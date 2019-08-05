DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 05, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pakistan says it will exercise all possible options to counter 'illegal steps' taken by India in IoK

Dawn.com | Naveed SiddiquiAugust 05, 2019

Email

Demonstrators hold signs and chant slogans as they march in solidarity with the people of IoK during a rally in Karachi on August 5. — Reuters
Demonstrators hold signs and chant slogans as they march in solidarity with the people of IoK during a rally in Karachi on August 5. — Reuters

Pakistan on Monday said that it would "exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps" taken by India regarding Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK).

The comments came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government introduced plans to weaken the special rights of residents in occupied Kashmir, amid heavy deployment of security forces and suspension of phone and internet services in the valley.

In a press release, the Foreign Office (FO) strongly condemned and rejected the move by the Indian government, stressing that IoK was internationally recognised as a disputed territory.

"No unilateral step by the Government of India can change this disputed status, as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions," read the statement. "The decision will never be acceptable to the people of IoK and Pakistan."

"As the party to this international dispute, Pakistan will exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps," the statement read while reaffirming Pakistan's commitment to the Kashmiri cause.

A meeting of the Parliamentary Committee of Kashmir will be held at the Parliament House at 2pm today.

According to Radio Pakistan, the meeting, chaired by committee chairman Syed Fakhar Imam, will discuss the situation in IoK and the use of cluster bombs on civilians by Indian forces.

'A dangerous game being played'

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, while speaking to DawnNewsTV, said that if the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of India felt that their policies were effective, they would not have imposed governor's rule or conducted politics through presidential orders.

"If they have turned IoK and Ladhak into union territories, it is evident that they have lost hope [...] Kashmiris that used to support them earlier are also in jail or under house arrest.

"Today, India has once again revived and internationalised the Kashmir issue. This will not solve the problem, rather it will escalate it," he warned.

"They will never be able to repress the issue.

"Time will show what a dangerous game has been played."

Qureshi said that the entire international community needed to condemn the Indian move.

Joint session of parliament

Opposition leaders on Monday called for a joint session of parliament to be scheduled in light of the developments.

In a post shared on Twitter, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said: "Atrocities in IoK unabated. Extremist Indian government's intentions clear. President must immediately summon joint session of parliament in wake of Indian aggression in IoK."

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the Indian government's "attempt to revoke Article 370" as he called for a joint session of parliament. He said that after reviewing the situation, a comprehensive strategy should be formulated.

The PML-N president added that Pakistan should also immediately call for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.

"This is a matter of Pakistan's national interest, all of Pakistan is united. The time has come for Pakistan's political and military leadership to take collective decisions — Pakistan is united for the Kashmiri cause," he said.

'India cannot alter IoK status'

Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari said it was not enough to condemn India's move which was "against all international norms and international law along with UNSC resolutions".

"Kashmir is recognised as a disputed territory in UNSC resolutions. India cannot alter IoK status through its parliament," she said.

Mazari said that the International Court of Justice should be approached along with the UN Security Council and other international forums and human rights organisations.

"This is illegal annexation of a militarily-occupied territory and completely unacceptable."

In a post shared on Twitter, former finance minister and PTI leader Asad Umar said that the Indian constitutional amendment was in violation of international resolutions as well as India's own constitution.

"Is India still a constitutional democracy or is [it] now practically under Hindutva raj?" he asked.

PPP leader Sherry Rehman questioned where the international community was in response to the developments in IoK.

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz said that her rally scheduled to take place in Sargodha tomorrow would be dedicated to Kashmir.

"Shall not only express solidarity with our Kashmiri brethren but will highlight Indian govt’s atrocities, human rights violations and dictatorial decree of revoking Article 370 & reneging on all international commitments," she said in a post shared on Twitter.

Pak India Ties , Kashmir Unrest
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A compromised force

A compromised force

Our state has never conceived the police force to be one which serves its people.

Editorial

August 05, 2019

A plastic world

IN 2017, a team of scientists published their findings on global plastic production, the first such attempt at...
August 05, 2019

Revenue challenges

AND so it begins. One of the most vigorous revenue collection drives in the country’s history was launched on July...
August 05, 2019

Hong Kong protests

HONG KONG’S political crisis shows little sign of abating. It has been triggered by a move to introduce an...
Updated August 04, 2019

Ominous signs

Sanity demands that India reject confrontation and adopt negotiation and peacemaking instead.
August 04, 2019

Police-Levies merger

THE process of dismantling an old, colonial legacy in Balochistan has begun. Three districts of the province —...
August 04, 2019

Saudi women’s rights

SAUDI ARABIA has just announced fresh measures to empower its female citizens. Saudi women over the age of 21 are ...