OIC recognises Indian govt put 1.5bn people of South Asia at risk: FM Qureshi

Dawn.comUpdated August 06, 2019

FM Qureshi represented Pakistan in session set up to discuss India's move to repeal Article 370 from occupied Kashmir.— APP/File
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Tuesday that the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) recognised that the Indian government's aggression [revoking Article 370 and 35A] put more than 1.5 billion people of South Asia at risk.

A session of the OIC took place today in Jeddah to discuss the developments regarding occupied Kashmir. The foreign minister took to Twitter to share the development after the meeting.

"I reiterated Pakistan’s stance on the peaceful resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute and that India’s hostility doesn’t give me much hope for a covenant for peace."

The foreign minister, in a series of tweets, said, "Pakistan asks the OIC to show solidarity — through action — with the people of occupied Kashmir by recognising that this unilateral step by India was against the very status of the region as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions."

Qureshi said that he called on the OIC to convene an emergency meeting of the OIC contact group on occupied Kashmir, "who share our grave concerns over Indian aggression in the region."

On Monday, India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stripped Kashmiris of the special autonomy they had for seven decades through a rushed presidential order.

Later in the day, the Foreign Office (FO) strongly condemned and rejected the move by the Indian government, stressing that occupied Kashmir was internationally recognised as a disputed territory.

"No unilateral step by the Government of India can change this disputed status, as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions," read the statement. "The decision will never be acceptable to the people of occupied Kashmir and Pakistan."

"As the party to this international dispute, Pakistan will exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps," the statement read while reaffirming Pakistan's commitment to the Kashmir cause.

Leadership of various religious and political organisations in Pakistan called for the OIC to take the matter of occupied Kashmir and said that India was playing havoc with world peace. They said that more than 1.5 billion people of South Asia were particularly facing an alarming situation because of Indian aggression in the region.

On Sunday, the General Secretariat of the OIC had expressed "deep concern" over the deteriorating situation in occupied Kashmir, including the reports of deployment of additional paramilitary forces there.

Meanwhile, the FO announced that the foreign minister will be returning from Jeddah, instead of joining his family for Haj rituals.

According to the FO, the minister took the decision due to the "existing emergency situation".

Kashmir Unrest
Pakistan

Comments (28)

Manish
Aug 06, 2019 12:44pm

All the Best oh! I See

Recommend 0
Akber
Aug 06, 2019 12:45pm

Have the guts to threaten to stop oil supplies to them

Recommend 0
Waqas
Aug 06, 2019 12:47pm

When at any point in history has OIC delivered on ita mandate

Recommend 0
Alishba
Aug 06, 2019 12:52pm

OIC will issue same repetitive statements as it did for last 70 years. Pointless.

Recommend 0
psp-indian
Aug 06, 2019 01:08pm

Useless exercise to satisfy domestic population. Waist more money on those efforts and keep doing.

Recommend 0
Jackey
Aug 06, 2019 01:13pm

No point in wasting time for these diplomatic rituals. Pakistan is fourth strongest country in the world. Give free hand to its military. They can finish this issue once for all.

Recommend 0
cyberbhai
Aug 06, 2019 01:13pm

Pakistanis themselves couldnt discuss in their own parliament , expecting others !

Recommend 0
HP
Aug 06, 2019 01:14pm

Okay noted... What next?

Recommend 0
p premraj
Aug 06, 2019 01:15pm

Is OIC more powerful than UN?

Recommend 0
Kedar
Aug 06, 2019 01:18pm

Who cares

Recommend 0
Jigar J
Aug 06, 2019 01:18pm

Outcome "oh I see". Thank-you.

Recommend 0
Sameer
Aug 06, 2019 01:18pm

Very good. FM has done us proud. We all know why we didnt have an FM for the past 5 yrs.

Recommend 0
Krishnan
Aug 06, 2019 01:26pm

So what

Recommend 0
Kunal, Gurgaon
Aug 06, 2019 02:10pm

Why waste time and effort.

Recommend 0
A shah
Aug 06, 2019 02:11pm

His facial expression says it all. He knows there is nothing that can be done

Recommend 0
Himmat
Aug 06, 2019 02:15pm

Pakistan should make groups of representatives and send them to as many nations as possible, to explain their point of view.

Recommend 0
Chandan
Aug 06, 2019 02:15pm

Sure, pls go ahead. Try to join on video conferencing or it will be waste of common people's money

Recommend 0
Bilal
Aug 06, 2019 02:31pm

Let the diplomatic games begin. Pakistan needs to go aggressively on this front. Revoking 370 was illegal and unconstitutional so Pakistan needs to hammer this point across.

Recommend 0
Angrycat ..maeo
Aug 06, 2019 02:34pm

No one is 'special', All are equal --- in Democracy.

Recommend 0
Vikas
Aug 06, 2019 02:34pm

So was the joint session of Parliament? Hope your Oh I C adventure does not turn up to be like your parliamentary session.

Recommend 0
Dev
Aug 06, 2019 02:36pm

Quite a sad looking face of Mr. Qureshi and looking very tired as well.

Recommend 0
Vikas
Aug 06, 2019 02:38pm

The article for domestic consumption makes it appear as if Pakistani propaganda statements have been issued by Oh I See. But readers at least international ones are wise. Cannot day the same for the Pakistani readers who are naive and propaganda fed.

Recommend 0
Vikas
Aug 06, 2019 02:47pm

It’s already afternoon. When will it take it up? Midnight?

Recommend 0
Pawan
Aug 06, 2019 02:51pm

Pakistan must focus on getting true democracy, improve economy, reduce poverty, increase education in modern fields, and stop obsession over religion instead of thriving on emotions and melodrama. Big ask?

Recommend 0
Haseeb
Aug 06, 2019 02:51pm

No one cares... this interest on debt we have taken, we are paying in terms of pakistan pride in international forums.

Recommend 0
Unclefunky
Aug 06, 2019 04:14pm

And what have OIC done this far about Muslims problems?

Recommend 0
Nasir Khan
Aug 06, 2019 04:15pm

OIC the most useless venue.

Recommend 0
Suraj1971
Aug 06, 2019 06:58pm

UAE appreciated India and took side of India. Lol!!

Recommend 0

