DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 08, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

US, Pakistan remove restrictions on each other’s diplomats

Anwar IqbalUpdated August 08, 2019

Email

The United States on Wednesday informed Pakistan that it has removed a 25-mile travel ban and other restrictions imposed last year on Pakistani diplomats and diplomatic staff stationed in the country. — APP/File
The United States on Wednesday informed Pakistan that it has removed a 25-mile travel ban and other restrictions imposed last year on Pakistani diplomats and diplomatic staff stationed in the country. — APP/File

WASHINGTON: The United States on Wednesday informed Pakistan that it has removed a 25-mile travel ban and other restrictions imposed last year on Pakistani diplomats and diplomatic staff stationed in the country.

Diplomatic observers in Washington told Dawn that Islamabad also has restored the facilities that US diplomats had enjoyed in Pakistan until last year.

The Trump administration imposed these restrictions on Pakistani diplomats in the United States on May 10, 2018 and on May 11, Islamabad imposed similar restrictions on US diplomats in Pakistan.

The two actions had further strained an already tense relationship between the two allies. But during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Washington late last month, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said at a news briefing that Islamabad has asked Washington to remove those restrictions, which prevent Pakistani diplomats from performing their duties properly.

Tensions heightened in April last year when a US diplomat ran a red light, killing a motorcyclist

Under the US restrictions, Pakistani diplomats were banned from moving further than 25 miles from the cities in which they were posted. They were also required to seek permission from the State Department five days in advance if they planned to visit another city.

The Pakistani restrictions also confined US diplomats to certain areas within the city they worked and lived in. Pakistan also withdrew special treatments given to US diplomats at Pakistani airports.

American diplomats were barred from using tinted glass on their vehicles or having diplomatic registration plates on private vehicles. Before renting property, American diplomats were required to obtain a no-objection certificate from Pakistan’s interior ministry.

Diplomatic tensions between the United States and Pakistan heightened in April 2018 when a US diplomat Joseph Emmanuel Hall ran a red light in Islamabad, killing a motorcyclist and injuring a passenger.

Read: US, Pakistan likely to restrict diplomats’ movements

A court in Islamabad ruled that the American diplomat didn’t have the right to absolute immunity and ordered the government to put his name on the exit control list within two weeks. Persons on the list are prohibited from leaving Pakistan.

In January 2018, President Donald Trump used his first tweet of the year to criticise Pakistan, claiming that the US had “foolishly” given military aid to Pakistan, although the country did little to protect US interests in the region.

Relations between the two countries have improved markedly since Prime Minister Khan’s visit to Washington last month.

Since then, the Trump administration has released about $125 million for the renovation and repair of US-built F-16 fighter jets that Pakistan has purchased from Washington. President Trump has also expressed his desire to expand bilateral trade “by 20 times,” if possible.

Published in Dawn, August 8th, 2019

Pak US Ties
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Beyond Modi’s foul stroke

Beyond Modi’s foul stroke

Pakistan must not allow Modi’s excesses to divert it from its goal of eventually achieving peace in South Asia.

Editorial

Updated August 08, 2019

NSC on Kashmir

The battle for the rights of Kashmir must be fought primarily on the diplomatic front.
August 08, 2019

Anti-polio propaganda

THE effects of the harmful rumours that spread like wildfire during the anti-polio vaccination campaign a few months...
August 08, 2019

Higher education funds

A FEW months ago, the country’s public-sector universities were rocked by the news of an impending cut in...
Updated August 07, 2019

Playing with fire

The Indian establishment has decided to risk playing with fire for petty political gains.
August 07, 2019

Reviving steel mills

LESS than three months after the Economic Coordination Committee decided to place Pakistan Steel Mills on the list ...
August 07, 2019

Ban on CNG and LPG

IN recent weeks, CNG-operated vehicles have been in the news for the sudden spike in prices that have impacted ...