DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 06, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

BJP's Sushma Swaraj passes away at 67: reports

Dawn.comUpdated August 06, 2019

Email

India's Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj. — Reuters/File
India's Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj. — Reuters/File

Former Indian external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday, according to reports by Indian media.

According to India Today, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader passed away "after suffering a heart attack in the evening". She was hospitalised at All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

Swaraj, who had suffered from chronic diabetes, had also been admitted to AIIMS in 2016 when she suffered kidney failure.

The then senior most BJP woman leader, Swaraj became India's external affairs minister in 2014. She did not participate in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections owing to health concerns, India Today reported, describing her as a "star minister" during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first term.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed her demise "a personal loss".

"She will be remembered fondly for everything that she’s done for India. My thoughts are with her family, supporters and admirers in this very unfortunate hour. Om Shanti," he said.

India's Congress party also extended its condolences on Swaraj's demise.

"We are saddened to hear about the untimely demise of Smt Sushma Swaraj. Our condolences to her family and loved ones," the party's official Twitter account said.

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, too, offered his condolences to the deceased minister's family, saying that he will "miss Twitter melee with her". He went on say that Swaraj "was a giant in her own right".

In a series of tweets to pay tribute to Swaraj, Modi described her as "a prolific orator and outstanding Parliamentarian".

"She was admired and revered across party lines. She was uncompromising when it came to matters of ideology and interests of the BJP, whose growth she immensely contributed to," he wrote.

During her long career Swaraj had also served as chief minister of New Delhi.

More to follow.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (73)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Indian Sindhi
Aug 06, 2019 10:58pm

India lost greatest leader of times. RIP mam

Recommend 0
Imran ali
Aug 06, 2019 10:58pm

Rip

Recommend 0
Truth Prevails
Aug 06, 2019 10:59pm

A true epitome of women empowerment... A wonderful politician... Inspiration to many..

Recommend 0
Mistry
Aug 06, 2019 10:59pm

Rip miss u Sushma ji

Recommend 0
Lone Wolf
Aug 06, 2019 10:59pm

More than anyone, Pakistani people should be grateful of this magnanimous lady. The kind of work she did for Pakistani patients seeking medical care in India is unparalleled.

Recommend 0
BAIG
Aug 06, 2019 10:59pm

Very sad

Recommend 0
Beepee
Aug 06, 2019 11:01pm

Om Shanti....Rest In Peace Shushma. A phenominal orator, great loss for BJP.

Recommend 0
Janata Darbar
Aug 06, 2019 11:01pm

Love you madam Sushma Swaraj ji. Omm Shanti

Recommend 0
kamalesh tiwari
Aug 06, 2019 11:02pm

om shanti

Recommend 0
KB
Aug 06, 2019 11:03pm

RIP

Recommend 0
Rahul
Aug 06, 2019 11:03pm

Very sad. She was one of the the great leader of south Asia.

Recommend 0
Jagga
Aug 06, 2019 11:03pm

May her soul rest in peace. Her parents hailed from Dharampura area of Lahore.

Recommend 0
Crestfallen Indian
Aug 06, 2019 11:03pm

Put aside the differences,

She was an iron lady with a velvet glove who transcended borders.

Recommend 0
Raj - USA
Aug 06, 2019 11:03pm

Great, efficient, honest, compassionate and caring lady. Everyone in India will miss her.

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Aug 06, 2019 11:04pm

Shocking to hear this. She only went in for kidney issues. Gone so early. Sad news.

Recommend 0
Krishnara
Aug 06, 2019 11:04pm

R.I.P Sushmaji. Great leader and big loss to India.

Recommend 0
Manish
Aug 06, 2019 11:04pm

RIP maam.. We are so proud of you. We will miss you and your kindness.

