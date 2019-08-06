BJP's Sushma Swaraj passes away at 67: reports
Former Indian external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday, according to reports by Indian media.
According to India Today, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader passed away "after suffering a heart attack in the evening". She was hospitalised at All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.
Swaraj, who had suffered from chronic diabetes, had also been admitted to AIIMS in 2016 when she suffered kidney failure.
The then senior most BJP woman leader, Swaraj became India's external affairs minister in 2014. She did not participate in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections owing to health concerns, India Today reported, describing her as a "star minister" during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first term.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed her demise "a personal loss".
"She will be remembered fondly for everything that she’s done for India. My thoughts are with her family, supporters and admirers in this very unfortunate hour. Om Shanti," he said.
India's Congress party also extended its condolences on Swaraj's demise.
"We are saddened to hear about the untimely demise of Smt Sushma Swaraj. Our condolences to her family and loved ones," the party's official Twitter account said.
Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, too, offered his condolences to the deceased minister's family, saying that he will "miss Twitter melee with her". He went on say that Swaraj "was a giant in her own right".
In a series of tweets to pay tribute to Swaraj, Modi described her as "a prolific orator and outstanding Parliamentarian".
"She was admired and revered across party lines. She was uncompromising when it came to matters of ideology and interests of the BJP, whose growth she immensely contributed to," he wrote.
During her long career Swaraj had also served as chief minister of New Delhi.
More to follow.
More than anyone, Pakistani people should be grateful of this magnanimous lady. The kind of work she did for Pakistani patients seeking medical care in India is unparalleled.
May her soul rest in peace. Her parents hailed from Dharampura area of Lahore.
She was an iron lady with a velvet glove who transcended borders.
RIP. She helped so many Pakistan people to get treatment in India
A truly noble, kindhearted leader passed away. Ms. Sushma Swaraj, India owes you a great debt of gratitude, for your leadership. Seldom do leaders like you are born, and that is why they are so precious. We are a better country today because of you. We will always remember you. Vande mataram.
Her last tweet about Art 370: "Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime."
She was a great human being. "I was waiting for this in my lifetime", Sushma Swaraj's last tweet was on Article 370 of the Constitution of India.
Lioness , Iron lady and a great personality who had her heart filled with compassion and empathy. Her love spread like rays of sun over the entire region.
It is not only a great loss to India but to humanity.
RIP Sushma Ji. You have helped a lot of Pakistani patients in getting medical visas to India and hence saved a lot of lives.
Her last tweet at 7:23pm is instructive.
Do good to others before it is too late.
She was a living legend who was loved by one and all. (Referring latest govt decision on 370) Her last tweet - "@narendramodi ji - Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime."
