DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 07, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

BJP's Sushma Swaraj passes away at 67

Dawn.comUpdated August 06, 2019

Email

India's Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj. — Reuters/File
India's Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj. — Reuters/File

Former Indian external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday, according to reports by Indian media.

According to India Today, the 67-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader passed away "after suffering a heart attack in the evening". She was hospitalised at All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

Swaraj was rushed in to AIIMS between 9:30pm and 10pm (India time) on Tuesday and was "straight away taken to the emergency ward" reported News 18, quoting Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawan. "She died a little while later," it added.

Swaraj, who had suffered from chronic diabetes, had also been admitted to AIIMS in 2016 when she suffered kidney failure.

The then senior most BJP woman leader, Swaraj became India's external affairs minister in 2014. She did not participate in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections owing to health concerns, India Today reported, describing her as a "star minister" during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first term.

Swaraj had held office as Union minister between 1977 and 1980 in the Janata Party government, according to Scroll.in.

From 2000-2003 she was the minister for information and broadcasting, when the Atal Bihar Vajpayee-led National Democratic Alliance government was in power.

During her decades-long career she had also served as New Delhi's chief minister and had served as the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha from 2009 to 2014, Scroll.in reported.

The BJP leader, during her time in the external affairs ministry, granted visas to several individuals seeking medical treatment in India.

In 2017, an Egyptian believed to be the world’s heaviest woman, was granted a visa for weight reduction surgery.

That same year, an ailing two-and-a-half-year-old Pakistani boy and his parents were allowed to travel to India for treatment after the boy's father reached out to Swaraj on Twitter for a medical visa as his son had a heart complication which could not be treated in Pakistan.

The tweet was acknowledged by Swaraj, holding out the assurance that the child “will not suffer”.

'Giant in her own right'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed her demise "a personal loss".

"She will be remembered fondly for everything that she’s done for India. My thoughts are with her family, supporters and admirers in this very unfortunate hour. Om Shanti," he said.

In a series of tweets to pay tribute to Swaraj, Modi described her as "a prolific orator and outstanding Parliamentarian".

"She was admired and revered across party lines. She was uncompromising when it came to matters of ideology and interests of the BJP, whose growth she immensely contributed to," he wrote.

Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said he was "shocked" to learn of her passing and was finding it "difficult to accept this news".

"Deeply shocked to learn of the passing away of Smt Sushma Swaraj. Difficult to accept this news. The whole nation grieves, the Foreign Ministry even more so," he said.

India's Congress party also extended its condolences on Swaraj's demise.

"We are saddened to hear about the untimely demise of Smt Sushma Swaraj. Our condolences to her family and loved ones," the party's official Twitter account said.

The party's former chief, Rahul Gandhi, said she was "an extraordinary political leader, a gifted orator and an exceptional Parliamentarian, with friendships across party lines".

"My condolences to her family in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in peace," he wrote.

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, too, offered his condolences to the deceased minister's family, saying that he will "miss Twitter melee with her". He went on say that Swaraj "was a giant in her own right".

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (110)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Indian Sindhi
Aug 06, 2019 10:58pm

India lost greatest leader of times. RIP mam

Recommend 0
Imran ali
Aug 06, 2019 10:58pm

Rip

Recommend 0
Truth Prevails
Aug 06, 2019 10:59pm

A true epitome of women empowerment... A wonderful politician... Inspiration to many..

Recommend 0
Mistry
Aug 06, 2019 10:59pm

Rip miss u Sushma ji

Recommend 0
Lone Wolf
Aug 06, 2019 10:59pm

More than anyone, Pakistani people should be grateful of this magnanimous lady. The kind of work she did for Pakistani patients seeking medical care in India is unparalleled.

Recommend 0
BAIG
Aug 06, 2019 10:59pm

Very sad

Recommend 0
Beepee
Aug 06, 2019 11:01pm

Om Shanti....Rest In Peace Shushma. A phenominal orator, great loss for BJP.

