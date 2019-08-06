DAWN.COM

India calls actions in Kashmir internal matter: US

Anwar IqbalUpdated August 06, 2019

Email

"We take note of India’s announcement revising the constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir and India’s plan to split the state into two union territories,” said State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus. — Screengrab courtesy US State Department video
WASHINGTON: The United States on Monday urged India to engage in discussion with those affected by its decision to revoke Kashmir’s special status but also noted that New Delhi describes this action as an “internal matter”.

“We are closely following the events in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. We take note of India’s announcement revising the constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir and India’s plan to split the state into two union territories,” said State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus.

The statement issued in Washington, however, also referred to India’s position on this issue, without mentioning the Pakistani position. “We note that the Indian government has described these actions as strictly an internal matter,” Ms Ortagus said.

Washington calls for peace and stability along LoC

The US official, however, did express concern on the situation in the occupied Valley. “We are concerned about reports of detentions and urge respect for individual rights and discussion with those in affected communities,” she said.

Ms Ortagus also underlined the need for maintaining peace and stability along the Line of Control.

“We call on all parties to maintain peace and stability along the Line of Control,” she said.

The statement also failed to mention US President Donald Trump’s recent offers to mediate between India and Pakistan to help resolve the Kashmir dispute.

In a July 22 statement, President Trump said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to mediate on the Kashmir dispute. Although India denied ever asking him to do so, Mr Trump reiterated his stance earlier this week, saying that he’s willing to help if both countries ask him to.

Published in Dawn, August 6th, 2019

Vivek wani
Aug 06, 2019 08:37am

Thanks Mr.President.

Recommend 0
Thiru
Aug 06, 2019 08:38am

And what have UK, EU, Japan, China have said? It is now nearly twenty four hours.

Recommend 0
Jai
Aug 06, 2019 08:39am

The US will not interfere, that's certain.

Recommend 0
Javed
Aug 06, 2019 08:40am

Does it become an 'internal matter' simply by India saying so.

Recommend 0
MindReader
Aug 06, 2019 08:43am

Welcome to the new world of growth and prosperity..!!

Recommend 0
A
Aug 06, 2019 08:47am

US is right. Nobody should interfere in internal matters of other country.

Recommend 0
skumar
Aug 06, 2019 08:50am

Trump has realised : his tactics don't work

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Aug 06, 2019 08:50am

Its a big slap in Americes face.

Recommend 0
Syed N Ahsan
Aug 06, 2019 08:59am

India's Hindu extremists will have to pay the price of their illegal and immoral occupation of Kashmir. The blood of innocent Muslim men, women and children will haunt Modi and his Hindutva followers for a long time to come.

Recommend 0
alex
Aug 06, 2019 09:03am

done...

Recommend 0
p premraj
Aug 06, 2019 09:04am

I agree this is an internal matter.

Recommend 0
Bharat Dave
Aug 06, 2019 09:14am

On expected line.

Recommend 0
Adil
Aug 06, 2019 09:14am

Why is US not supporting us ?

Recommend 0
Bishnu
Aug 06, 2019 09:21am

That call diplomacy

Recommend 0
Ranjan Maheshwari
Aug 06, 2019 09:22am

So, USA is not interested in this matter anymore. What next?

Recommend 0
Samrat
Aug 06, 2019 09:24am

So much for Imran's successful US visit, eh ?

Recommend 0
Daanish
Aug 06, 2019 09:35am

US is a two faced bully. Never trust US.

Recommend 0
Sunil Aus.
Aug 06, 2019 09:50am

Last month Modiji told Trump that its internal matter.

Recommend 0
ravin
Aug 06, 2019 09:57am

its a decision by Parliament of India - which has the largest mandate in Human history. Cant challenge the will and writ of People of India.

Recommend 0
Haryanvi_chora
Aug 06, 2019 09:57am

One world power America can not dictate to another world power India...period!!!

Recommend 0
bipin
Aug 06, 2019 10:07am

Trump and Imran Niazi agreed for solution of Kasmir Issue.

Recommend 0
Axomiya
Aug 06, 2019 10:08am

Finally some sane comments from US.

Recommend 0
SUHAS
Aug 06, 2019 10:08am

As expected.

Recommend 0
Deepak
Aug 06, 2019 10:20am

US has not urged anyone!.

Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Aug 06, 2019 10:30am

india is in serious trouble now.

Recommend 0
Ankit
Aug 06, 2019 10:31am

True

Recommend 0
Gopal Patel
Aug 06, 2019 10:34am

It was known that US will change position..

Recommend 0
vishnath
Aug 06, 2019 10:34am

i closely follow her too.

Recommend 0
Zak
Aug 06, 2019 10:36am

Trump is Trump, he will get involved and mediate a resolution.

Recommend 0
Zak
Aug 06, 2019 10:36am

@A, UN resolution makes it an international issue and Simla accord makes it a bilateral as well.

Recommend 0
amit
Aug 06, 2019 10:36am

Good.

Recommend 0
Arryan
Aug 06, 2019 10:46am

@Javed, yes

Recommend 0

