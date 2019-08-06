DAWN.COM

Prepared to go to any extent to fulfil our obligations to Kashmiri people: ISPR

Dawn.comUpdated August 06, 2019

Corps Commanders meeting was held at GHQ in Rawalpindi to discuss India's decision to revoke Article 370. — Photo courtesy DG ISPR's official Twitter account
Corps Commanders meeting was held at GHQ in Rawalpindi to discuss India's decision to revoke Article 370. — Photo courtesy DG ISPR's official Twitter account

The military leadership "fully supported the government's rejections of Indian actions regarding Kashmir" and is "prepared and shall go to any extent to fulfil our obligations [to the Kashmiri people]," Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said on Tuesday after the conclusion of a Corps Commanders meeting in Rawalpindi.

"Pakistan never recognised the sham Indian efforts to legalise its occupation of Jammu & Kashmir through article 370 or 35-A decades ago, efforts which have now been revoked by India itself," Ghafoor said in a series of tweets from his official account.

"Pakistan Army firmly stands by the Kashmiris in their just struggle to the very end. We are prepared and shall go to any extent to fulfil our obligations in this regard,” the DG ISPR quoted Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa as saying.

The meeting was held at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi to discuss India's decision to revoke Article 370 of its constitution, stripping occupied Kashmir of its special status.

Revoking occupied Kashmir's special status

Yesterday, India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party stripped Kashmiris of the special autonomy they had for seven decades through a rushed presidential order. An indefinite curfew — that has entered its second day — was imposed in occupied Kashmir and elected leaders were put under house arrest.

By repealing Article 370 of the constitution, people from the rest of India will now have the right to acquire property in occupied Kashmir and settle there permanently. Kashmiris as well as critics of India’s Hindu nationalist-led government see the move as an attempt to dilute the demographics of Muslim-majority Kashmir with Hindu settlers.

Furthermore, Indian Home Minister Amit Shah, who is also president of the BJP, moved a bill to bifurcate the state into two union territories — one, Jammu and Kashmir, which will have a legislature, and the other, Ladakh — to be directly ruled by New Delhi.

Pakistan had strongly condemned the move and vowed to "exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps" taken by India. A joint parliamentary session was summoned by President Arif Alvi so that the political leadership can devise future strategy with regards to occupied Kashmir.

Kashmir Unrest

Comments (17)

Sameer
Aug 06, 2019 02:56pm

Pakistan Army stands with Kashmir! We Pakistanis stand proudly with Pak Army! Do what must be done!

Husain
Aug 06, 2019 03:00pm

Would there be a military action ??

Syv de
Aug 06, 2019 03:11pm

Now what ??

Rao
Aug 06, 2019 03:16pm

Future strategy.....again approach UNGA

KAJ
Aug 06, 2019 03:16pm

Be careful do not rush

desi dimag
Aug 06, 2019 03:21pm

FATF meeting is ahead.

Nawaz
Aug 06, 2019 03:22pm

All the best

Parvina
Aug 06, 2019 03:23pm

Where is the role of army in it. This is political issue and no need to involve any army.

The Truth Spy
Aug 06, 2019 03:24pm

and we the people of Pakistan standing shoulder to shoulder with our Armed Forces

hs
Aug 06, 2019 03:25pm

:)

shan
Aug 06, 2019 03:30pm

but to what extent "can" you go to ???

Dinky
Aug 06, 2019 03:32pm

:-)

Khan
Aug 06, 2019 03:35pm

Once a wise man said, "We will surprise you". We stand by Pakistan Army.

Mansoor
Aug 06, 2019 03:36pm

We are with you Pak army.

Haseeb Khan
Aug 06, 2019 03:37pm

The commitment of Pakistani people to Kashmir cause is unwavering. Pakistan must do all it can to make sure that Kashmir does not turn into another West Bank.

Syed
Aug 06, 2019 03:42pm

Obviously. It is not an option.

Agha Haider
Aug 06, 2019 03:48pm

Fig leaf of legitimacy has been removed by India. Now it’s their own survival that hangs in balance.

