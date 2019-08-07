DAWN.COM

Taliban claim bomb attack on police in Afghanistan; nearly 100 wounded

Reuters | AFPUpdated August 07, 2019

Men carry an injured woman to a hospital after a blast shook Kabul. — Reuters
A car bomb exploded on Wednesday outside a police station in the Afghan capital, Kabul, wounding at least 95 people, government officials said, and the Taliban claimed responsibility.

There has been no let-up in violence in Afghanistan even though the Taliban and the United States appear close to a historic pact for US troops to withdraw in exchange for a Taliban promise the country would not be used as a base from which to plot attacks by extremists.

The blast, in the west of the city during the morning rush hour, sent a huge cloud of grey smoke billowing into the sky.

The Taliban said a “recruitment centre” had been attacked by one of their suicide bombers.

“A large number of soldiers and police were killed or wounded,” the Taliban said in a statement.

The bomb went off when a vehicle was stopped at a checkpoint outside the police station, said interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi.

A health ministry spokesman said 95 wounded people had been taken to hospitals. Most of them were civilians, including women and children, he said.

Separately, security forces conducted raids in several parts of Kabul overnight and destroyed a major militant hideout, the main security service said.

"I heard a big bang and all the windows of my shop broke with glass flying everywhere," shopkeeper Ahmad Saleh told AFP.

"My head is spinning and still I don't know what has happened but the windows of about 20 shops around one kilometre from the blast site are broken."

According to footage on social media and witnesses, small-arms fire could be heard following the blast.

The Taliban warned Afghans on Tuesday to keep away from election rallies and ordered its fighters to "stand against" the vote planned for September 28.

Previous elections have been rocked by frequent attacks by the Taliban and other insurgent groups trying to undermine Afghanistan's fragile democracy.

Overnight Tuesday-Wednesday, Afghan commandos stormed a safe house for Islamic State fighters near Kabul's airport, officials said. Details of that operation were still emerging.

Separately, in Baghlan province in northern Afghanistan, authorities said they stopped an attack on a security forces convoy.

According to an Afghan army statement, three attackers were driving in an explosives-packed Humvee toward the convoy, but Afghan troops spotted them and destroyed the vehicle with a rocket-propelled grenade. Three attackers were killed, it added.

At least five people were killed and seven wounded in Kabul on Tuesday when a vehicle carrying workers from the counter-narcotics directorate was bombed, the interior ministry said.

The US and the Taliban met in Doha this week for an eighth round of talks aimed at striking a peace deal that would slash the American military presence in Afghanistan.

Despite the bloodshed sweeping the nation, both sides have cited "excellent progress".

British Pakistani
Aug 07, 2019 12:02pm

These are the people imran Khan wants to negotiate and make deals with - what is imran”s real agenda ?

