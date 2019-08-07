DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 07, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Parliament unanimously passes resolution condemning India's 'unilateral move' on Kashmir

Dawn.comUpdated August 07, 2019

Email

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi addressing a joint session of the parliament on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi addressing a joint session of the parliament on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV

The joint parliamentary session convened on Wednesday to debate the country's future course of action in the wake of India's decision to scrap Kashmir's special status passed a resolution condemning New Delhi's "unilateral move".

The resolution was presented by Kashmir Committee Chairman Syed Fakhar Imam and was passed unanimously.

It rejects India's "illegal, unilateral, reckless and coercive attempt to alter the disputed status of Indian occupied Kashmir as enshrined in the UNSC resolutions".

Moreover, it decries "other regressive measures" to change Kashmir's demographic structure as well as "the recent surge in unprovoked firing and shelling on unarmed civilian population across the Line of Control and use of cluster bombs by Indian forces in Azad Jammu and Kashmir".

The resolution also denounces the "deployment of additional troops and atrocities in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and other recent developments".

It emphasises that the "enforcement and legitimacy of resolutions of the UNSC can never be diluted by unilateral actions".

The parliament, in its resolution demands that India stop the "brutalisation of the people of IOK through killings, torture, arbitrary arrests, enforced disappearances, mass blinding by pellet guns, and use of rape as an instrument of war".

It also stipulates that the communications blackout in occupied Kashmir be lifted, the "prolonged curfew regime" be ended, that India "stops its ruthless cordon and search operations, immediately releases the Kashmiri leadership and restores civil liberties and fundamental freedoms of the people of Jammu and Kashmir".

It further demands that "India honours its own commitment to the UN Security Council, Kashmiris and the international community".

It calls upon the UN Security Council to take cognisance of the matter and the UN Human Rights Council to constitute a Commission of Inquiry. It also calls upon Organisation of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to "convene an extraordinary high level session immediately" and "work with the UN for an end to repression in IOK".

Furthermore, it urges the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and world parliaments to "censure the Indian Parliament’s role in violating UNSC resolutions and facilitation of unlawful actions in IOK".

Lastly, it calls upon the international community "to warn India to refrain from undertaking any irresponsible, unilateral actions that may lead to a dangerous escalation that will have far reaching impact not only for South Asia but the entire world".

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also presented a policy statement following a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) today which outlined the immediate actions the government will be taking.

These included the downgradation of diplomatic relations and suspension of bilateral trade with India and to take up the matter with the United Nations and its Security Council.

Furthermore, Qureshi said that the upcoming Independence Day will be "observed in solidarity with the brave Kashmiris and their just struggle for their right of self-determination" and that August 15 will be observed as Black Day.

Both National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani took turns presiding over the joint session.

India's enlightened voices terming Kashmir move a big mistake: Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi while addressing the session said that there are voices from within India itself which are crying foul over the move by India which scrapped Kashmir of its special status.

Qureshi quoting P. Chidambaram, a member of India's Rajya Sabha (upper house) of the Parliament and former finance minister, Qureshi said that the Indian parliamentarian had condemned the move, terming the decision a "big mistake".

He said that other enlightened ones in India, who do not subscribe to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideology, are also reflecting similar views.

The foreign minister said that it had always been India's diplomatic agenda to bury the issue of Kashmir. "Sometimes they would say it is a bilateral issue, sometimes they would say we are not at all ready for a third-party facilitation, other times they would say mediation is completely unacceptable. This has always been their policy."

"And it has been their effort to hide the issue from the world. Today, I want to inform the parliament that with this move, India itself has internationalised the matter."

"Today in the whole world, the Kashmir issue is being discussed and the struggle of Kashmiris a point of debate. And the concern we have seen internationally is hidden from no one."

War crimes done by a rogue government: Mazari

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said that India's actions in occupied Kashmir were tantamount to "war crimes done by a rogue government".

At the start of her address, Mazari said that in light of India's actions, the Pakistani people can call the Indian government a "rogue government".

"India has committed a war crime," she said, adding: "We are obligated to tell the whole world that India has committed an internationally recognised war crime."

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari addressing the second day of joint session of the parliament on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV
Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari addressing the second day of joint session of the parliament on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV

She added that the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council, which recognises Kashmir as a disputed territory, had been violated.

Furthermore, Mazari said that the Simla agreement, which states that India cannot unilaterally change the status of Kashmir, had been violated.

