DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 08, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

India’s decision to change status quo in Kashmir must be addressed, says US senator

Dawn.comAugust 08, 2019

Email

US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi during the premier's visit to Washington in July this year. — Photo courtesy Twitter
US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi during the premier's visit to Washington in July this year. — Photo courtesy Twitter

US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham spoke with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on the "growing crisis in Kashmir" and expressed hope that the Trump Administration would help de-escalate the current crisis.

"Just spoke with the Pakistani foreign minister about the growing crisis in Kashmir. India’s decision to change the status quo must be addressed before it leads to a further escalation of tensions," said the senior senator on Twitter late Wednesday.

"Hope the Trump administration will provide assistance to both Pakistan and India to find a way to deescalate the current crisis. The last thing the region and the world needs is further military confrontations between India and Pakistan over Kashmir," he added.

Related: Trump may have to mediate on Kashmir sooner than he expected: observers

Graham's comments follow Pakistan's decision to downgrade diplomatic ties with India and suspend bilateral trade, among other steps, in response to New Delhi’s move to annex occupied Kashmir.

The National Security Committee (NSC) — the country's top national security body — which met on Wednesday for the second time in three days, also directed the armed forces to remain vigilant. The committee had last met on Sunday, a day before India announced revocation of Article 370, which gave occupied Kashmir an autonomous status, and legislated to bifurcate the Valley into Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

US President Donald Trump, whose offers to mediate on the Kashmir conflict have been shot down by India, has yet to comment on the developments in the region.

Read: 'Trump supplied a quick trigger': What the Indian media has to say about BJP govt revoking Kashmir's autonomy

In a July 22 statement, President Trump said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to mediate on the Kashmir dispute. Although India denied ever asking him to do so, Trump reiterated his stance last week, saying that he’s willing to help if both countries ask him to.

Prime Minister Imran, in a message last week condemning 'new aggressive actions' by India, had reiterated that Pakistan was open to mediation.

"President Trump offered to mediate on Kashmir. This is the time to do so as [the] situation deteriorates there and along the LoC with new aggressive actions being taken by Indian occupation forces," the premier had said, warning: "This has the potential to blow up into a regional crisis."

Pak India Ties , Pak US Ties , Kashmir Unrest
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Beyond Modi’s foul stroke

Beyond Modi’s foul stroke

Pakistan must not allow Modi’s excesses to divert it from its goal of eventually achieving peace in South Asia.

Editorial

Updated August 08, 2019

NSC on Kashmir

The battle for the rights of Kashmir must be fought primarily on the diplomatic front.
August 08, 2019

Anti-polio propaganda

THE effects of the harmful rumours that spread like wildfire during the anti-polio vaccination campaign a few months...
August 08, 2019

Higher education funds

A FEW months ago, the country’s public-sector universities were rocked by the news of an impending cut in...
Updated August 07, 2019

Playing with fire

The Indian establishment has decided to risk playing with fire for petty political gains.
August 07, 2019

Reviving steel mills

LESS than three months after the Economic Coordination Committee decided to place Pakistan Steel Mills on the list ...
August 07, 2019

Ban on CNG and LPG

IN recent weeks, CNG-operated vehicles have been in the news for the sudden spike in prices that have impacted ...