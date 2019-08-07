DAWN.COM

Pakistan expels Indian envoy, suspends trade ties with India

Sanaullah Khan | Reuters | Naveed Siddiqui | Tahir SheraniUpdated August 07, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs a meeting of the National Security Committee on Wednesday. — Photo courtesy PM Office
The National Security Committee (NSC) on Wednesday, in light of India's recent actions in occupied Kashmir, resolved to downgrade Pakistan's diplomatic relations with New Delhi and suspend all bilateral trade.

Key decisions

  • Downgrading of diplomatic relations
  • Suspension of bilateral trade
  • Review of bilateral arrangements
  • Matter to be taken to United Nations
  • August 14 to be observed in solidarity with Kashmiris

The top security body’s meeting, presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan, was held in the aftermath of India's "unilateral and illegal actions" through which it scrapped the special status for occupied Kashmir. The situation inside occupied Jammu and Kashmir and along the Line of Control was also discussed.

The meeting also decided to review Pakistan's bilateral arrangements with India, take the matter of revocation of Kashmir's special status to the United Nations, including its Security Council, and observe the upcoming Independence Day on August 14 "in solidarity with brave Kashmiris and their just struggle for their right of self-determination".

August 15, the Indian independence day, will be observed as "Black Day".

"PM directed that all diplomatic channels be activated to expose brutal Indian racist regime, design and human rights violations," a statement issued after the meeting said.

Editorial: India is playing with fire

The premier directed the armed forces to continue their vigilance.

The meeting attended by the top civilian and military leadership also decided to recall Pakistan's ambassador from New Delhi and expel the Indian envoy.

"Our ambassadors will no longer be in New Delhi and their counterparts here will also be sent back," Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told ARY News.

Later, a statement released by the Foreign Office spokesperson said that "India has been told to withdraw its High Commissioner to Pakistan."

According to the statement, the Indian government "has also been informed that Pakistan will not be sending its High Commissioner-designate to India."

Moinul Haq, Pakistan's newly appointed ambassador to India, was yet to take up his post but will now not move to New Delhi, while Indian Ambassador Ajay Bisaria will be sent back.

Officials from the commerce ministry, citing 2018-19 figures, said that Pakistan's exports to India amounted to $324 million, whereas imports from India were worth $1.8 billion.

The hours-long meeting was attended by the ministers for foreign affairs, defence, interior, education, human rights, Kashmir affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan and law; finance adviser; chairman of joint chiefs of staff committee, chief of army staff, chief of air staff, vice chief of naval staff, special assistant to the prime minister on information, director general Inter-Services Intelligence, director general Inter-Services Public Relations, secretary foreign affairs and other senior officers.

India strips Kashmir of special rights

On Monday, the government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stripped Kashmiris of the special autonomy they had for seven decades through a rushed presidential order. An indefinite curfew — that has entered its fourth day today — was imposed in occupied Kashmir and elected leaders were put under house arrest.

By repealing Article 370 of the constitution, people from the rest of India will now have the right to acquire property in Kashmir and settle there permanently. Kashmiris as well as critics of India’s Hindu nationalist-led government see the move as an attempt to dilute the demographics of Muslim-majority Kashmir with Hindu settlers.

Explore: India's legislative actions in Jammu and Kashmir — legal or illegal?

Furthermore, Indian Home Minister Amit Shah, who is also president of the BJP, moved a bill — passed by the Indian parliament — to bifurcate the state into two union territories to be directly ruled by New Delhi.

Pakistan had strongly condemned the move and vowed to "exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps" taken by India.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Imran expressed his resolve to fight the issue “on every forum” and demanded the international community to take action, accusing Modi of having an anti-Muslim agenda.

The Pakistan Army also said it “firmly stands” with Kashmiris.

Prime Minister Imran constituted a seven-member committee to make recommendations to formulate Islamabad's legal, political and diplomatic response to the change in the status of occupied Kashmir by the Indian government.