Recommend 0
Janata Darbar
Aug 06, 2019 11:01pm

Love you madam Sushma Swaraj ji. Omm Shanti

Recommend 0
kamalesh tiwari
Aug 06, 2019 11:02pm

om shanti

Recommend 0
KB
Aug 06, 2019 11:03pm

RIP

Recommend 0
Rahul
Aug 06, 2019 11:03pm

Very sad. She was one of the the great leader of south Asia.

Recommend 0
Jagga
Aug 06, 2019 11:03pm

May her soul rest in peace. Her parents hailed from Dharampura area of Lahore.

Recommend 0
Crestfallen Indian
Aug 06, 2019 11:03pm

Put aside the differences,

She was an iron lady with a velvet glove who transcended borders.

Recommend 0
Raj - USA
Aug 06, 2019 11:03pm

Great, efficient, honest, compassionate and caring lady. Everyone in India will miss her.

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Aug 06, 2019 11:04pm

Shocking to hear this. She only went in for kidney issues. Gone so early. Sad news.

Recommend 0
Krishnara
Aug 06, 2019 11:04pm

R.I.P Sushmaji. Great leader and big loss to India.

Recommend 0
Manish
Aug 06, 2019 11:04pm

RIP maam.. We are so proud of you. We will miss you and your kindness.

Recommend 0
Satya Prakash
Aug 06, 2019 11:04pm

RIP my favourite leader

Recommend 0
Kedar
Aug 06, 2019 11:05pm

Most popular, respected and unselfish political person in Indian politics. Great lost for India. We will miss you Sushamaji .... RIP

Recommend 0
Vivek Lahore
Aug 06, 2019 11:05pm

RIP. She helped so many Pakistan people to get treatment in India

Recommend 0
A shah
Aug 06, 2019 11:05pm

Huge loss to India. RIP. Ma’am

Recommend 0
SK Dutta
Aug 06, 2019 11:05pm

RIP

Recommend 0
Grateful
Aug 06, 2019 11:06pm

One of the tallest and most loved leaders of India. May your soul rest in peace. Very saddened by the news. You mattered. Namaste!

Recommend 0
Enlightened One
Aug 06, 2019 11:06pm

A truly noble, kindhearted leader passed away. Ms. Sushma Swaraj, India owes you a great debt of gratitude, for your leadership. Seldom do leaders like you are born, and that is why they are so precious. We are a better country today because of you. We will always remember you. Vande mataram.

Recommend 0
HP
Aug 06, 2019 11:06pm

May her soul rest in peace... She did a commandable job

Recommend 0
Nahar01
Aug 06, 2019 11:07pm

RIP Mam.

Recommend 0
Ninda
Aug 06, 2019 11:07pm

RIP

Recommend 0
Alla Bux
Aug 06, 2019 11:07pm

Her last tweet about Art 370: "Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime." Be that as it may, she was great lady and very proactive when Indians wherever they may be are concerened. RIP.

Recommend 0
Imran ali
Aug 06, 2019 11:07pm

Sad news. RIP.

Recommend 0
Shehbaz
Aug 06, 2019 11:07pm

RIP World's best minister.

Recommend 0
Rammohan HR
Aug 06, 2019 11:08pm

RIP madam. You will always be missed.

Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Aug 06, 2019 11:08pm

RIP Sushma Ji...

Recommend 0
Shiven
Aug 06, 2019 11:09pm

She was a bright star really, not in age to go. Feeling too sad.

Recommend 0
Santosh
Aug 06, 2019 11:09pm

Rest in peace.....

Recommend 0
Nasir Khan
Aug 06, 2019 11:10pm

RIP

Recommend 0
R. S. Menon
Aug 06, 2019 11:10pm

Great lady, great loss, grateful to all good things she has done.

Om Shanthi

R.S. Menon, Gurgaon

Recommend 0
MONIER
Aug 06, 2019 11:11pm

Tough lady to deal with. Hope she rests in peace.

