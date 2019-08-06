DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 06, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

India calls these actions internal matter: US

Anwar IqbalUpdated August 06, 2019

Email

Washington calls for peace and stability along LoC. — Reuters/File
Washington calls for peace and stability along LoC. — Reuters/File

WASHINGTON: The United States on Monday urged India to engage in discussion with those affected by its decision to revoke Kashmir’s special status but also noted that New Delhi describes this action as an “internal matter”.

“We are closely following the events in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. We take note of India’s announcement revising the constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir and India’s plan to split the state into two union territories,” said State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus.

The statement issued in Washington, however, also referred to India’s position on this issue, without mentioning the Pakistani position. “We note that the Indian government has described these actions as strictly an internal matter,” Ms Ortagus said.

Washington calls for peace and stability along LoC

The US official, however, did express concern on the situation in the occupied Valley. “We are concerned about reports of detentions and urge respect for individual rights and discussion with those in affected communities,” she said.

Ms Ortagus also underlined the need for maintaining peace and stability along the Line of Control.

“We call on all parties to maintain peace and stability along the Line of Control,” she said.

The statement also failed to mention US President Donald Trump’s recent offers to mediate between India and Pakistan to help resolve the Kashmir dispute.

In a July 22 statement, President Trump said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to mediate on the Kashmir dispute. Although India denied ever asking him to do so, Mr Trump reiterated his stance earlier this week, saying that he’s willing to help if both countries ask him to.

Published in Dawn, August 6th, 2019

Kashmir Unrest
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

August 06, 2019

IHK’s grim reality

THE dire predictions of Kashmir observers and human rights groups have proved correct. The special status given to...
August 06, 2019

Path to Afghan peace

IT is unrealistic to expect a miracle ending to the long-running Afghan conflict. The US has been in that country ...
August 06, 2019

‘Clean Karachi’

ON the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, PTI MNA Ali Zaidi launched a federal government-led effort to ...
August 05, 2019

A plastic world

IN 2017, a team of scientists published their findings on global plastic production, the first such attempt at...
August 05, 2019

Revenue challenges

AND so it begins. One of the most vigorous revenue collection drives in the country’s history was launched on July...
August 05, 2019

Hong Kong protests

HONG KONG’S political crisis shows little sign of abating. It has been triggered by a move to introduce an...