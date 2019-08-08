National leadership should unite to resolve Kashmir dispute: minister

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday rejected rumours circulating over social media that Prime Minister Imran Khan had consented to the Kashmir development during his recent visit to the US.

Addressing a press conference with Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders, she said that there was no truth in such talk and social media reports were worse than unguided missiles.

“The problem is people without signature marks are active over social media and they are like poison and many of them do not even understand that they are damaging our own cause,” the special assistant said responding to a query.

“There are attacks on national security at social media, and such things are tantamount to betrayal of Kashmiri blood and no government — no Pakistani — would become a traitor,” she added.

While denying all such writings, the special assistant said that the stance of Pakistan and the incumbent government was clear.

She said that India could not subjugate the people of Kashmir for long with the use of power. She said each and every Pakistani was ready to give the highest sacrifice for the cause of Kashmir.

The special assistant said Indian abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A was itself proof that India had been defeated in held Kashmir despite deployment of over 900,000 troops in the state.

She decried the role of opposition parties and said that they should have been more nationalist and patriotic.

“Despite being on the wrong end we have seen that media in India continues to support the regime in their country, we need to learn from them, the opposition was politicising the serious matter,” she said adding, “This is not fair”.

Dr Awan said that the prime minister was in his chambers on Tuesday since 11am but the opposition delayed the proceedings of the joint session of parliament demanding production order of some members.

“But the VIP prisoners took time to get ready and eventually remained mum in the house, it was only a gimmick by the opposition over the serious matter,” she added. “However, we expect a joint resolution over this national issue, and we want to show that,” said Ms Awan. She appealed to the national leadership to unite for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Tajammul Islam, Executive Director of Kashmir Media Service (KMS) said that Kashmiris were being victimised by Indian occupation forces because they loved Pakistan and considered themselves Pakistanis.

He added that presently Occupied Kashmir had been locked down and internet, telephone, cable networks were blocked.

“Not only the pro-freedom leadership had been arrested but even those who acted as Indian stooges in the past have been detained,” Sheikh Tajammul added.

He said that since the night bet­w­een August 4 and 5, Occupied Kash­mir was under curfew. He said that aft­er the abrogation of Article 370, India was conspiring to change demo­graphy of Kashmir by bringing Hin­dus from other parts of India and expelling Kashmirs from their own homes.

Hurriyat leader Ijaz Rehmani said that Indian action against Kashmiris had backfired in the past and the present effort to crush Kashmiris would also fail.

Abdul Hameed Lone said that abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35-A was violation of the international law. He said that the Indian step was not only violation of UN resolutions, Geneva Convention but it was also violation of Indian Constitution and verdicts of the Indian Supreme Court.

Published in Dawn, August 8th, 2019