Recommend 0
LG
Aug 06, 2019 11:11pm

She was a great human being. "I was waiting for this in my lifetime", Sushma Swaraj's last tweet was on Article 370 of the Constitution of India.

Recommend 0
satish
Aug 06, 2019 11:11pm

RIP

Recommend 0
Manikandan Soma
Aug 06, 2019 11:11pm

RIP Sushma Madam! You were excellent as external minister & it would be remembered forever.. !!

Recommend 0
M K Tiwari
Aug 06, 2019 11:11pm

Lioness , Iron lady and a great personality who had her heart filled with compassion and empathy. Her love spread like rays of sun over the entire region.

It is not only a great loss to India but to humanity.

May her soul rest in Peace

Recommend 0
Dr. Manhattan
Aug 06, 2019 11:12pm

RIP Sushma Ji. You have helped a lot of Pakistani patients in getting medical visas to India and hence saved a lot of lives.

Recommend 0
RAHUL K JAISWAL
Aug 06, 2019 11:13pm

RIP a monumental loss to the party and country as a whole.

Recommend 0
Ash
Aug 06, 2019 11:13pm

RIP

Recommend 0
Riz1
Aug 06, 2019 11:14pm

Her last tweet at 7:23pm is instructive. Rest in peace, dear compassionate, motherly person.

Recommend 0
Free Balochistan
Aug 06, 2019 11:14pm

Om shanti

Recommend 0
Echs
Aug 06, 2019 11:15pm

RIP. India lost a great person

Recommend 0
Parvez
Aug 06, 2019 11:16pm

My God rest her soul in peace.

Recommend 0
RationalistPerson
Aug 06, 2019 11:16pm

One of the best leaders india had

Recommend 0
Raisani
Aug 06, 2019 11:17pm

RIP Sushma Ji. She was a kind lady.

Recommend 0
Kashmiri
Aug 06, 2019 11:18pm

She is grate leader and best FM of India.

Recommend 0
MA
Aug 06, 2019 11:18pm

RIP

Recommend 0
Bantee Raja Bundela
Aug 06, 2019 11:18pm

She was very helpful, bold and great leader We will miss her

Recommend 0
brr
Aug 06, 2019 11:18pm

She did well for India - dhanyavadaha

Recommend 0
SK
Aug 06, 2019 11:18pm

RIP Iron lady of India.

Recommend 0
Arjun
Aug 06, 2019 11:19pm

Waqt thehar gya jaise mere liye... It's a huge loss a great people friendly politician

Recommend 0
Ash Man
Aug 06, 2019 11:19pm

Great lady. RIP.

Recommend 0
Manu USA
Aug 06, 2019 11:20pm

Very very sad day.

Recommend 0
Jawab do
Aug 06, 2019 11:21pm

Rest in peace

Recommend 0
PAF Thunder
Aug 06, 2019 11:21pm

Do good to others before it is too late. so long...

Recommend 0
Shankar
Aug 06, 2019 11:21pm

This is so sudden...may her soul RIP!

Recommend 0
Sagar
Aug 06, 2019 11:22pm

RIP maam. The subcontinent today has lost a caring Daadi.

Recommend 0
Ramesh R
Aug 06, 2019 11:23pm

Will be always in our heart. RIP

Recommend 0
Bhaarteey
Aug 06, 2019 11:23pm

She was a living legend who was loved by one and all. (Referring latest govt decision on 370) Her last tweet - "@narendramodi ji - Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime."

Recommend 0
Asaf
Aug 06, 2019 11:24pm

RIP

Recommend 0
Gautam
Aug 06, 2019 11:24pm

Great Leader. RIP

Recommend 0
Rahul
Aug 06, 2019 11:25pm

RIP to the Iron Lady, she will be missed for another decade in Indian leaderships

Recommend 0
Lucken
Aug 06, 2019 11:25pm

A great leader. Rest In Peace ma’m

Recommend 0
Alih
Aug 06, 2019 11:26pm

That is a fast departure.

