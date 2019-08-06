West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee attacks BJP over Kashmir bill, arrests of Mehbooba, Omar
Chief minister of India's West Bengal state Mamata Banerjee has said that New Delhi took the decision on Article 370 without consulting other parties, adding that her Trinamool Congress will strongly oppose the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill that proposes to bifurcate the region into two union territories.
"We cannot support this bill. We cannot vote for this bill," Banerjee told reporters, adding that "the government should have spoken to all political parties and the Kashmiris".
"If you need to arrive at a permanent solution, then you have to talk to all stakeholders," NDTV quoted Banerjee as saying.
Banerjee also attacked New Delhi over the arrest of Kashmiri leaders Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah.
"I have no information about Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti...they are not terrorists", Banerjee said, adding that they should be released in the interest of democracy.
Banerjee's statement comes a day after India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party through a rushed presidential order stripped Kashmiris of the special autonomy they had for seven decades. An indefinite curfew — that has entered its third day today — was imposed in occupied Kashmir and elected leaders were put under house arrest.
By repealing Article 370 of the constitution, people from the rest of India will now have the right to acquire property in occupied Kashmir and settle there permanently. Kashmiris as well as critics of India’s Hindu nationalist-led government see the move as an attempt to dilute the demographics of Muslim-majority Kashmir with Hindu settlers.
Furthermore, Indian Home Minister Amit Shah, who is also president of the BJP, moved a bill to bifurcate the state into two union territories — one, Jammu and Kashmir, which will have a legislature, and the other, Ladakh — to be directly ruled by New Delhi.
No one interested to listen her. Next state elections, she will loose 100%.
The bill has passed the parliament with majority. NDA has 331 MPs + 56 non alligned parties supporting move. Rest objecting cant stop the bill.
Not surprised. She is scared that it might be her future after she is dethroned after next assembly election.
Sane voice of opposition.
But Mamta Begum walked out before voting on the issue and gave the BJP a walkover! Now she roars. This is called the vote bank politics. Whether for Pakistani or Indian, mendacity is distasteful.
it is internal matter of India and posting such news cant help much. why cant Indian and Pakistan work together for the piece and keep the current situation and move on. it would be good for both countries for business, cultural development and humanity.
Mamta Banerjee !!!! Please wait for West Bengal assembly elections and judge for yourself after the results are declared.
Her own state doesn't take her seriously anymore.
She has a large Muslim voter bank to protect in her state..and has lost ground to ruling BJP in recent national election..this outburst is along expected lines given the reality of the state and ambitions of BJP in Bengal..No surprises here!!