"The violence India is carrying out is clearly ethnic cleansing and genocide," she said, adding that the international community should be asked where the UN's right to intervene had gone. She noted that the international body had accepted the right to intervene if there was a fear of a genocide taking place anywhere in the world.

Mazari noted that even the Indian Supreme Court had in 2016 ruled that the status of Kashmir could not be changed.

"Whichever way you look at it, India's actions are war crimes committed by a rogue government."

Additionally, the minister said that the use of cluster bombs along the Line of Control (LoC) by India was also in violation of a convention regarding the use of inhumane weapons that India and Pakistan were parties to.

"We should draw the international community's attention to this," she said, adding that there was already a strong opinion in the international community regarding the matter.

"Pakistan is demanding that the UN Human Rights Council immediately form an independent investigation committee that will check the human rights violations conducted by Indian occupying forces in occupied Kashmir."

Mazari said that Pakistan had written to the president of the UN Security Council and UN Secretary General António Guterres. She said that the next step would be looking at the option of an emergency meeting of the UNSC, adding that the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) should also be used as an option.

"How will Muslim countries stay silent in the face of the violence taking place against Muslims?" she asked.

Read: Govt resolves to take up 'annexation' of Kashmir on international forums, fight BJP's 'racist ideology'

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's message presented in the joint session on Tuesday had made it clear that Pakistan would not remain silent.

Modi conquered Kashmir from Kashmiris: Rabbani

PPP Senator Raza Rabbani said that a strip would be created along the Line of Control (LoC) and that would become the new Gaza strip of the subcontinent.

"If you look at it in the overall context, this is a nexus of Washington, Tel Aviv and New Delhi and, we are unable to understand this nexus.

"Have we forgotten that when Trump mediated he gave Golan Heights to Israel?"

He said that by creating the strip along the LoC, refugees would come into Pakistan through which the country would be kept under the threat of war.

"Modi conquered Kashmir from the Kashmiris for the Hindus."

"If India continues with its policy, it will be following a policy of state terrorism. [...] as a result of this state terrorism, there is going to be a genocide in Kashmir."

Modi's thought process will lead to India's disintegration: Zardari

Former president Asif Ali Zardari addressing the joint session. — DawnNewsTV
Former president Asif Ali Zardari addressing the joint session. — DawnNewsTV

While addressing the joint session, former president and co-chairperson of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari said that in his opinion, the Kashmir incident was as serious as the "East Pakistan tragedy".

He said that it was important to look at history to understand this, adding that PPP had been formed for the cause and sacrifices of Kashmir.

"Do you think India doesn't know that a tailor-made democracy is in place in Pakistan? Do they not know about the economic situation here?

"They know everything."

While referring to Prime Minister Imran's address at the joint session yesterday, Zardari said: "Our 'select' said that they [the Indian government] have a fundamentalist mindset. We all know that."

Zardari said that he didn't want to oppose the premier too much as everyone had to stand with the people of Kashmir.

The former president said that if this had happened on his watch, his first flight would have been to Abu Dhabi followed by a flight to China, Russia and Iran, where he would ask the leaders to show solidarity with Pakistan.

"I am hopeful that Modi's thought process will itself lead to the disintegration of India as he has buried the secular India that Nehru and Gandhi had envisioned."

Tell us what will happen in the future: Asif

PML-N leader Khawaja Asif addresses the joint session on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV
PML-N leader Khawaja Asif addresses the joint session on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV

PML-N leader Khawaja Asif said that everything that was said yesterday during the first day of the joint session was in "total contradiction" with what Imran had said over the past year.

"It is not enough to read history, you should learn a lesson from history."

"Don't tell us about the past, we know it. Tell us what is to happen in the future."

Asif said that over the past year, there had been no response from India to Pakistan's efforts.

"We gave them a lot of sweetener, yet no response came from them."

The PML-N leader added that Prime Minister Imran had said that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi was re-elected a solution to Kashmir was possible.

Read: PM Khan sees better chance of peace talks with India if Modi's BJP wins election

"Even four months ago, he had hopes from Modi."

Pakistan was not ready for India's action: Raja Zafar

While addressing the session, PML-N's Raja Zafar said that this was a serious matter that should be paid attention to.

Haq said it appeared that India had prepared to take the action regarding occupied Kashmir, adding that it had also been included in the election manifesto for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

But, he said that it looked like Pakistan was not ready for India's decision to revoke Article 370.

While referring to Prime Minister Imran's statement during Tuesday's proceedings of the joint session, Haq said that when certain politicians suggested that the matter be taken seriously, the response they received was "Should I attack India?"

