DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 05, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

India has lost control over IoK after repealing special status, says AJK premier

Dawn.comUpdated August 05, 2019

Email

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider addresses a press conference in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV screengrab
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider addresses a press conference in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV screengrab

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider on Monday said that by repealing the special status granted to Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK), New Delhi has lost its control over the territory in its entirety.

Earlier today, India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stripped Kashmiris of the special autonomy they had for seven decades through a rushed presidential order. An indefinite curfew was imposed in IoK and elected leaders were put under house arrest.

By repealing Article 370 of the constitution, people from the rest of India will now have the right to acquire property in IoK and settle there permanently. Kashmiris as well as critics of India’s Hindu nationalist-led government see the move as an attempt to dilute the demographics of Muslim-majority Kashmir with Hindu settlers.

'Day of shame': Indian opposition slams BJP move to revoke occupied Kashmir's special status

In a press conference held in Islamabad today, Haider said that New Delhi had always maintained that it had provided special status to IoK under Article 370 of India's constitution. "They [India] have lost their own stance through this move," he said, adding that a session of the AJK assembly had been summoned to discuss the situation.

"India has formally lost Kashmir today. We were never a part of India but today it has lost Ladakh, Jammu and the valley as well," he declared.

Kashmiris in IoK are "fighting for their lives", the AJK premier said, adding that he feared India "would commit a genocide" in the region.

He said that the government should "not only counter India's propaganda but also present its own viewpoint before the world", cautioning that the revoking of IoK's special status will not only affect the held territory but also "spill over into Azad Kashmir, and that can create a situation between Pakistan and India".

"Yesterday, I told the foreign minister — and he agreed with me — that the [United Nations] fact-finding mission should be allowed to visit AJK. They should see that we have nothing to hide. This will put pressure on India because questions will be raised over [New Delhi's] refusal to provide the mission access to [IoK]," he said.

Haider urged the government to contact world leaders and forums to intervene and help resolve the Kashmir dispute.

Referring to the recent aggression by Indian forces across the Line of Control (LoC) and Working Boundary, he said: "We trust the Pakistan Army and we know that it is capable of defending the LoC and Working Boundary. I assure you, if India tries any misadventure, every man, woman and child of AJK will stand with its forces."

"We have some scores to settle with the [Indian forces] as well. For the past 72 years, they have been committing atrocities against Kashmiris in [IoK] and from across the LoC as well," Haider said. He added that he was thankful to the Pakistani political parties for their support to the Kashmiri cause.

Kashmir Unrest
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A compromised force

A compromised force

Our state has never conceived the police force to be one which serves its people.

Editorial

August 05, 2019

A plastic world

IN 2017, a team of scientists published their findings on global plastic production, the first such attempt at...
August 05, 2019

Revenue challenges

AND so it begins. One of the most vigorous revenue collection drives in the country’s history was launched on July...
August 05, 2019

Hong Kong protests

HONG KONG’S political crisis shows little sign of abating. It has been triggered by a move to introduce an...
Updated August 04, 2019

Ominous signs

Sanity demands that India reject confrontation and adopt negotiation and peacemaking instead.
August 04, 2019

Police-Levies merger

THE process of dismantling an old, colonial legacy in Balochistan has begun. Three districts of the province —...
August 04, 2019

Saudi women’s rights

SAUDI ARABIA has just announced fresh measures to empower its female citizens. Saudi women over the age of 21 are ...