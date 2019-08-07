DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 07, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Ban on high-rises near airports to be removed

Syed Irfan RazaUpdated August 07, 2019

Email

The government has decided to remove a ban on the construction of high-rise buildings in the vicinity of airports in Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Peshawar. — AFP/File
The government has decided to remove a ban on the construction of high-rise buildings in the vicinity of airports in Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Peshawar. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to remove a ban on the construction of high-rise buildings in the vicinity of airports in Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Peshawar.

A source told Dawn on Tuesday that the decision in the matter has been made in principle and it was to be approved in the federal cabinet meeting scheduled for Tuesday (today) but it was postponed due to a joint session of the parliament on the Kashmir issue. No new date of the meeting has been announced so far.

The agenda of the meeting contains 12 points of which point three relates to the aviation ministry regarding high-rise constructions at Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Multan airports.

It was also learnt that the government has allowed the construction of multi-storey buildings in the federal capital. Prime Minister Imran Khan has often mentioned “sky is the limit” in his several speeches in connection with high-rise buildings in Islamabad.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has been tasked to revise the master plan of Islamabad and incorporate governmental decision of high-rise building constructions.

However, development authorities of Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Multan will have to amend their building by-laws to allow multi-storey buildings in the vicinity of airports and other areas. It is believed that the cabinet in its upcoming meeting will direct the authorities concerned of the four cities to make amendments in their by-laws to permit construction of high-rise buildings.

Other agenda items were related to the establishment of a university at Prime Minister Office, Ehsas innovation solution challenge, public interest initiatives by the cabinet division, renewal of charter licence Class-II (domestic and international) M/s Princely Jets private limited, approval of renewal of aerial work licence Call-I (domestic and international) of flight inspection unit of Pakistan CAA.

Published in Dawn, August 7th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated August 07, 2019

Playing with fire

The Indian establishment has decided to risk playing with fire for petty political gains.
August 07, 2019

Reviving steel mills

LESS than three months after the Economic Coordination Committee decided to place Pakistan Steel Mills on the list ...
August 07, 2019

Ban on CNG and LPG

IN recent weeks, CNG-operated vehicles have been in the news for the sudden spike in prices that have impacted ...
IHK’s grim reality
Updated August 06, 2019

IHK’s grim reality

The dire predictions of Kashmir observers and human rights groups have proved correct.
August 06, 2019

Path to Afghan peace

IT is unrealistic to expect a miracle ending to the long-running Afghan conflict. The US has been in that country ...
August 06, 2019

‘Clean Karachi’

ON the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, PTI MNA Ali Zaidi launched a federal government-led effort to ...