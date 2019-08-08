AJK legislature vows to resist Indian move with full force

MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Wednesday met on the first day of its special session to discuss the situation arising out of what it called “constitutional terrorism” by India and vowed that any move aimed at changing the internationally recognised status and demography of the disputed Himalayan region would be resisted with full force.

The session, presided over by Speaker Shah Ghulam Qadir, was attended by almost all members from both sides of the divide, including Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider.

Many members also tabled resolutions on the Indian move taken in sheer violation of international laws and UN resolutions.

They called upon the UN, European Union, OIC and other global organisations working for human rights and civil liberties to come forward and play their role in grant of right to self-determination to the Kashmiri people to save the South Asian region from any catastrophe.

New Delhi’s action termed constitutional terrorism

India’s constitutional terrorism against Kashmir was an admission of the fact that India had failed to win the hearts and minds of Kashmiris, the lawmakers said.

They strongly condemned the deployment of hundreds of thousands of additional troops, arrests of leaders and activists and complete clampdown on communication, amid dreadful curfew.

In fact, the whole valley had been turned into a large prison where people were not being allowed even to talk to each other let alone others, they said.

The lawmakers pointed out that the Kashmiris across the world, particularly those from the divided families, were deeply worried about the well-being of their compatriots in the face of suspension of all modes of communication, something which warranted immediate intervention of the champions of human rights. They also condemned unprovoked shelling on AJK’s civilian populations, particularly the use of prohibited cluster bombs.

The lawmakers vowed to raise the plight of the oppressed inhabitants of Indian-occupied territory at all possible forums.

The house is likely to adopt a joint resolution on Thursday when Prime Minister Haider will deliver his speech.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in his chamber in the assembly building, Mr Haider welcomed the declaration of the corps commanders’ conference, saying it would give a new strength to the struggling people of occupied Kashmir.

He maintained that the joint session of parliament of Pakistan and discussion in it on the situation in occupied Kashmir had also boosted the morale of Kashmiris.

“We are satisfied with all the steps taken so far by the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan, but we believe more needs to be done to convince the international community that India is an illegal occupant of parts of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

He called upon Prime Minister Imran Khan to convene a multi-party conference to take the entire political and religious leadership on board at this ‘‘critical juncture of our history’’.

Replying to a question, Mr Haider made it clear that the Kashmiris did not accept Indian constitution.

Published in Dawn, August 8th, 2019