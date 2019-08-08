DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 08, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

2.5m pilgrims await beginning of Haj

AFPUpdated August 08, 2019

Email

More than 2.5 million pilgrims will begin the Haj rites on Friday against a backdrop of tensions in the Gulf. — AFP/File
More than 2.5 million pilgrims will begin the Haj rites on Friday against a backdrop of tensions in the Gulf. — AFP/File

MAKKAH: More than 2.5 million pilgrims will begin the Haj rites on Friday against a backdrop of tensions in the Gulf.

Crowds of worshippers have already begun to gather in Makkah in the days ahead of Haj.

“It’s the first time I’ve felt something so strongly — it’s striking,” said 40-year-old Indonesian pilgrim Sobar in rudimentary Arabic.

More than 1.8 million visitors had arrived by midday local time on Tuesday, authorities said.

Crowds of faithful from across the world wore flowing white robes as they descended on the holy city located in the west of Saudi Arabia.

“Islam united us. We are all together... so that’s why I’m very happy,” said Leku Abibu, 46, a Ugandan mechanic who wore a beige Shalwar Kameez.

This year’s Haj takes place amid tensions in the Gulf region exacerbated by a series of attacks on oil tankers, drone strikes and interception of maritime traffic on the high seas.

Saudi Arabia and its ally Washington accuse Iran of being behind the attacks and sabotage operations against commercial shipping.

Tehran has denied responsibility.

Despite the absence of diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran, some 88,550 Iranian pilgrims are due to take part in Haj this year, according to the Tasnim news agency.

‘No differences between us’

Haj is one of the five pillars of Islam and Muslims must perform it at least once in their lives if they can afford to.

“There are all nations of the world, all languages. There are no differences between us,” said Nurul Jamal, a 61-year-old pilgrim from India.

Masjid al Haram, or The Great Mosque, with its Ottoman minarets sits amid skyscrapers that host upmarket malls and luxury hotels.

Pilgrims circle the holy Kaaba seven times and perform a number of sacred rites.

While waiting for the beginning of Haj, worshippers pray in the esplanade or inside the mosque amid stifling heat.

Published in Dawn, August 8th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Beyond Modi’s foul stroke

Beyond Modi’s foul stroke

Pakistan must not allow Modi’s excesses to divert it from its goal of eventually achieving peace in South Asia.

Editorial

Updated August 08, 2019

NSC on Kashmir

The battle for the rights of Kashmir must be fought primarily on the diplomatic front.
August 08, 2019

Anti-polio propaganda

THE effects of the harmful rumours that spread like wildfire during the anti-polio vaccination campaign a few months...
August 08, 2019

Higher education funds

A FEW months ago, the country’s public-sector universities were rocked by the news of an impending cut in...
Updated August 07, 2019

Playing with fire

The Indian establishment has decided to risk playing with fire for petty political gains.
August 07, 2019

Reviving steel mills

LESS than three months after the Economic Coordination Committee decided to place Pakistan Steel Mills on the list ...
August 07, 2019

Ban on CNG and LPG

IN recent weeks, CNG-operated vehicles have been in the news for the sudden spike in prices that have impacted ...