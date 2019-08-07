India's actions in occupied Kashmir amount to war crimes done by a rogue govt, says Mazari

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari on Wednesday said that India's actions in occupied Kashmir were tantamount to "war crimes done by a rogue government".

Mazari was addressing the second day of a joint session of the parliament to discuss Pakistan's future course of action in the wake of India's decision to revoke Article 370 of its constitution, stripping occupied Kashmir of its special status.

At the start of her address, Mazari said that in light of India's actions, the Pakistani people can call the Indian government a "rogue government".

"India has committed a war crime," she said, adding: "We are obligated to tell the whole world that India has committed an internationally recognised war crime."

She added that the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council, which recognises Kashmir as a disputed territory, had been violated.

Furthermore, Mazari said that the Simla agreement, which says that India cannot unilaterally change the status of Kashmir, had been violated.

"The violence India is carrying out is clearly ethnic cleansing and genocide," she said, adding that the international community should be asked where the UN's right to intervene had gone, noting that the international body had accepted the right to intervene if there was a fear of a genocide taking anywhere in the world.

Mazari noted that even the Indian Supreme Court had in 2016 ruled that the status of Kashmir could not be changed.

"Whichever way you look at it, India's actions are war crimes done by a rogue government."

Additionally, Mazari said that the use of cluster bombs on the Line of Control (LoC) by India was also in violation of a convention regarding the use of inhumane weapons that India and Pakistan were parties to.

"We should draw the international community's attention to this," she said, adding that there was already a strong opinion in the international community regarding the matter.

"Pakistan is demanding that the UN Human Rights Council immediately form an independent investigation committee that will check the human rights violations conducted by Indian occupying forces in occupied Kashmir."

Mazari said that Pakistan had written to the president of the UN Security Council and the UN Secretary General António Guterres. She said that the next step would be looking at the option of an emergency meeting of the UNSC, adding that the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) should also be used as an option.

"How will Muslim countries stay silent in the face of the violence taking place against Muslims."

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's message presented in the joint session on Tuesday had made it clear that Pakistan would not remain silent.

Both National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani took turns presiding over the joint session.

'Pakistan was not ready for India's action'

While addressing the joint session, PML-N's Raja Zafarul Haq said that that this was a serious matter that should be paid attention to.

Haq said that it appeared that India had prepared to take the action regarding occupied Kashmir, adding that it had also been included the election manifesto for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

But, he said that it looked like Pakistan was not ready for India's decision to revoke Article 370.

While referring to the proceedings during the joint session on Tuesday, Haq said that when certain politicians suggested that the matter be taken seriously, the response was "Should I attack India?"

During yesterday's sitting, Prime Minister Imran, in response to Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif's speech, asked the parliament to advise the government on what to do next.

"What measures have I not taken? Our Foreign Office has held meetings with ambassadors, I have reached out to other countries, we are approaching international forums. What does he [Sharif] suggest I should do, launch an attack on India?"

Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq addresses the joint session on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV

Meanwhile, Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq suggested that the government call an international conference in Islamabad. He added that a group of over 120 members including opposition leaders in Pakistan should be formed and sent around the world with regards to the matter.

"Don't just look at how America or the West will look at your decision, do everything Kashmiris are demanding of you right now," he said.