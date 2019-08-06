Parliament joint session adjourned for 20 minutes after ruckus by opposition lawmakers

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Tuesday adjourned the joint session of the parliament for 20 minutes after opposition lawmakers caused a ruckus in the house.

The joint session of upper and lower houses was summoned by President Arif Alvi yesterday to decide Pakistan's future course of action in the wake of India's decision to strip occupied Kashmir of its special status under Article 370. But the session, that began today, was soon disrupted by protest from opposition lawmakers who pointed out that the day's agenda did not specifically mention Article 370 of the Indian constitution.

“This House may discuss the recent surge in unprovoked firing and shelling on civilian population and use of cluster bombs by Indian forces in Azad Jammu and Kashmir; deployment of additional troops and atrocities in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and recent developments,” said the agenda issued yesterday by the National Assembly Secretariat for the joint sitting.

The protest and chants during today's sitting continued even after Qaiser assured that Article 370 will be mentioned in the resolution that was moved by Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati condemning India's "illegal actions" in occupied Kashmir.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan addressed opposition's protest in a conversation with media outside the Parliament House and said: "We respect the opposition's wishes and will make the additions they are calling for because no controversy should be created on a resolution supporting the rights of Kashmiris."

"Kashmiris are looking towards Pakistan in this time of dire need," she added. "We would like them to know that they are not alone; Pakistan will continue its diplomatic support for their cause and raise the matter on all relevant forums.

"We are looking to raise the matter in the United Nations and ask the forum to look into India's violation of their conventions."

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari, Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N leaders Khawaja Asif and Ayaz Sadiq among other MNAs as well as senators were in attendance. Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider was also attending today's session.

Opposition leaders are expecting Prime Minister Imran Khan to attend the sitting as well as the Kashmir issue is above all political differences.

Opposition parties had demanded that a joint session be convened soon after media broke the news of India's decision to repeal Article 370. PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari was the first opposition leader who had called for immediately summoning the joint session of parliament. He then flew to Islamabad from Karachi to participate in the joint session.

Meanwhile, Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa will chair a meeting of Corps Commanders Conference in Rawalpindi today to discuss the deteriorating situation in occupied Kashmir and the Indian aggression along the Line of Control, reported Radio Pakistan.

India's presidential order

Yesterday, India's ruling BJP stripped Kashmiris of the special autonomy they had for seven decades through a rushed presidential order. An indefinite curfew — that has entered its third day today — was imposed in occupied Kashmir and elected leaders were put under house arrest.

By repealing Article 370 of the constitution, people from the rest of India will now have the right to acquire property in IoK and settle there permanently. Kashmiris as well as critics of India’s Hindu nationalist-led government see the move as an attempt to dilute the demographics of Muslim-majority Kashmir with Hindu settlers.

Furthermore, Indian Home Minister Amit Shah, who is also president of the BJP, moved a bill to bifurcate the state into two union territories to be directly ruled by New Delhi.