Pak India Ties , Kashmir Unrest
Pakistan

On DawnNews

Comments (142)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
Agnostic
Aug 07, 2019 06:37pm

Good decision. It's time to expose evil Modi regime to the world.

Asad
Aug 07, 2019 06:39pm

Just cosmetics. Nothing will happen

zeeshandxb
Aug 07, 2019 06:39pm

and what will happen if we do this? did we expel their high commissioner and call back our own?

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 07, 2019 06:39pm

Great move by the P.T.I. administration in Islamabad, Islamic Republic of Pakistan to down grade diplomatic ties and suspend all trade activities with Modi's biased, racist, prejudiced, killer and bigot India. Well done and keep it up.

ksrana
Aug 07, 2019 06:40pm

same pld speech

Like this
Aug 07, 2019 06:41pm

Waiting for Indian trolls with zero understanding of Indo-Pak trade dynamics in 3...2...1

Asrar Ahmed
Aug 07, 2019 06:41pm

Welcome news but why was it not done before ???

Ali F
Aug 07, 2019 06:41pm

This is Imran Khan..Indians are dealing with...hes born to fight and break jaws for fun

Truth
Aug 07, 2019 06:42pm

Good job

Jamil Soomro, New York City
Aug 07, 2019 06:42pm

An outstanding powerful message to the people of Kashmir that Pakistani Nation is staunchly with them in this world.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Aug 07, 2019 06:42pm

Also, call back our ambassador and close air space for Indian air traffic. Isolate India and expose their dirty plan and atrocities in Kashmir. (The original 'Anti-Corruption_Pakistani').

Wise1
Aug 07, 2019 06:43pm

Wonderful. How is this going to solve the problem?

joe
Aug 07, 2019 06:43pm

Sir Activate all diplomatic channels,how will it make any difference to what India has done.of the five permanent members with Vito powers ,you may maximum get nod of China as India has also claimed part of Kashmir given away by Pakistan. Rest four UK,US,France have deep economical bond with India.For them Kashmir is not that important matter compare to economy.

topbrass
Aug 07, 2019 06:43pm

Checkmate. Complete win win situation.

So when is the Pakistani ambassador leaving India

Gaurav
Aug 07, 2019 06:43pm

Sounds like a fine idea to me. India and Pakistan need to disengage and stay that way for a decade or two.

Article370
Aug 07, 2019 06:43pm

This is a win-win for both the nations. Saves cost and time. Congrats for the sensible proposal, hope India too will respond positively.

Demagogue
Aug 07, 2019 06:44pm

Sounds like a plan!

venki
Aug 07, 2019 06:44pm

Good. What next ?

Zara
Aug 07, 2019 06:44pm

Good decision.

Deepak Kumar
Aug 07, 2019 06:46pm

That's great news. These diplomatic engagement is already useless. Please don't take a u turn.

Ram
Aug 07, 2019 06:46pm

Thank you!

desi dimag
Aug 07, 2019 06:46pm

Great initiative for the peace in the region.

Avinash
Aug 07, 2019 06:47pm

Very good decision!!

Md Mostafizur Rahman
Aug 07, 2019 06:47pm

Good move but maybe it can be more bold.

Original Zak brand
Aug 07, 2019 06:47pm

United Nations was doing nothing about Kashmir. Is doing nothing and will do nothing about Kashmir.

Jacky
Aug 07, 2019 06:48pm

Very gud decision.

Jacky
Aug 07, 2019 06:49pm

Why only suspened, better cancel all type of relations forever.

Osman Karim Khara
Aug 07, 2019 06:50pm

.. It would be better to keep communication lines open.

Dr.Shams Ul Islam
Aug 07, 2019 06:50pm

Some bold step finally.

Fatima Mehmood
Aug 07, 2019 06:51pm

Brave move!