Recommend 0
Satya Prakash
Aug 06, 2019 11:04pm

RIP my favourite leader

Recommend 0
Kedar
Aug 06, 2019 11:05pm

Most popular, respected and unselfish political person in Indian politics. Great lost for India. We will miss you Sushamaji .... RIP

Recommend 0
Vivek Lahore
Aug 06, 2019 11:05pm

RIP. She helped so many Pakistan people to get treatment in India

Recommend 0
A shah
Aug 06, 2019 11:05pm

Huge loss to India. RIP. Ma’am

Recommend 0
SK Dutta
Aug 06, 2019 11:05pm

RIP

Recommend 0
Grateful
Aug 06, 2019 11:06pm

One of the tallest and most loved leaders of India. May your soul rest in peace. Very saddened by the news. You mattered. Namaste!

Recommend 0
Enlightened One
Aug 06, 2019 11:06pm

A truly noble, kindhearted leader passed away. Ms. Sushma Swaraj, India owes you a great debt of gratitude, for your leadership. Seldom do leaders like you are born, and that is why they are so precious. We are a better country today because of you. We will always remember you. Vande mataram.

Recommend 0
HP
Aug 06, 2019 11:06pm

May her soul rest in peace... She did a commandable job

Recommend 0
Nahar01
Aug 06, 2019 11:07pm

RIP Mam.

Recommend 0
Ninda
Aug 06, 2019 11:07pm

RIP

Recommend 0
Alla Bux
Aug 06, 2019 11:07pm

Her last tweet about Art 370: "Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime." Be that as it may, she was great lady and very proactive when Indians wherever they may be are concerened. RIP.

Recommend 0
Imran ali
Aug 06, 2019 11:07pm

Sad news. RIP.

Recommend 0
Shehbaz
Aug 06, 2019 11:07pm

RIP World's best minister.

Recommend 0
Rammohan HR
Aug 06, 2019 11:08pm

RIP madam. You will always be missed.

Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Aug 06, 2019 11:08pm

RIP Sushma Ji...

Recommend 0
Shiven
Aug 06, 2019 11:09pm

She was a bright star really, not in age to go. Feeling too sad.

Recommend 0
Santosh
Aug 06, 2019 11:09pm

Rest in peace.....

Recommend 0
Nasir Khan
Aug 06, 2019 11:10pm

RIP

Recommend 0
R. S. Menon
Aug 06, 2019 11:10pm

Great lady, great loss, grateful to all good things she has done.

Om Shanthi

R.S. Menon, Gurgaon

Recommend 0
MONIER
Aug 06, 2019 11:11pm

Tough lady to deal with. Hope she rests in peace.

Recommend 0
LG
Aug 06, 2019 11:11pm

She was a great human being. "I was waiting for this in my lifetime", Sushma Swaraj's last tweet was on Article 370 of the Constitution of India.

Recommend 0
satish
Aug 06, 2019 11:11pm

RIP

Recommend 0
Manikandan Soma
Aug 06, 2019 11:11pm

RIP Sushma Madam! You were excellent as external minister & it would be remembered forever.. !!

Recommend 0
M K Tiwari
Aug 06, 2019 11:11pm

Lioness , Iron lady and a great personality who had her heart filled with compassion and empathy. Her love spread like rays of sun over the entire region.

It is not only a great loss to India but to humanity.

May her soul rest in Peace

Recommend 0
Dr. Manhattan
Aug 06, 2019 11:12pm

RIP Sushma Ji. You have helped a lot of Pakistani patients in getting medical visas to India and hence saved a lot of lives.

Recommend 0
RAHUL K JAISWAL
Aug 06, 2019 11:13pm

RIP a monumental loss to the party and country as a whole.

Recommend 0
Ash
Aug 06, 2019 11:13pm

RIP

Recommend 0
Riz1
Aug 06, 2019 11:14pm

Her last tweet at 7:23pm is instructive. Rest in peace, dear compassionate, motherly person.

