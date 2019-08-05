Non-bailable arrest warrants for Salman Shahbaz issued

An accountability court in Lahore on Monday issued non-bailable arrest warrants against Salman Shahbaz in a money laundering and assets beyond means case.

Judge Amir Mohammad Khan ordered police to arrest Salman, a son of PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, and produce him before the court by August 10.

The arrest warrants were issued on an appeal of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

NAB Chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal had issued arrest warrants for the suspect on April 3.

In June, an alleged frontman of Salman and his brother, Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz, had confessed to have laundered over Rs600 million for the two brothers.

Mushtaq Cheeni, a wholesale dealer for Ramzan Sugar Mills, in his confessional statement recorded by a judicial magistrate under Section 164 of the CrPC had claimed that Hamza and Salman used to receive foreign remittances through bank accounts of his company, Mushtaq and Co.

In this case, Hamza is already in NAB's custody, while Salman is out of the country. The accountability watchdog had alleged that Hamza maintained various accounts in different banks in which credit turnover of Rs500 million was observed between 2006 and 2017.

It also claimed that Hamza received fictitious foreign remittances of Rs181 million in one of his bank accounts and Rs2.11 billion in the accounts of his brother Salman, mother Nusrat, benamidars and employees of their companies.