, among other steps, in response to New Delhi’s move to annex occupied Kashmir.

The country's top national security body, which met for the second time in three days, also directed the armed forces to remain vigilant. The committee had last met on Sunday, a day before India announced revocation of Article 370, which gave occupied Kashmir an autonomous status, and legislated to bifurcate the Valley into Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

"The intention behind these measures is obviously to present an alarming picture to the world of our bilateral ties. The reasons cited by Pakistan are not supported by facts on the ground," India alleged in the statement issued on Thursday, adding it regrets the decision taken by Pakistan to downgrade ties.

"The recent developments pertaining to Article 370 are entirely the internal affair of India. The constitution of India was, is and will always be a sovereign matter," added the statement.

Read: India's legislative actions in Jammu and Kashmir — legal or illegal?

Pakistan, however, has maintained that the steps taken by India are in violation of international law as well as United Nation resolutions.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his address during the joint session of parliament, said India had violated its own constitution, own Supreme Court, the UN and Geneva conventions by revoking the special status of Kashmir.

The Pakistan Army had also rejected Indian actions regarding Kashmir, saying: "Pakistan never recognised the sham Indian efforts to legalise its occupation of Jammu & Kashmir through article 370 or 35-A decades ago."

Voices within India, including opposition and the media, have lambasted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the "unconstitutional" move.

'Unacceptable to people of Kashmir'

Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal, during his weekly briefing on Thursday, said that the government of India has been told to withdraw its high commissioner. "India has also been informed that Pakistan will not be sending its high commissioner designate to India," he said.

"Pakistan has strongly condemned and rejected the announcements made by the Indian government regarding the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, which is an internationally recognised disputed territory.

"No unilateral step by the Indian government can change this internationally accepted disputed area as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council resolution nor will this ever be acceptable to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and of Pakistan," added Dr Faisal.

Fear of genocide, ethnic cleansing

A day earlier, as the NSC announced its decision to downgrade ties with India, lawmakers in a joint session of parliament denounced the action on Kashmir by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said he feared “genocide and ethnic cleansing” by India in Kashmir.

“God willing, one day Kashmir will become Pakistan,” he said.

The lawmakers later unanimously approved a resolution condemning the action, saying that as a disputed territory, no change in its status could be made by New Delhi under UN resolutions on Kashmir. It also asked India to reverse the changes, lift an indefinite curfew and release all detainees in occupied Kashmir.

Indian authorities have clamped a complete shutdown on occupied Kashmir as the Hindu-led nationalist government in New Delhi scrapped the region’s statehood and special status, including the right to its own constitution — a move slammed by Pakistan.

The changes include lifting a ban on property purchases by nonresidents of Kashmir, opening the way for Indians outside the territory to invest and settle there. The Muslim population worries that such measures would change Kashmir’s demography, culture and way of life.

The Indian government has shut off most communications, including internet, cellphone and landline networks, with occupied Kashmir. Thousands of additional troops were sent to the already heavily militarised region out of fear the government’s steps could spark unrest. Insurgent groups have been fighting for Kashmir’s independence from India or its merger with Pakistan since 1989.

Pak India Ties
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (10)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Anand
Aug 08, 2019 12:23pm

A very mature request by India.

Recommend 0
Kattu
Aug 08, 2019 12:44pm

Mature response!!

Recommend 0
Adeel Saleem
Aug 08, 2019 12:47pm

Stick to your stance, don't get under pressure.

Recommend 0
desi dimag
Aug 08, 2019 12:55pm

India is a peace loving country.

Recommend 0
F-16
Aug 08, 2019 12:59pm

India already begging...

Recommend 0
Tajammal
Aug 08, 2019 01:05pm

First reconsider your action.

Recommend 0
ADIL MUSTAFA
Aug 08, 2019 01:06pm

Pakistan brings India to its knees

Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Aug 08, 2019 01:08pm

An internationally recognized disputed territory is NOT India's internal matter. No unilateral step by the Government of India can change this disputed status as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

Recommend 0
Jeyaraj
Aug 08, 2019 01:16pm

Be realistic.

Recommend 0
kp
Aug 08, 2019 01:24pm

Very Sensible approach.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Beyond Modi’s foul stroke

Beyond Modi’s foul stroke

Pakistan must not allow Modi’s excesses to divert it from its goal of eventually achieving peace in South Asia.

Editorial

Updated August 08, 2019

NSC on Kashmir

The battle for the rights of Kashmir must be fought primarily on the diplomatic front.
August 08, 2019

Anti-polio propaganda

THE effects of the harmful rumours that spread like wildfire during the anti-polio vaccination campaign a few months...
August 08, 2019

Higher education funds

A FEW months ago, the country’s public-sector universities were rocked by the news of an impending cut in...
Updated August 07, 2019

Playing with fire

The Indian establishment has decided to risk playing with fire for petty political gains.
August 07, 2019

Reviving steel mills

LESS than three months after the Economic Coordination Committee decided to place Pakistan Steel Mills on the list ...
August 07, 2019

Ban on CNG and LPG

IN recent weeks, CNG-operated vehicles have been in the news for the sudden spike in prices that have impacted ...