DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 08, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

National leadership should unite to resolve Kashmir dispute: minister

Kalbe AliUpdated August 08, 2019

Email

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday rejected rumours circulating over social media that Prime Minister Imran Khan had consented to the Kashmir development during his recent visit to the US. — APP/File
Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday rejected rumours circulating over social media that Prime Minister Imran Khan had consented to the Kashmir development during his recent visit to the US. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday rejected rumours circulating over social media that Prime Minister Imran Khan had consented to the Kashmir development during his recent visit to the US.

Addressing a press conference with Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders, she said that there was no truth in such talk and social media reports were worse than unguided missiles.

“The problem is people without signature marks are active over social media and they are like poison and many of them do not even understand that they are damaging our own cause,” the special assistant said responding to a query.

“There are attacks on national security at social media, and such things are tantamount to betrayal of Kashmiri blood and no government — no Pakistani — would become a traitor,” she added.

While denying all such writings, the special assistant said that the stance of Pakistan and the incumbent government was clear.

She said that India could not subjugate the people of Kashmir for long with the use of power. She said each and every Pakistani was ready to give the highest sacrifice for the cause of Kashmir.

The special assistant said Indian abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A was itself proof that India had been defeated in held Kashmir despite deployment of over 900,000 troops in the state.

She decried the role of opposition parties and said that they should have been more nationalist and patriotic.

“Despite being on the wrong end we have seen that media in India continues to support the regime in their country, we need to learn from them, the opposition was politicising the serious matter,” she said adding, “This is not fair”.

Dr Awan said that the prime minister was in his chambers on Tuesday since 11am but the opposition delayed the proceedings of the joint session of parliament demanding production order of some members.

“But the VIP prisoners took time to get ready and eventually remained mum in the house, it was only a gimmick by the opposition over the serious matter,” she added. “However, we expect a joint resolution over this national issue, and we want to show that,” said Ms Awan. She appealed to the national leadership to unite for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Tajammul Islam, Executive Director of Kashmir Media Service (KMS) said that Kashmiris were being victimised by Indian occupation forces because they loved Pakistan and considered themselves Pakistanis.

He added that presently Occupied Kashmir had been locked down and internet, telephone, cable networks were blocked.

“Not only the pro-freedom leadership had been arrested but even those who acted as Indian stooges in the past have been detained,” Sheikh Tajammul added.

He said that since the night bet­w­een August 4 and 5, Occupied Kash­mir was under curfew. He said that aft­er the abrogation of Article 370, India was conspiring to change demo­graphy of Kashmir by bringing Hin­dus from other parts of India and expelling Kashmirs from their own homes.

Hurriyat leader Ijaz Rehmani said that Indian action against Kashmiris had backfired in the past and the present effort to crush Kashmiris would also fail.

Abdul Hameed Lone said that abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35-A was violation of the international law. He said that the Indian step was not only violation of UN resolutions, Geneva Convention but it was also violation of Indian Constitution and verdicts of the Indian Supreme Court.

Published in Dawn, August 8th, 2019

Kashmir Unrest
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Beyond Modi’s foul stroke

Beyond Modi’s foul stroke

Pakistan must not allow Modi’s excesses to divert it from its goal of eventually achieving peace in South Asia.

Editorial

Updated August 08, 2019

NSC on Kashmir

The battle for the rights of Kashmir must be fought primarily on the diplomatic front.
August 08, 2019

Anti-polio propaganda

THE effects of the harmful rumours that spread like wildfire during the anti-polio vaccination campaign a few months...
August 08, 2019

Higher education funds

A FEW months ago, the country’s public-sector universities were rocked by the news of an impending cut in...
Updated August 07, 2019

Playing with fire

The Indian establishment has decided to risk playing with fire for petty political gains.
August 07, 2019

Reviving steel mills

LESS than three months after the Economic Coordination Committee decided to place Pakistan Steel Mills on the list ...
August 07, 2019

Ban on CNG and LPG

IN recent weeks, CNG-operated vehicles have been in the news for the sudden spike in prices that have impacted ...