During yesterday's sitting, Prime Minister Imran, in response to Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif's speech, had asked the parliament to advise the government on what to do next.

"What measures have I not taken? Our Foreign Office has held meetings with ambassadors, I have reached out to other countries [and] we are approaching international forums. What does he [Sharif] suggest I should do, launch an attack on India?"

Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq addresses the joint session on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV
Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq addresses the joint session on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV

Meanwhile, Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq suggested that the government call an international conference in Islamabad. He added that a group of over 120 members including opposition leaders in Pakistan should be formed and sent around the world with regards to the matter.

"Don't just look at how America or the West will look at your decision, do everything Kashmiris are demanding of you right now," he said.

Kashmir Unrest
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (44)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
alex
Aug 07, 2019 12:24pm

Pakistan's credibility in the world community is enough for us to defend ourself.

Recommend 0
desi dimag
Aug 07, 2019 12:25pm

The world knows who is rough.

Recommend 0
desi dimag
Aug 07, 2019 12:29pm

This is written in the history who entered in Kashmir illegally.

Recommend 0
narendranath paul
Aug 07, 2019 12:30pm

what next?

Recommend 0
random
Aug 07, 2019 12:31pm

Makes great speeches and tall claims.

Recommend 0
M. Emad
Aug 07, 2019 12:31pm

Where is Pakistan Foreign minister now ?

Recommend 0
Umair
Aug 07, 2019 12:31pm

Pakistanis know all of this. This needs to be effectively communicated to the world, which we fail to do every time.

Recommend 0
Malik Saab
Aug 07, 2019 12:42pm

Not a single country came forward in our support. Instead Saudia, UAE and many Arab countries have fired thousands of our highly qualified doctors in a day. This government is a complete failure on all fronts. We don't have any diplomatic power whatsoever.

Recommend 0
madhav
Aug 07, 2019 12:43pm

Quoting shimla agreement very nice..Read It fully whats there in..Mazari conveniently referring Shimla agreement about the status.

Recommend 0
Swiss Neutral
Aug 07, 2019 12:47pm

OK. What next?

Recommend 0
ZZQ
Aug 07, 2019 12:54pm

True. India is continuously committing War Crimes in IOK and yet the world is silent as it prefers commerce over civility and human rights

Recommend 0
Tarun Sharma
Aug 07, 2019 12:54pm

Khalaji, what about Gilgit Baltistan.

Recommend 0
Islamabad Morning
Aug 07, 2019 01:00pm

So Indian action amounst to war- you telling parliament? we already know it- by repeating our thoughts you cant run away without telling us what is course of action for future? Everyone wants to know what was agreed with US & IMF? Everyone wants to know wat will be done to make Kashmir independent again- speeches, emails, briefings cant do anything nd also it cant hide the fact that PTI has made everyone worried by loosing Kashmir very easily.

Recommend 0
Blue Knight
Aug 07, 2019 01:14pm

"How will Muslim countries stay silent in the face of the violence taking place against Muslims."

Ans: Like... they remained silent spectators .. while.. uighurs are being persecuted.. Yemenis being bombarded.. Hazaras being annihilated.. Shias being killed.. Ahmedis Being hounded.. Minorities are being kidnapped and converted

Please remain at peace..

Recommend 0
KEEN READER
Aug 07, 2019 01:14pm

Agree they are war crime. The question is what Pakistan can do beyond just verbal condemnation?

Recommend 0
Hamja
Aug 07, 2019 01:18pm

a group of over 120 members including opposition leaders in Pakistan should be formed and sent around the world with regards to the matter. Who will bare the cost for entire team where as PM IK is seeking loan from other countries.

Recommend 0
Nusrat
Aug 07, 2019 01:23pm

finally PTI is speaking....

Recommend 0
Zunaid
Aug 07, 2019 01:25pm

Focus on your economy...

Recommend 0
Lost cause
Aug 07, 2019 01:35pm

What ever you say . It is done and dusted.

Recommend 0
Syed Anjum Ali
Aug 07, 2019 01:36pm

Sad to say Dr Shireen Mazari has failed to rise to the expected stature since her appointment as HR Minister . Even her statements have become trite and uninspiring. Maybe she should stop depending on bureaucrats and get back on her feet again and regain her old spirit.

Recommend 0
DK PAMNANI
Aug 07, 2019 01:37pm

@M. Emad,

As usual, he is on foreign visit.