Recommend 0
vm
Aug 06, 2019 11:26pm

A Great leader of Indian Democracy. One of the best defence minister in Indian history. We salute you for your service to nation.

Recommend 0
Alih
Aug 06, 2019 11:27pm

@Dawn, will be very sad.

Recommend 0
Hurriyat
Aug 06, 2019 11:28pm

Vande Mataram

Shanti Shanti Shantihi !!

Recommend 0
Alok Singh
Aug 06, 2019 11:28pm

RIP

Recommend 0
BINESH
Aug 06, 2019 11:29pm

Great loss for India.. she will be missed a lot.. RIP Sushma ji..

Recommend 0
Stargazer
Aug 06, 2019 11:29pm

Just wish indian readers spend more time on indian papers

Recommend 0
Rakesh razdan
Aug 06, 2019 11:29pm

Colossal loss for India. A kind hearted, efficient and effective person. Powerful speaker. She was perhaps best foreign minister India ever had. Committed to her countrymen at all times, helping them in whatever way she could. India will miss her badly. Rest in peace Sushma Ji. India will always remain in gratitude to your contribution to the country.

Recommend 0
Naxalite
Aug 06, 2019 11:29pm

Life is this short!

Recommend 0
Pervez
Aug 06, 2019 11:30pm

RIP.

Recommend 0
Ankit Gupta
Aug 06, 2019 11:30pm

Women in an Indian saree who stood tall amidst all . Om Shanti

Recommend 0
Naxalite
Aug 06, 2019 11:30pm

Autopsy must be conducted for this sudden demise

Recommend 0
Aftab
Aug 06, 2019 11:31pm

Shushma ji was a great woman. RIP

Recommend 0
Aazadi
Aug 06, 2019 11:33pm

World lost a compassionate leader. Who could forget her going out of normal ways to help Pakistani kid to get better treatment in India. Was always there to help whenever there was a distress call from people abroad. RIP. We need more leaders like you.

Recommend 0
Mujhay Kiyon Nikala
Aug 06, 2019 11:33pm

@Lone Wolf, Yeh.. shame on you all for making politics out of an odd one or two needing to travel for medical emergency. If only Pakistan too started raising twitter banners for countless Indians treated for Cancer in Imran Khan's hospital, you would not have a face to show anyone.

Recommend 0
RAMESH from Bangalore, India
Aug 06, 2019 11:34pm

Om Shanti

Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Aug 06, 2019 11:35pm

This is indeed a shocker, I didn’t agree with her policies towards Pakistan, but she was a well respected lady in Indian politics, and she left the world too soon, as a neighbor and a human, I pray for her soul and her family. RIP madam.

Recommend 0
RAMESH from Bangalore, India
Aug 06, 2019 11:39pm

Om Shanti

Recommend 0
Vivek Sharma
Aug 06, 2019 11:41pm

Feeling cry, miss u Shusmaji, RIP

Recommend 0
Singh.ra
Aug 06, 2019 11:43pm

We will miss you for your great work in external affaire ministry. RIP

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Aug 06, 2019 11:44pm

Heart felt condolences from Pakistan from one of the real politician and genuine lady of India.

Recommend 0
A shah
Aug 06, 2019 11:46pm

RIP. Brave lady.

Recommend 0
Jugnu
Aug 06, 2019 11:46pm

She was very good minister. She helped many indians abroad just based on their tweets. Rest in peace.

Recommend 0
Zeeshan Ahmed
Aug 06, 2019 11:47pm

A humbling reminder that everyone leaves this short life with only their deeds as testament.

Recommend 0
Rohail
Aug 06, 2019 11:47pm

There must be some background info that needed to be investigated

Recommend 0
Abdur
Aug 06, 2019 11:48pm

RIP lady! And RIP to the Indian Constitution the demise of which you took to heart!

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Aug 06, 2019 11:49pm

@bhaRAT©, Read the news again. She passed away after suffering a heart attack in the evening.