Prashant
Aug 07, 2019 06:51pm

Unfortunate events happening. :(, May two countries resume dialogue soon. Peace

Umer Farooque Baloch
Aug 07, 2019 06:52pm

We must take india to ICJ for revoking Article 370 of its constitution to fit Kashmirs case. They have stripped occupied Kashmir of its special status.

shafaat siddiqui
Aug 07, 2019 06:54pm

This is not the time for dhuan dhaar speech by any Pakistani leader in or outside parliament. This is time for action..Since India has changed the status que in IOK Pakistan must use the force against India.This is the only way to make India understand and the world at large..If Pakistan thinks that has other ways to solve Kashmir then it is a mistake..India has cut our juggler vein and Pakistan can not servieve w/o Kashmir.. Use the force...no second opinion ..if not then forget Kashmir forever...

Iftikhar Khan
Aug 07, 2019 06:55pm

How does this decision help Pakistani stance on Kashmir?

Kris
Aug 07, 2019 06:55pm

Good. Let's end this sham for now. I am sure at some point in future, sanity will return.

Article370
Aug 07, 2019 06:56pm

It’s the Kashmiri traders benefit from cross boarder trade the most.

Amir
Aug 07, 2019 06:56pm

Good step, we are with Kashmir brother and sisters

Atul
Aug 07, 2019 06:56pm

Good for Pakistan and good for India

Lion
Aug 07, 2019 06:57pm

Good job. Let's rise to the occasion more and more.

Zakir
Aug 07, 2019 06:57pm

playing exactly into the hands of bjp, this is what they wanted no dialogue.

Ikram Yousefzai
Aug 07, 2019 06:58pm

Great step there is no need to keep any diplomatic relations with India, Closing down Indian (spy) mission is a need of the hour.

M.Emad
Aug 07, 2019 06:58pm

India would lose badly as they export $1.6 billion to Pakistan and only import $348 million from Pakistan. The deficit imbalance would disappear, this is win win for Pakistan.

Ayesha Khan
Aug 07, 2019 07:02pm

Wonderful News, he best decision ever made by the Prime Minister. Long Live Pakistan.

Ali
Aug 07, 2019 07:03pm

That's a hit wicket by IK!

Ali
Aug 07, 2019 07:03pm

Good Decision, Don't you ever resume it, i beg you. We need honor and dignity. India don't deserve any relationship. They always back stab you, that's in their nature..

Good Bless Pakistan , Pakistan Zindabad...

Zak
Aug 07, 2019 07:04pm

Great step taken by PMIK and COAS of Pak Army, additional steps are needed , airspace should be closed ,all members of OIC ,China and other friendly nations in S Asia and beyond should snap all relations with the hostile nation.

SkyHawk
Aug 07, 2019 07:04pm

India is now in serious trouble because of mindless Modi. Thanks NSC, you have taken a very good decision.

Just Do It
Aug 07, 2019 07:06pm

No... A big no... By doing so we are giving up Kashmir, because if Kashmir becomes the Union Territory of India there will be an unprecedented investments will pouring in Kashmir which makes them realize that being with India is good for them and they do forget independence movement just remember eastern Punjab which never becomes Khalistan(Independence from India). India invested and encouraged private sectors to invest in Eastern Punjab so much that they gave up freedom fight. Same thing is true in case of annexation of Tibet from China a success story. We must have Pakistan embassy in India so that we can track all information from the ground level.

Aftab Uddin
Aug 07, 2019 07:06pm

Good decisions. Stay strong, Mr. PM. Whole country stands with you on Kashmir issue.

T. M. Reddy
Aug 07, 2019 07:06pm

Who will suffer if we do: Suspend diplomatic relations Stop trading Stop people to people contacts etc.

kashmiri
Aug 07, 2019 07:07pm

People from occupied Kashmir will suffer due to Pakistan's hotheaded decision and will alienate us from our savior Pakistan, already we are feeling abandoned ,this action will cause further fear among kashmiris.

