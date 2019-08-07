DAWN.COM

PML-N's Miftah Ismail arrested by NAB after IHC rejects request for bail extension

Dawn.com | Inamullah KhattakUpdated August 07, 2019

NAB officials escort former finance minister Miftah Ismail out of the IHC on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV
Former finance minister Miftah Ismail was on Wednesday arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) after the Islamabad High Court rejected his request for an extension in his pre-arrest interim bail in the LNG import case.

Ismail, a PML-N leader, is wanted by NAB in connection with an “inquiry against the authorities, including minister for petroleum and natural resources, the secretary concerned and others regarding illegal award of LNG terminal-1 to Engro Energy Terminal Private Limited”.

The bail application submitted by former managing director of Pakistan State Oil Sheikh Imranul Haque was also rejected.

IHC Chief Justice Justice Athar Minallah, who was heading a two-judge bench that heard the former finance minister's application, stated that the Supreme Court had set a standard for granting bail in NAB cases.

"Bail in NAB cases can only be given in cases of hardship," the judge ruled, rejecting Ismail's petition.

A NAB team took Ismail and Haque into custody soon after the verdict and they were taken away.

More to follow.

Sharmin
Aug 07, 2019 02:34pm

The stupid NAB will divide Pakistan

Recommend 0
Zeeshan Hussain
Aug 07, 2019 02:35pm

Miftahs only crime was to write 2 articles and appear in a few talk shows and exposing agricultural department's waged economic disasters.

Recommend 0
Arif
Aug 07, 2019 02:35pm

Country is passing through tough time but NAB has to play its role to politically victimize the opposition.

Recommend 0
Talha Vaqar
Aug 07, 2019 02:37pm

How do they define hardship?

Recommend 0