Recommend 0
Nagoree
Aug 07, 2019 01:50pm

Competitive rhetoric

Recommend 0
Ash Man
Aug 07, 2019 01:52pm

Will any concrete action or work take place. Since last 3 days everyone is speaking endlessly saying the same things. - human rights, 370, international community, illegal... etc.

Recommend 0
JustSaying
Aug 07, 2019 01:52pm

The whole world knows which one is the Rogue Government...(Selected and Elected)..

Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
Aug 07, 2019 01:53pm

Passing a legislation is not a war crime......killing huge number of innocent people is a war crime....Ms. Mazari - stop rhetorics and take action....history will remember you for doing nothing and not by what you said .....

Recommend 0
desi dimag
Aug 07, 2019 01:54pm

Candle march is the better option. And please don't fuel religious hate, Kashmiri Hindus are hoping to return home.

Recommend 0
Monsieur
Aug 07, 2019 01:55pm

so what are you going to do about it????

Recommend 0
KAMAL NAYAN RAI
Aug 07, 2019 01:56pm

Who attack Kashmir first? OR u are having a memory loss

Recommend 0
Bharat
Aug 07, 2019 01:59pm

Kashmir issue will be resolved soon. The resolve is palpable across India. With that out of the way, Pakistan can truly focus on peace and prosperity for its people and neighbors

Recommend 0
Nawaz
Aug 07, 2019 02:00pm

Does anybody understand, what is article 370 and why Pakistan should worry ?

Recommend 0
London
Aug 07, 2019 02:02pm

India and Israel are on same page

Recommend 0
London
Aug 07, 2019 02:05pm

Had Arab Gulf states and Pakistan opposed Israeli occupation today India would not have taken these steps

Recommend 0
skumar
Aug 07, 2019 02:05pm

and what about uighurs in xinkiang ??

Recommend 0
London
Aug 07, 2019 02:08pm

Just like Israeli Government is a occupational land grabbing massacring resource stealing regime India is the same

Recommend 0
Li-N-Ja
Aug 07, 2019 02:13pm

"He added that a group of over 120 members including opposition leaders in Pakistan should be formed and sent around the world with regards to the matter." And who will pay for their travel bills and hotel stay? Do we have that much money?

Recommend 0
MelC
Aug 07, 2019 02:13pm

They will make a lot of noise and in a couple of weeks settle down.

Recommend 0
Ejaz Baig
Aug 07, 2019 02:13pm

Action is required not ONLY words.

Recommend 0
Greteka
Aug 07, 2019 02:16pm

It seems the minister has been reading to many Tom Clancy novels...

Recommend 0
Tiger
Aug 07, 2019 02:19pm

So basically they all want a free world tour! Good!

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Aug 07, 2019 02:24pm

Bravado alone will not help the Kashmiris.

Recommend 0
WARRIs
Aug 07, 2019 02:25pm

The wider belief is that what India wants to do in Kashmir is what Israel is already doing in Palistine.. genocide on a mass scale!!

Recommend 0
AK
Aug 07, 2019 02:26pm

why Pakistan is not a true democratic nation . Why Pakistan is not secular . Why minorities are ill treated in Pakistan . Why there are negligible number of Hindus in Pakistan . Why Pakistan economy has reached rock bottom. Why Pakistan education system has not improved. Please introspect and worry about these issues.

Recommend 0
Kumaravelu
Aug 07, 2019 02:27pm

Pakistan Tennis Federation president Salim Saifullah Khan is hopeful of hosting India for Davis Cup tie in Islamabad - The Nation.

Its time to forget the past and keep moving. If possible, embrace each other. May peace prevail in Universe

Recommend 0
Sami Khan
Aug 07, 2019 05:19pm

Nothing will happen and accept the fact that whatever India did (right or wrong), it cannot be undone.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated August 07, 2019

Playing with fire

The Indian establishment has decided to risk playing with fire for petty political gains.
August 07, 2019

Reviving steel mills

LESS than three months after the Economic Coordination Committee decided to place Pakistan Steel Mills on the list ...
August 07, 2019

Ban on CNG and LPG

IN recent weeks, CNG-operated vehicles have been in the news for the sudden spike in prices that have impacted ...
IHK’s grim reality
Updated August 06, 2019

IHK’s grim reality

The dire predictions of Kashmir observers and human rights groups have proved correct.
August 06, 2019

Path to Afghan peace

IT is unrealistic to expect a miracle ending to the long-running Afghan conflict. The US has been in that country ...
August 06, 2019

‘Clean Karachi’

ON the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, PTI MNA Ali Zaidi launched a federal government-led effort to ...