Dams
Aug 07, 2019 07:09pm

Both countries should shut embassy and any ties. India should not talk about pak and viz a viz. Na rahe ka baas Na bajegi basuri

Chandra Shekhar
Aug 07, 2019 07:10pm

Actually it makes sense. For all these years, the two Nations could not go beyond Kashmir issue when they had so much potential. Better avoid expense on maintaining diplomatic mission.

Jeyaraj
Aug 07, 2019 07:10pm

First of all there is no significant bilateral trading.

MA Khan
Aug 07, 2019 07:10pm

First step in the right direction.

AlphaMaverick
Aug 07, 2019 07:10pm

Great decision! Pakistan should use all diplomatic means and venues to highlight the negative impact of Indian decision in this region. Pakistan also has moral responsibility to support Kashmiri resistance in IoK, and we should continue it till people of Kashmir gets their right of self determination. We have to candidly convey our message to whole world that BJP Indian government's decision has not changed the reality, the "Line of Control" has not become an international border, Kashmir was a disputed territory and it will remain a disputed territory until the people of Kashmir will decide their fate themselves.

A Friend from India
Aug 07, 2019 07:10pm

Excellent News!!!

nadam ejaz
Aug 07, 2019 07:10pm

close the airspace too

Just Saying
Aug 07, 2019 07:11pm

Leave the Foreign policy to diplomats, you will get better results.

Natarajan
Aug 07, 2019 07:11pm

This is interesting. No purpose was achieved with such a large diplomatic presence except host parties. Now with no talks, diplomatic relations should be broken and either China or the US should be used for any communication. It will save a lot of money. Trade any is too small and irrelevant.

bhaRAT©
Aug 07, 2019 07:11pm

Good. Full pressure should be exerted on this malevolent fascist RSS exremist regime.

Faisal
Aug 07, 2019 07:11pm

It is the time to do something to undo what India has done!

Sid
Aug 07, 2019 07:12pm

I’m sorry but the kartapur corridor must also be put on hold or access restricted to a very few... I know Sikh community isn’t to be blamed for this but anyone associated with the BJP should be banned from visiting kartarpur..

indian
Aug 07, 2019 07:13pm

What difference will it make ?

Mac
Aug 07, 2019 07:14pm

The largest "democracy" in the world is currently:

  • stationing thousands of troops to quell any form of protest
  • setting curfews
  • completely shutting down internet and communications channels
  • prohibiting any outsiders (including UN observers) from documenting atrocities
  • putting elected leaders under house arrest
SKI
Aug 07, 2019 07:15pm

Nothing much was left to be downgraded. Pakistan should go one step ahead. Boycott anything that has even the remotest Indian influence Google Microsoft ICC Indian Movies and Music etc etc And should also ask China and US to suspend ties with India

Think about it
Aug 07, 2019 07:15pm

Nothing will change

NAEEM FAKIR
Aug 07, 2019 07:15pm

FIRST THING : Kick out the Indian Ambassador close the Embassy. Bring Back our Ambassador and his staff. Close Embassy and consulates immediately. Stop all over Flights from India over Pakistan. Smash every single Dam coming from Kashmir Make it clear to the IndIan and Afghani Government any Attack on the Western Border will be considered an ACT of War By India. If any interference evidence from Israel found will be an Act of War. Give One Clear demonstration of Our intentions. Today it is Kashmir tomorrow Pakistan. Beware, Act now or India will consolidate and then attack Pakistan.

Just Saying
Aug 07, 2019 07:15pm

Finally emotions win over logic. Who will be more hurt by this decision.

Umair
Aug 07, 2019 07:15pm

Please also suspend the airspace for all flights coming from India.

Adil Jadoon
Aug 07, 2019 07:16pm

Good move. Lets expose Indian abbetors in the middle east also. Rest is up to Kashmiris, only they can take a stand if they want.

