Joint session of parliament to discuss India's actions in IoK, use of cluster bombs

In the wake of India's decision to strip occupied Kashmir of its special status under Indian constitution's Article 370, lawmakers will decide Pakistan's future course of action in a joint session of the upper and lower houses in the parliament today.

Explainer: What India's change to occupied Kashmir's status means

“This House may discuss the recent surge in unprovoked firing and shelling on civilian population and use of cluster bombs by Indian forces in Azad Jammu and Kashmir; deployment of additional troops and atrocities in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and recent developments,” said the agenda issued yesterday by the National Assembly Secretariat for the joint sitting.

Opposition leaders are expecting that Prime Minister Imran Khan will also attend the sitting as the Kashmir issue is above all political differences. Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider will also attend today's session.

Opposition parties had demanded that a joint session be convened soon after media broke the news of India's decision to repeal Article 370. PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari was the first opposition leader who had called for immediately summoning the joint session of parliament. He then flew to Islamabad from Karachi to participate in the joint session, that has been summoned by President Arif Alvi.

Meanwhile, Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa will chair a meeting of Corps Commanders Conference in Rawalpindi today to discuss the deteriorating situation in occupied Kashmir and the Indian aggression along the Line of Control, reported Radio Pakistan.

Yesterday, India's ruling BJP stripped Kashmiris of the special autonomy they had for seven decades through a rushed presidential order. An indefinite curfew — that has entered its third day today — was imposed in Indian-occupied Kashmir and elected leaders were put under house arrest.

Read: India has done away with the fig leaf of Kashmir’s sham ‘accession' — now what?

By repealing Article 370 of the constitution, people from the rest of India will now have the right to acquire property in IoK and settle there permanently. Kashmiris as well as critics of India’s Hindu nationalist-led government see the move as an attempt to dilute the demographics of Muslim-majority Kashmir with Hindu settlers.

Furthermore, Indian Home Minister Amit Shah, who is also president of the BJP, moved a bill to bifurcate the state into two union territories to be directly ruled by New Delhi.