Recommend 0
Free Balochistan
Aug 06, 2019 11:14pm

Om shanti

Recommend 0
Echs
Aug 06, 2019 11:15pm

RIP. India lost a great person

Recommend 0
Parvez
Aug 06, 2019 11:16pm

My God rest her soul in peace.

Recommend 0
RationalistPerson
Aug 06, 2019 11:16pm

One of the best leaders india had

Recommend 0
Raisani
Aug 06, 2019 11:17pm

RIP Sushma Ji. She was a kind lady.

Recommend 0
Kashmiri
Aug 06, 2019 11:18pm

She is grate leader and best FM of India.

Recommend 0
MA
Aug 06, 2019 11:18pm

RIP

Recommend 0
Bantee Raja Bundela
Aug 06, 2019 11:18pm

She was very helpful, bold and great leader We will miss her

Recommend 0
brr
Aug 06, 2019 11:18pm

She did well for India - dhanyavadaha

Recommend 0
SK
Aug 06, 2019 11:18pm

RIP Iron lady of India.

Recommend 0
Arjun
Aug 06, 2019 11:19pm

Waqt thehar gya jaise mere liye... It's a huge loss a great people friendly politician

Recommend 0
Ash Man
Aug 06, 2019 11:19pm

Great lady. RIP.

Recommend 0
Manu USA
Aug 06, 2019 11:20pm

Very very sad day.

Recommend 0
Jawab do
Aug 06, 2019 11:21pm

Rest in peace

Recommend 0
PAF Thunder
Aug 06, 2019 11:21pm

Do good to others before it is too late. so long...

Recommend 0
Shankar
Aug 06, 2019 11:21pm

This is so sudden...may her soul RIP!

Recommend 0
Sagar
Aug 06, 2019 11:22pm

RIP maam. The subcontinent today has lost a caring Daadi.

Recommend 0
Ramesh R
Aug 06, 2019 11:23pm

Will be always in our heart. RIP

Recommend 0
Bhaarteey
Aug 06, 2019 11:23pm

She was a living legend who was loved by one and all. (Referring latest govt decision on 370) Her last tweet - "@narendramodi ji - Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime."

Recommend 0
Asaf
Aug 06, 2019 11:24pm

RIP

Recommend 0
Gautam
Aug 06, 2019 11:24pm

Great Leader. RIP

Recommend 0
Rahul
Aug 06, 2019 11:25pm

RIP to the Iron Lady, she will be missed for another decade in Indian leaderships

Recommend 0
Lucken
Aug 06, 2019 11:25pm

A great leader. Rest In Peace ma’m

Recommend 0
Alih
Aug 06, 2019 11:26pm

That is a fast departure.

Recommend 0
vm
Aug 06, 2019 11:26pm

A Great leader of Indian Democracy. One of the best defence minister in Indian history. We salute you for your service to nation.

Recommend 0
Alih
Aug 06, 2019 11:27pm

@Dawn, will be very sad.

Recommend 0
Hurriyat
Aug 06, 2019 11:28pm

Vande Mataram

Shanti Shanti Shantihi !!

Recommend 0
Alok Singh
Aug 06, 2019 11:28pm

RIP

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

IHK’s grim reality
Updated August 06, 2019

IHK’s grim reality

The dire predictions of Kashmir observers and human rights groups have proved correct.
August 06, 2019

Path to Afghan peace

IT is unrealistic to expect a miracle ending to the long-running Afghan conflict. The US has been in that country ...
August 06, 2019

‘Clean Karachi’

ON the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, PTI MNA Ali Zaidi launched a federal government-led effort to ...
August 05, 2019

A plastic world

IN 2017, a team of scientists published their findings on global plastic production, the first such attempt at...
August 05, 2019

Revenue challenges

AND so it begins. One of the most vigorous revenue collection drives in the country’s history was launched on July...
August 05, 2019

Hong Kong protests

HONG KONG’S political crisis shows little sign of abating. It has been triggered by a move to introduce an...