Hamza
Aug 07, 2019 07:16pm

Very bold and good move! and good riddance! :)

Samir
Aug 07, 2019 07:17pm

370 Article is removed. What difference will it make with this NSC actions ??

Zahid
Aug 07, 2019 07:17pm

close the new border link to sikh shrine kartaar pur

oz_mo69@yahoo.com
Aug 07, 2019 07:17pm

Do not allow indian airlines to fly over pakistan air space again so they can taste losses again

MA
Aug 07, 2019 07:19pm

Teach India a lesson.

NAEEM FAKIR
Aug 07, 2019 07:20pm

PLEASE PRINT MY LAST COMMENT. iT IS IN THE nATIONAL INTEREST.

None of my comments are published. If I am radical in my thought process it is because I am nearly 80 Years old and have seen everything between India and Pakistan. This supposed to be free speech and you are censoring comments, if so the do away with the comments section and just write your opeds your selves. Be Pakistani and do not fear any adverse comments, Listen to every one let the people decide. Is this not what it is all about? Thanks you.

Sehar
Aug 07, 2019 07:21pm

How does this help in anyway ? Loss of trade will impact Pakistan more..

Chacha Changezi
Aug 07, 2019 07:21pm

I am sure all these and more are already factored in to Indian calculations.

Amit
Aug 07, 2019 07:23pm

What a brave decision. I salute you from core of my heart. What I expected from Modi you did it. Lots of thanks from India.

M.Saeed
Aug 07, 2019 07:24pm

There is not a lot that Pakistan can do that will impact India other than freeze supply of Oil and Gas from ME , Pakistan should use all its influence in OIC to do just that.

A4
Aug 07, 2019 07:24pm

This will hurt India's economy badly and bring them to their knees. The audacity of BJP will cost the country.

Jay
Aug 07, 2019 07:25pm

Dear Pakistani Brothers and Sisters. Why are you creating such a fuss about all this. Nobody is chained to the ground in Kashmir. Its about the prosperity of a common man.

Unfortunately what your government is doing is actually going to hurt your economy even further.

Please give up all the hatred and let people of Kashmir get on with their lives

xoobidoobi
Aug 07, 2019 07:25pm

better late then never but good measures against Indian atrocities in Jammu and Kashmir

AXH
Aug 07, 2019 07:27pm

Everything must be done on all fronts to expose this fascist and Nazi-like BJP government who believes in the ideology of Hindu supremacy and is trying to impose this concept on the Muslims of India. Like Dr. Moeed said in one of his recent programs that the BJP has larger designs, it believes in "Akhand Bharat" and after Kashmir, it is going to try and do the same thing to Pakistan. This move against Kashmir is going to backfire and will start disintegration of Hindustan.

Shez J.
Aug 07, 2019 07:28pm

Do everything there's to be done to expose Modi's racist government and their racist ideology! In the name of the biggest democracy, India is the biggest token of shame on our planet.

Lutera
Aug 07, 2019 07:29pm

Do these steps make any difference? In fact the suspension of bilateral trade will hurt Pakistani traders the most especially under the present dire economic conditions.

Ramu
Aug 07, 2019 07:29pm

Weldone Pakistan.

Hani_Layyah
Aug 07, 2019 07:29pm

Sad... who will ultimately suffer ? common citizens of both sides..

salman
Aug 07, 2019 07:29pm

Ban air space for indian flights as well

Reader
Aug 07, 2019 07:30pm

At last some significant response that the Kashmiris can also find respite in. It is extremely important not to let Kashmiris on both sides of LOC down this time. It's now or never for Kashmir issue.

Lutera
Aug 07, 2019 07:31pm

Does the review of bilateral arrangements include Indus water treaty?

Hani_Layyah
Aug 07, 2019 07:31pm

Mr. Modi and his bigoted ideology are dragging entire region into conflagration just to appease their hardcore followers. .

Fawad bhai
Aug 07, 2019 07:31pm

Good start. Should also close airspace to India again

Dr. Shaikh Chilli
Aug 07, 2019 07:31pm

People, it's better you understand any constitutional changes is internal affair of that sovereign country. As much you feel passionately we are not connected to this matter.

