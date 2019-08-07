PML-N's Miftah Ismail arrested by NAB after IHC rejects request for bail extension

Former finance minister Miftah Ismail was on Wednesday arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) after the Islamabad High Court rejected his request for an extension in his pre-arrest interim bail in the LNG import case.

Ismail, a PML-N leader, is wanted by NAB in connection with an “inquiry against the authorities, including minister for petroleum and natural resources, the secretary concerned and others regarding illegal award of LNG terminal-1 to Engro Energy Terminal Private Limited”.

The bail application submitted by former managing director of Pakistan State Oil Sheikh Imranul Haque was also rejected.

IHC Chief Justice Justice Athar Minallah, who was heading a two-judge bench that heard the former finance minister's application, stated that the Supreme Court had set a standard for granting bail in NAB cases.

"Bail in NAB cases can only be given in cases of hardship," the judge ruled, rejecting Ismail's petition.

A NAB team took Ismail and Haque into custody soon after the verdict and they were taken away.

More to follow.