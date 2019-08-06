DAWN.COM

One killed, 10 injured in blast on Quetta's Mission Road

Syed Ali Shah August 06, 2019

Security personnel are seen at the site of the blast. — DawnNewsTV
At least one person was killed and 10 others injured in an explosion in Quetta's Mission Road area on Tuesday evening, police said.

The bomb went off in a market located on Mission Road where most of the shops are owned by members of the Hazara community, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Quetta Abdul Razzaq Cheema said.

He said the injured were rushed to nearby Civil Hospital Quetta for treatment.

"We are investigating the nature of the blast," the police officer told DawnNewsTV.

The explosion smashed the glasses of nearby shops and shopping malls. Police reached the spot as an investigation into the incident went underway.