Udgir
Aug 07, 2019 07:31pm

Closing the diplomatic channels is not an option. The decision to severe ties appears to be taken hastily.

manish kant
Aug 07, 2019 07:33pm

Does it make any sense?

Ravi A Singh
Aug 07, 2019 07:34pm

It's not going to happen

Agnes Mical
Aug 07, 2019 07:36pm

How does this bring peace in South Asia and how does it help the economy???

Dil
Aug 07, 2019 07:36pm

That's how you respond. Two developments in a single day . ICJ calls this indian move a violations of international law and Pakistan suspends diplomatic ties with India.

ben
Aug 07, 2019 07:37pm

It makes no difference. This is for home consumption

Vihaan
Aug 07, 2019 07:37pm

Already trade between both countries is minimal. Common people of Pakistan will suffer more due to this decision.

Ilyas
Aug 07, 2019 07:41pm

Good decision.

ANT
Aug 07, 2019 07:42pm

Time for India and Pakistan to severe all ties completely. Zero interaction like North and South Korea.

ahmed
Aug 07, 2019 07:42pm

Good move by PK and perhaps China will do the same. Treating IoK in a unilateral withdrawal of Kashmiri land is unacceptable in any civilized society. Only brutal Israelis do this. The world must condemn this and UN also take action against undemocratic India. BJP is harming Indians immensely and it will be too late before they wake up.

jagajilly
Aug 07, 2019 07:44pm

Please close the kartarpur arrangement too.

Ayaan
Aug 07, 2019 07:46pm

Block salt, dry dates, Cotton export permanently, start importing from Egypt, China and USA

Na Maloom Afraad
Aug 07, 2019 07:47pm

Guys get some sense ... this will have no impact on the world and zero on India... this is just cosmetic action to pacify the people of Pakistan ... Imran Khan's priority is to save Pakistan not Kashmir

Ihteshan Kayani
Aug 07, 2019 07:47pm

Good steps taken.

Subir
Aug 07, 2019 07:50pm

All the best, good wishes from India.

Munna Khan
Aug 07, 2019 07:50pm

Great job..IK my hero

Unclefunky
Aug 07, 2019 07:50pm

Poor farmers will suffer, their products will rote in the warehouses, FATF monitoring will be tightened.

HashBrown®
Aug 07, 2019 07:51pm

Good; this should have happened earlier. In fact this should have happened years ago. We have nothing positive to gain from any kind of relationship with Hindustan.

TrueWord
Aug 07, 2019 07:52pm

Why Dawn is censoring my comments ?. Do Dawn beleives in Free Speech and Free Press ?

Lahori kid
Aug 07, 2019 07:52pm

This is how you handle business, no reactive decisions, decisions should always be made after consulting the military and all civil institutions, like the government just did. This is the right move, India needs to understand that Pakistan wants peace with the neighbor, but don't take our willingness as a weakness, we don't need India, but do want good ties with it. The choice is simple, you are either for peace or you're not. And Modi's India has shown time and again that they are not interested in peace.

bhaRAT©
Aug 07, 2019 07:56pm

@manish kant, "Does it make any sense?"

Mr kant, your fascist regime is committing an illegal act.

Pervez
Aug 07, 2019 07:56pm

Trade with India will continue thru Dubai

Bala.TN.India.
Aug 07, 2019 07:57pm

Brothers, We both are developing countries.pl think about the people who is going to face the effects directly. let we stop to give adverse effect comments.

Asiya andrabi
Aug 07, 2019 07:57pm

@NAEEM FAKIR, 99% of my comments are rejected

Malakmd
Aug 07, 2019 07:58pm

@Wise1, it will create isolation for India.

flying star
Aug 07, 2019 07:58pm

@Asrar Ahmed, because the corrupt gouvernement

Ajay
Aug 07, 2019 07:58pm

Itna kya bura maan gaye

Simba
Aug 07, 2019 07:59pm

Perfect move. Both countries should cut all ties and focus on individual development. I would say two countries should ban internet access as well for each other users.

