'Disappointed and hurt': Arthur hits out after PCB decides not to renew contracts

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday, after deciding not to renew any of the current coaches' contracts, announced that a recruitment process will be undertaken soon.

The contracts of head coach Mickey Arthur, bowling coach Azhar Mahmood, batting coach Grant Flower and trainer Grant Luden have not been renewed.

The PCB Cricket Committee, which met on Friday, unanimously recommended the change in the national side's coaching set-up.

The recommendations were forwarded and discussed with the PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani, who thanked Arthur and the other coaches for their services. “We wish them every success in their future endeavours," he said.

Arthur, who has been linked with a move to England, said he had done his best with Pakistan who narrowly failed to reach the World Cup semi-finals.

"I am extremely disappointed and hurt," the South African told AFP shortly after the PCB announced his departure. "I did my wholehearted effort to lift Pakistan cricket."

Arthur's contract expired after last month's World Cup, won by hosts England, and he had asked for a two-year extension. Reports say Arthur is on the shortlist of names for the next England coach after Trevor Bayliss departs following the ongoing Ashes Test series.

Recruitment process

As part of the recruitment process, PCB will now advertise the four available roles and invite applications from interested candidates with relevant experience.

Mani, while discussing the development, said: “I am thankful to the PCB Cricket Committee for submitting their recommendations following an exhaustive and detailed review process.

"The committee comprised of individuals who possess tremendous acumen, experience and knowledge. The unanimous recommendation of the Committee was that it was time for new leadership and a fresh approach. I am happy to accept their strong recommendations."

“The PCB remains committed to its fans and followers and we will do our utmost to ensure that we make decisions that continue to move Pakistan cricket forward in all formats.”

Pakistan under Arthur

Arthur joined Pakistan in May 2016, leading them to a drawn Test series with England that lifted them to the top of the rankings.

Pakistan also won the Champions Trophy in England in June 2017, raising their stock in limited-overs cricket.

That win, Arthur said, "brought on a whole new team of young players".

"We also became world number one in Twenty20 cricket in this period, which was an achievement," he said.

However, Pakistan has wilted in Tests in the last two years, losing 2-0 to Sri Lanka in the United Arab Emirates in 2017.

In all, Pakistan won 10 out of 28 Tests under Arthur, losing 17 and drawing one.

Pakistan have also struggled in ODIs in the last two years. Under Arthur, Pakistan won 29 of 66 ODIs, losing 34 with three no-results.