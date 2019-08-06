DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 07, 2019

Pemra slaps Rs1mn fine on Geo News for programme deemed 'highly seditious and scandalous'

Sanaullah KhanAugust 06, 2019

Pemra warns Geo News of license suspension in case of non compliance and repeated violation. — Photo courtesy of Geo News
The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) on Tuesday slapped a fine of Rs1 million on Geo News for airing a "highly seditious and scandalous programme against National Accountability Bureau Chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal and maligning state institutions".

According to Pemra, anchorperson Shahzaib Khanzada in his programme "Aaj Shahzaib Khanzada Kay Sath," on July 18, discussed the matter of a scandalous video targeting the NAB chairman unilaterally, without taking into account the point of view of NAB.

The electronic media regulatory body in a statement said that Geo News, by airing the content, violated the "Electronic Media (Programmes and Advertisements) Code of Conduct 2015 and orders of the Supreme Court".

"Geo News, in its reply and arguments made by its representative during the personal hearing, failed to defend the allegations leveled in the show cause [sent to the channel]," read the statement.

The media regulator also warned the channel that in case of non compliance and repeated violation, strict legal action will be taken, which may result in suspension of license given to Geo News.

Pemra also directed Geo News to constitute an in-house editorial committee to vet the content before airing.

Parvez
Aug 06, 2019 11:25pm

Rs. 1 million ?

Recommend 0
osama dar
Aug 06, 2019 11:28pm

sach ki umang sirf tab jagti hai jab apne dil ko thes lage.

Recommend 0
Imran
Aug 06, 2019 11:30pm

They think everything is ok under freedom of speech.

Recommend 0
Omer
Aug 06, 2019 11:32pm

RIP freedom of speech! Anybody criticizing govt gets arrested or reprimanded!!

Recommend 0
SajjadX
Aug 06, 2019 11:36pm

Censorship.

Recommend 0
Seedoo
Aug 06, 2019 11:39pm

Maligning state institutions!!!!! This is how media is harassed in Pakistan. Why can't anyone criticize state institutions? Are we not a democracy and should we not have freedom of press?

Instead of being so sensitive about everything, they should accept criticism and use it to get better.

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Aug 06, 2019 11:41pm

How could it be any news if it is required to be ratified first by the person subject of the news?

Recommend 0
Zunaid
Aug 06, 2019 11:42pm

End of democracy in pak

Recommend 0
brr
Aug 06, 2019 11:43pm

FREE press you say?

Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Aug 06, 2019 11:46pm

It is known to all in Pakistan that after state PTV, ARY a private TV channel has left behind the PTV in projecting the narrative of PTI government.

Geo is the largest viewed private TV channel which is graded as anti-state TV channel in the country though this is not the case.

If any TV channel reports the facts and figures correctly and that is crossed checked by the people through various means that particular channel becomes popular among the masses.

It is not practically possible for Pempra to cancel licenses of all private TV channels and let PTV and ARY to remain on air.

Recommend 0
Farhan
Aug 06, 2019 11:54pm

I think GEO should come to me if they really need evidence on National Accountability Bureau Chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal. He's the most innocent person in the planet. Wait till his case blows up.

Farhan

Recommend 0
Think about it
Aug 06, 2019 11:56pm

This is called as media freedom

Recommend 0
Nomi Goraya
Aug 07, 2019 12:00am

There were two claims made by our PM during the successful visit of USA 1. USA is ready to mediate Kashmir issue so Kashmir lost its left sovereignty and USA said it is India internal matter 2. Our media is totally free ...... Even I leave rest to readers that in a country where sitting PM his ailing wife and his all family was constantly humiliated just few a year ago suddenly became so sensitive ......

Recommend 0
Muhammad Khan
Aug 07, 2019 12:04am

We are well on our way to fascism.... One slap at a time.

Recommend 0
Munawar Abbas Kanwal
Aug 07, 2019 12:04am

Where we are going with this one? One should be wise enough not to slam people with scandalous news punches where as, on the other hand, government should cut them some slack as it's not some kingdom of a king. We have UK, USA and Australia where media even call leaders as "idiot" and more often "clown" when it comes to Mr. Trump and here we are defending sanctity of a state institution which is apparently for people.

Recommend 0

