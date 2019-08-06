Sufficient water in dams after July rainfall: Irsa

ISLAMABAD: The Indus River System Autho­rity (Irsa) on Monday blamed climate change for the acute shortage of water in the country that persisted till June. However, it said that the situation had improved after July and there was sufficient water for the provinces.

“Though dams also get rainwater, they are mostly filled by snow melting. Unfortunately, this year the mercury could not touch the highest degrees due to which there was less water in the rivers till June 15. However, after that water levels started improving and currently there is sufficient water for the provinces,” Sindh’s Irsa member Mazhar Ali Shah said while briefing the Senate Standing Committee on National Food Security.

The meeting, chaired by Pakistan Muslim League-Functional Senator Syed Muzaffar Hussain Shah, was held at the committee room of the Parliament House.

The chairman said there was an acute shortage of water in Sindh during June and July due to which the cotton crop was severely affected in districts of Sanghar, Mirpurkhas and Badin.

“I have heard from most of the farmers that they suffered because of shortage of water this year,” he said.

However, Mr Mazhar claimed that the problem was till June 15 because after that the situation im­proved as water started reaching the tail end of the river.

PM approves project aimed at resolving Sindh’s water issues

“In the month of July, we had more water as compared to our demand. Currently, Tarbela Dam is almost full. There is a bit less water in Mangla Dam but it will also be filled if we get more rains,” he said.

The committee was informed by the Ministry of National Food Security that though there would be high production of cotton but 100 per cent target would not be achieved as Punjab had achieved 95pc and Sindh would achieve 96pc and so overall production of the cotton would be 95.5pc.

The committee chairman said that failing to achieve 100pc target would create problems for the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association and suggested that the government take steps to increase cotton production.

“Industrialists get tens of millions of rupees in loans from banks but farmers, despite holding 200 acres of land, are told that they can get up to Rs400,000 as loan. Currently, the cost of a tractor is around Rs1.6 million. Moreover, farmers have to pay for the labour, fertilisers and other services. The amount of loan, against land, should be revised,” he suggested.

A representative of Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) said that during the last financial year Rs15 billion had been allocated for loans and Rs18bn was allocated for the current financial year.

The ZTBL representative said there was 92pc recovery of loans during the last financial year.

APP adds: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday accorded approval to a project proposed by the Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda and Water and Power Development Auth­o­­rity chairman retired Lt Gen Muzamil Hussain to resolve the issue of water in Sindh.

According to a PM Office press release, Mr Khan gave his nod while chairing a meeting on water resources and water issues in the country.

The meeting was also attended Water Resources Secretary Mohammad Ashraf and other senior officials.

The water resources minister will soon formally make the announcement about the project.

Published in Dawn, August 6th, 2019