Police deny receiving rape complaint against MPA who has ‘gone abroad’

The Newspaper's Staff CorrespondentUpdated August 08, 2019

Affidavit by the ‘victim’ states that her allegations against the MPA were result of a misunderstanding.
MULTAN: After a member of the provincial assembly facing rape allegations reportedly left for UAE, the police concerned claimed on Wednesday that they received no complaint against him.

The PML-N MPA was accused by a girl, who had been working and studying in an institution owned by the lawmaker, of repeatedly raping and blackmailing her. The matter was highlighted through a social media post showing the girl’s application to a magistrate in which she alleged that the MPA had been raping her for 11 months and made objectionable video clips of her.

She also alleged that the suspect was hurling threats that the video clips would be made public if she informed anyone about the incident or tried to take any legal action. “An inspector of Bahauddin Zakariya police station visited the house of the girl who was not present there. However, brother of the girl told the inspector that he, along with his sister, would visit the police station within couple of days if they needed to initiate legal action,” Station House Officer Zaheeruddin Babar told Dawn.

He said usually the victim approached police after getting medically examined, but the girl did not visit the police station at all.

The SHO said that as the police did not receive any application against the MPA, it did not concern police if he had left the country.

Later, an affidavit signed by the ‘victim’ on July 25 surfaced on social media, in which she stated that her allegations against the MPA were result of a misunderstanding and that some miscreants had pressurised her into submitting the application with a magistrate.

She stated that she neither had any link, nor any dealings with the MPA.

She also stated that she did not want to take any legal action against the MPA.

Earlier, the ‘victim’, a permanent resident of Lahore living in Multan for studies, in her application to the magistrate alleged the MPA raped her last time on July 26. She had claimed that she went to the Bahauddin Zakariya Police Station to get an order for her medical examination but the police refused to take any action because of the MPA’s influence.

She had requested the court to order the medical superintendent of the Nishtar Hospital, Multan, to conduct her medical examination.

Published in Dawn, August 8th, 2019

Violence against women
Pakistan

