DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 06, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PCB, team owners agree to stage entire PSL in Pakistan

The Newspaper's Sports ReporterUpdated August 06, 2019

Email

The biggest hurdle remains the availability of foreign players. — Dawn/File
The biggest hurdle remains the availability of foreign players. — Dawn/File

LAHORE: All owners of the six franchises of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) have agreed with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s plans to hold the fifth edition of the competition in 2020 in the country.

But the biggest hurdle remains the availability of foreign players,who have to be convinced to stay in Pakistan for the entire duration of the league.

PCB chairman Ehsan Mani held an informal meeting with the owners at a local hotel here on Monday and discussed the pros and cons of holding all matches in Pakistan.

The owners, it is learnt, have expressed reservations as how to convince the foreigner cricketers and make stay in Pakistan. However, it was agreed that both the PCB and the owners would move jointly to convince maximum numbers of overseas cricketers to come and play in the league.

It may be mentioned that in the last edition PCB successfully staged eight matches in Karachi in which a good number of foreign cricketers and the staff of the broadcaster stayed in the city. That experience would help a lot in convincing the foreigner players to make themselves available for the fifth edition.

Meanwhile, another massive task for the PCB to hold the PSL matches in Pakistan is the challenge of upgrading the stadia in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Multan.

At present only Gaddafi Stadiumin Lahore and National Stadium in Karachi are in position to host the matches under international atmosphere.

Published in Dawn, August 6th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

August 06, 2019

IHK’s grim reality

THE dire predictions of Kashmir observers and human rights groups have proved correct. The special status given to...
August 06, 2019

Path to Afghan peace

IT is unrealistic to expect a miracle ending to the long-running Afghan conflict. The US has been in that country ...
August 06, 2019

‘Clean Karachi’

ON the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, PTI MNA Ali Zaidi launched a federal government-led effort to ...
August 05, 2019

A plastic world

IN 2017, a team of scientists published their findings on global plastic production, the first such attempt at...
August 05, 2019

Revenue challenges

AND so it begins. One of the most vigorous revenue collection drives in the country’s history was launched on July...
August 05, 2019

Hong Kong protests

HONG KONG’S political crisis shows little sign of abating. It has been triggered by a move to introduce an...