Ramana
Aug 07, 2019 08:00pm

Ban Bollywood movies also forever ever

Ali
Aug 07, 2019 08:00pm

Pakistan should also ASAP amend their basic law and include provisions like China has done for Taiwan. That is that if the Supreme court of India doesn't void this Indian provocation, Pakistan will declare a war on India.

That should teach them some lesson and the world powers will then take us seriously.

Going to war in all the technicality doesn't mean full-fledge troop movements but will give us a lot of space to do things which are acceptable under international law and geneva conventions which will raise lots of problems for Modi, all our neighbours and the world as a whole.

keep shouting about this matter everywhere, lets fix our economy, fix our education, and then annul Indus treaties and declare war on India in 50 years claiming all our rivers, attacking their dams and rivers, let the world know who they messed with in the first place, I hope we will be well worth off than this time. but do not use terrorists, do not make the same mistakes, just wait for 50 more years.

Shazad
Aug 07, 2019 08:02pm

Now, it is time to make India pay. No more protest through embassy. There should be no embassy of India or Pakistan in either country. India do not respect such relationship anyhow.

Once, all relationship ends, Pakistan should stop lip service to Kashmiris. Arm them with sophisticated weapon, training and money. Tell the world to do the same and also that it is human interest that a country should help suppressed people and occupied country, just like west decided in Syria and Lybia. Tell world that Syrians were not as much suppressed as what India is doing in Kashmir (and also to Sikhs). Remember, if Khalistan succeeds, Kashmir becomes independent automatically.

World cannot complain much, as they themselves done the same in Syria, Libya and many countries in South America ... even to Kurds and in South Sudan – helped suppressed people with sophisticated weapons, money and international support.

Ram Yadav
Aug 07, 2019 08:02pm

We knew this is going to happen.That is not an issue for us.

SSS
Aug 07, 2019 08:02pm

Not good enough, please break away all diplomatic, trade and transit relations with immediate effect and then carry out vigorous diplomatic campaign to expose the evil nature of hindutva fundamentalism and extremism.

unwise decision
Aug 07, 2019 08:02pm

Unwise decision by Pakistan. We need more communication and corporation between India and Pakistan and not less.

Brasstack
Aug 07, 2019 08:03pm

@Jamil Soomro, New York City, And will be with them in the nether world too!

M.Sethi
Aug 07, 2019 08:03pm

We should add to the list,closure of our airspace for India, too!

old Ravian
Aug 07, 2019 08:04pm

Bad Decision by Pakistan, follow the age old saying "Keep your friends close , enemy closer.

Changez Khan
Aug 07, 2019 08:04pm

Excellent action by Pakistan. Now completely ban the Indian airlines traffic above the Pakistan territory.

Nirbhay Dixit
Aug 07, 2019 08:04pm

You don't want to play cricket with us anymore???

mohan
Aug 07, 2019 08:05pm

@Fawad bhai, you will also suffer. This will affect the economy. But pakistan need to understand onething, india is a bigger country in all aspects. You cannot fight with india. You can only play game behind of the curtain.

flying star
Aug 07, 2019 08:06pm

Suspend air space for India.

Dr. Manhattan
Aug 07, 2019 08:06pm

@NAEEM FAKIR, I urge Pakistanis to think with a cool head. Please do not rumor monger Sir. The actions that you are calling for would hurt your people more.

SimpliTruth
Aug 07, 2019 08:06pm

Too little, too late..Take action not advice from Assembly which you call defunct

SpiderMan
Aug 07, 2019 09:14pm

Pity those patients who needs medical treatment in India.

Ahmed
Aug 07, 2019 09:15pm

Too late and too little to send a powerful message across

Gordon D. Walker
Aug 07, 2019 09:16pm

All excellent initiatives, but best to give up and move on. Modi wins... Kashmir is on its own!

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

JAYHIND
Aug 07, 2019 10:53pm

@shafaat siddiqui, forget Kashmir

