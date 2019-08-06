DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 06, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee attacks BJP over Kashmir bill, arrests of Mehbooba, Omar

Dawn.comAugust 06, 2019

Email

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. — AFP/File
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. — AFP/File

Chief minister of India's West Bengal state Mamata Banerjee has said that New Delhi took the decision on Article 370 without consulting other parties, adding that her Trinamool Congress will strongly oppose the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill that proposes to bifurcate the region into two union territories.

"We cannot support this bill. We cannot vote for this bill," Banerjee told reporters, adding that "the government should have spoken to all political parties and the Kashmiris".

"If you need to arrive at a permanent solution, then you have to talk to all stakeholders," NDTV quoted Banerjee as saying.

Banerjee also attacked New Delhi over the arrest of Kashmiri leaders Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah.

"I have no information about Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti...they are not terrorists", Banerjee said, adding that they should be released in the interest of democracy.

Banerjee's statement comes a day after India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party through a rushed presidential order stripped Kashmiris of the special autonomy they had for seven decades. An indefinite curfew — that has entered its third day today — was imposed in occupied Kashmir and elected leaders were put under house arrest.

By repealing Article 370 of the constitution, people from the rest of India will now have the right to acquire property in occupied Kashmir and settle there permanently. Kashmiris as well as critics of India’s Hindu nationalist-led government see the move as an attempt to dilute the demographics of Muslim-majority Kashmir with Hindu settlers.

Furthermore, Indian Home Minister Amit Shah, who is also president of the BJP, moved a bill to bifurcate the state into two union territories — one, Jammu and Kashmir, which will have a legislature, and the other, Ladakh — to be directly ruled by New Delhi.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (9)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
DK PAMNANI
Aug 06, 2019 03:49pm

No one interested to listen her. Next state elections, she will loose 100%.

Recommend 0
Moonlight
Aug 06, 2019 03:50pm

The bill has passed the parliament with majority. NDA has 331 MPs + 56 non alligned parties supporting move. Rest objecting cant stop the bill.

Recommend 0
Raghubir
Aug 06, 2019 03:51pm

Not surprised. She is scared that it might be her future after she is dethroned after next assembly election.

Recommend 0
Surya Kant
Aug 06, 2019 03:54pm

Sane voice of opposition.

Recommend 0
Mohan
Aug 06, 2019 03:57pm

But Mamta Begum walked out before voting on the issue and gave the BJP a walkover! Now she roars. This is called the vote bank politics. Whether for Pakistani or Indian, mendacity is distasteful.

Recommend 0
Purvi
Aug 06, 2019 03:57pm

it is internal matter of India and posting such news cant help much. why cant Indian and Pakistan work together for the piece and keep the current situation and move on. it would be good for both countries for business, cultural development and humanity.

Recommend 0
Rajesh
Aug 06, 2019 03:59pm

Mamta Banerjee !!!! Please wait for West Bengal assembly elections and judge for yourself after the results are declared.

Recommend 0
Nick
Aug 06, 2019 03:59pm

Her own state doesn't take her seriously anymore.

Recommend 0
SterlingRupee
Aug 06, 2019 04:00pm

She has a large Muslim voter bank to protect in her state..and has lost ground to ruling BJP in recent national election..this outburst is along expected lines given the reality of the state and ambitions of BJP in Bengal..No surprises here!!

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

IHK’s grim reality
Updated August 06, 2019

IHK’s grim reality

The dire predictions of Kashmir observers and human rights groups have proved correct.
August 06, 2019

Path to Afghan peace

IT is unrealistic to expect a miracle ending to the long-running Afghan conflict. The US has been in that country ...
August 06, 2019

‘Clean Karachi’

ON the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, PTI MNA Ali Zaidi launched a federal government-led effort to ...
August 05, 2019

A plastic world

IN 2017, a team of scientists published their findings on global plastic production, the first such attempt at...
August 05, 2019

Revenue challenges

AND so it begins. One of the most vigorous revenue collection drives in the country’s history was launched on July...
August 05, 2019

Hong Kong protests

HONG KONG’S political crisis shows little sign of abating. It has been triggered by a move to introduce an...