Recommend 0
Umair
Aug 06, 2019 11:49pm

Very suspicious. Maybe she was coming out against BJP's new Kashmir Policy

Recommend 0
Robin
Aug 06, 2019 11:49pm

RIP, Sushma ji. You will be greatly missed.

Recommend 0
Bobby Khan
Aug 06, 2019 11:53pm

She was very close to people of Pakistan. A very different kind of leader.

Recommend 0
Harsh patel
Aug 06, 2019 11:53pm

مجھے/ہمیں بہت/شدید افسوس ہوا آپ کے نقصان کا سن/جان کر! خدا مرحوم/ مرحومہ کو جنّت الفردوس میں علی مقام عطا فرمائے. آمین، ثُم آمین! خدا آپکو صبر جمیل عطا فرمائے! موت کا وقت تو مقرر ہے، پر اب آپکو حوصلے اور تحمل سے کام لینا ہوگا mujhe/humein bahut/shadeed afsos hua aapke nuqsaan ka sun/jaan kar! khuda marHoom/marHoomah ko jannat-ul-firdaus mein a;laa maqaam a'ta farmaa'e. Aameen, thum aameen! khuda aapko sabr-e-jameel a'taa farmaa'e! maut ka waqt to muqarrar hai, par ab aapko Hausle aur taHammul se kaam lena hoga! ہماری گہری ہمدردیاں آپکے ساتھ ہیں! humaari (gehri) humdardiyaaN aap ke saath hain

Recommend 0
Maula jatt
Aug 06, 2019 11:54pm

Very heart breaking news, RIP shri sushma swaraj. You will be missed

Recommend 0
Vivek wani
Aug 06, 2019 11:55pm

Great leader. Bhavpurn Shradhanjali.

Recommend 0
Siddharth
Aug 06, 2019 11:56pm

She is such a lady even pakistani comments mourn her death. Indo pak brother

Recommend 0
UM
Aug 06, 2019 11:57pm

Heartfelt condolences to her family and the Indian people. RIP, Madam. You served the country with dignity and honor.

Recommend 0
Rahil Kidwai
Aug 06, 2019 11:58pm

RIP. She served her country very well. Respect.

Recommend 0
Munawar Abbas Kanwal
Aug 06, 2019 11:58pm

It is childish to say what most illiterates say at this time. having said that, it is very unfortunate that India has lost a very stable politician, gentle lady and a professional diplomat who actually took her duty as solemn duty by shedding the factors of partiality while she was in office. RIP.

Recommend 0
industiger
Aug 06, 2019 11:58pm

One of the best foreign Minister of our time. RIP mam

Recommend 0
Abhi
Aug 07, 2019 12:01am

World lost one of tallest woman leader RIP

Recommend 0
Aurora
Aug 07, 2019 12:05am

Irrespective of political differences many Pakistani's may not forget her soft motherly approach while ordering express medical visa for their treatment in India.

Recommend 0
Bharat Dave
Aug 07, 2019 12:08am

@Lone Wolf, This could have been avoided. Why to refer to help she offered to Pakistani patient. I do not think she would have done it to get some credit.

Recommend 0
Surya Kant
Aug 07, 2019 12:10am

Everyone will miss her. Human being par excellence.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

IHK’s grim reality
Updated August 06, 2019

IHK’s grim reality

The dire predictions of Kashmir observers and human rights groups have proved correct.
August 06, 2019

Path to Afghan peace

IT is unrealistic to expect a miracle ending to the long-running Afghan conflict. The US has been in that country ...
August 06, 2019

‘Clean Karachi’

ON the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, PTI MNA Ali Zaidi launched a federal government-led effort to ...
August 05, 2019

A plastic world

IN 2017, a team of scientists published their findings on global plastic production, the first such attempt at...
August 05, 2019

Revenue challenges

AND so it begins. One of the most vigorous revenue collection drives in the country’s history was launched on July...
August 05, 2019

Hong Kong protests

HONG KONG’S political crisis shows little sign of abating. It has been triggered by a move to introduce an...