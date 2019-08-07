DAWN.COM

August 07, 2019

PCB to not renew Arthur, others' contracts; to recruit fresh blood

Abu Bakar BilalUpdated August 07, 2019

The PCB Cricket Committee unanimously recommended the change in the national side's coaching set-up. AFP/File
The Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday, after deciding not to renew any of the current coaches' contracts, announced that a recruitment process will be undertaken soon.

The contracts of head coach Mickey Arthur, bowling coach Azhar Mahmood, batting coach Grant Flower and trainer Grant Luden have not been renewed.

The PCB Cricket Committee, which met on Friday, unanimously recommended the change in the national side's coaching set-up.

The recommendations were forwarded and discussed with the PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani.

As part of the recruitment process, PCB will now advertise the four available roles and invite applications from interested candidates with relevant experience.

Mani, while discussing the development, said: “I am thankful to the PCB Cricket Committee for submitting their recommendations following an exhaustive and detailed review process.

"The committee comprised of individuals who possess tremendous acumen, experience and knowledge. The unanimous recommendation of the Committee was that it was time for new leadership and a fresh approach. I am happy to accept their strong recommendations."

Mani also took the opportunity to thank Arthur and the other coaches for their services and said:“We wish them every success in their future endeavours.

“The PCB remains committed to its fans and followers and we will do our utmost to ensure that we make decisions that continue to move Pakistan cricket forward in all formats.”

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Aug 07, 2019 01:06pm

The writing was on the wall for both Inzamam-ul-Haq and Mick Arthur after the poor world cup performance. Who will be next? Sarfaraz, Hafiz and Mailk?

Recommend 0

