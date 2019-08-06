India calls actions in Kashmir internal matter: US
WASHINGTON: The United States on Monday urged India to engage in discussion with those affected by its decision to revoke Kashmir’s special status but also noted that New Delhi describes this action as an “internal matter”.
“We are closely following the events in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. We take note of India’s announcement revising the constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir and India’s plan to split the state into two union territories,” said State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus.
The statement issued in Washington, however, also referred to India’s position on this issue, without mentioning the Pakistani position. “We note that the Indian government has described these actions as strictly an internal matter,” Ms Ortagus said.
Washington calls for peace and stability along LoC
The US official, however, did express concern on the situation in the occupied Valley. “We are concerned about reports of detentions and urge respect for individual rights and discussion with those in affected communities,” she said.
Ms Ortagus also underlined the need for maintaining peace and stability along the Line of Control.
“We call on all parties to maintain peace and stability along the Line of Control,” she said.
The statement also failed to mention US President Donald Trump’s recent offers to mediate between India and Pakistan to help resolve the Kashmir dispute.
In a July 22 statement, President Trump said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to mediate on the Kashmir dispute. Although India denied ever asking him to do so, Mr Trump reiterated his stance earlier this week, saying that he’s willing to help if both countries ask him to.
Published in Dawn, August 6th, 2019
Comments (32)
Thanks Mr.President.
And what have UK, EU, Japan, China have said? It is now nearly twenty four hours.
The US will not interfere, that’s certain.
Does it become an ‘internal matter’ simply by India saying so.
Welcome to the new world of growth and prosperity..!!
US is right. Nobody should interfere in internal matters of other country.
Trump has realised : his tactics don't work
Its a big slap in Americes face.
India’s Hindu extremists will have to pay the price of their illegal and immoral occupation of Kashmir. The blood of innocent Muslim men, women and children will haunt Modi and his Hindutva followers for a long time to come.
done...
I agree this is an internal matter.
On expected line.
Why is US not supporting us ?
That call diplomacy
So, USA is not interested in this matter anymore. What next?
So much for Imran's successful US visit, eh ?
US is a two faced bully. Never trust US.
Last month Modiji told Trump that its internal matter.
its a decision by Parliament of India - which has the largest mandate in Human history. Cant challenge the will and writ of People of India.
One world power America can not dictate to another world power India...period!!!
Trump and Imran Niazi agreed for solution of Kasmir Issue.
Finally some sane comments from US.
As expected.
US has not urged anyone!.
india is in serious trouble now.
True
It was known that US will change position..
i closely follow her too.
Trump is Trump, he will get involved and mediate a resolution.
@A, UN resolution makes it an international issue and Simla accord makes it a bilateral as well.
Good.
@Javed, yes