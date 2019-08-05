DAWN.COM

India revokes occupied Kashmir's special status through rushed presidential decree; parliament debates

Dawn.comUpdated August 05, 2019

Indian army soldiers guard during restrictions in occupied Kashmir on Monday. — AP
Indian army soldiers guard during restrictions in occupied Kashmir on Monday. — AP

With an indefinite security lockdown in place in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK) and elected representatives under house arrest, India's ruling party on Monday revoked the special constitutional status of occupied Kashmir through a rushed presidential order.

Home Minister Amit Shah also moved a bill to bifurcate the state into two union territories – Jammu Kashmir as one and Himalayan Ladakh region as the other.

With the special status repealed, people from the rest of India will now have the right to acquire property in occupied Kashmir and settle there permanently. Kashmiris fear this will lead to a demographic transformation of region from majority Muslim to majority Hindu.

As parliament debated the move, Indian media reported that the government has moved 8,000 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) from different parts of the country to IoK. The Indian army and air force have also been placed on high alert.

Explainer: What does India's proposed change to occupied Kashmir's status mean?

A statement issued by the home minister said that "Jammu and Kashmir will be a union territory with legislature while Ladakh will be a union territory without legislature".

Chaos in the house

Home Minister Amit Shah, president of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), addresses the Indian parliament on Monday. — Photo courtesy ANI Twitter
Home Minister Amit Shah, president of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), addresses the Indian parliament on Monday. — Photo courtesy ANI Twitter

Chaos erupted in the upper house of the Indian parliament as opposition lawmakers shouted slogans and started protesting after Home Minister Amit Shah urged members to discuss the legislation that seeks to end the autonomous status for Muslim-majority Kashmir.

Shah, who is also the president of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), proposed that all regulation under Article 370 will not be applicable after a presidential nod, reported India Today.

After Shah proposed that the regulation under Article 370 will not be applicable after presidential nod, the Rajya Sabha witnessed massive uproar with the opposition slamming the Centre over the move, reported India Today.

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said that the BJP had "murdered the constitution today".

Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi sought to reprimand the opposition, reported Hindustan Times. “Amit Shah is rectifying the historical blunder of Jawaharlal Nehru,” Joshi told the opposition benches about the resolution that had been on the agenda of the ruling BJP for years.

Amit Shah said Article 370 was used as "vote bank politics" and the earlier governments lacked the political will to revoke it. "But the Modi government has the political will and we are not bothered about vote bank politics," Shah said.

The move by India's Hindu nationalist-led government to revoke the special constitutional status, which allows only residents to buy property and hold state government jobs, is the most far-reaching move on the disputed Himalayan region in nearly seven decades.

Cabinet meeting

A cabinet meeting on the security situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir was held at the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday morning. — ANI Twitter
A cabinet meeting on the security situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir was held at the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday morning. — ANI Twitter

The move by the government comes after a cabinet meeting was held in the morning at Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence.

According to India Today, Indian opposition leaders also met in the parliament on Monday morning to discuss the security situation in Kashmir.

Opposition leader Azad met with various party leaders in his office and discussed the security situation.

Curfew-like restrictions

Late on Sunday night, the Indian government imposed curfew-like restrictions in the restive region while sending in tens of thousands of additional troops.

Former IoK chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were placed under house arrest.

Communications were cut, with private mobile networks, internet services and telephone landlines cut, an AFP reporter said.

"There shall be no movement of public. All educational institutions shall also remain closed. There will be a complete bar on holding any kind of public meetings or rallies during the period of operation of this order. Identity cards of essential services officials will be treated as movement passes wherever required," read an Indian government order, but added: "there is no curfew in place".

Kashmir Unrest
World

kp
Aug 05, 2019 10:43am

One nation one Law.

Asad
Aug 05, 2019 10:47am

Indian Muslims who could not decide their fate in 1947, proved themselves wrong and faced massacre by hindutva in Gujrat, ongoing killings in the name of Cow Raksha, and same repeated in Kashmir from now 70 years.

Abdel Rahman
Aug 05, 2019 10:47am

To be expected by now, after all the fuss .

c
Aug 05, 2019 10:48am

370 abolished..

Nand
Aug 05, 2019 10:50am

Article 370 revoked!

Bhaarteey
Aug 05, 2019 10:50am

370 may be revoked.

Sabir Baloch
Aug 05, 2019 10:50am

That shall be worst decision to disturb Constitutional Position of Indian Occupied Kashmir . will invoke chaos and disturbance in south Asia.

Jaleel
Aug 05, 2019 10:53am

Yessss jammu kashmir is now equal to any other state In India. Any further discussion about kashmir has been put to an end.

Prashant
Aug 05, 2019 10:55am

FYI.. article 370 will be revoked after president order

Nahar01
Aug 05, 2019 10:57am

It’s over! Section 370 revoked!

Rational
Aug 05, 2019 11:00am

Perfect.....

UM
Aug 05, 2019 11:00am

Excellent move by the Indian government.

Bharat ek Khoj
Aug 05, 2019 11:01am

Finally a decisive action taken by India.

SATT
Aug 05, 2019 11:01am

Amit Shah is real Shah.

sumati
Aug 05, 2019 11:01am

great decision

Cricket player
Aug 05, 2019 11:02am

At last all the kashmir mess is going to end. Congratulations to all indians and pakistanis. Peace will be back.

Kersi
Aug 05, 2019 11:02am

Well Done India, Good Decision !

sameer
Aug 05, 2019 11:02am

Excellent move Modi Ji

Kamal
Aug 05, 2019 11:03am

Done and Dusted.....

dilip agrawal
Aug 05, 2019 11:03am

indian home. minister mr. amit shah produced proposal to moderate section 370 in rajya sabha.now section 370 will be no effective eccept 370 a.

R K Dubey
Aug 05, 2019 11:03am

A great day for India.

Indian subcontinent
Aug 05, 2019 11:04am

Finally

Axomiya
Aug 05, 2019 11:04am

Bold Move!

dilip agrawal
Aug 05, 2019 11:04am

government also declare section 35 a invalid.

Vivek Khariwal
Aug 05, 2019 11:04am

What has Kashmir and Kashmiris achieved all these years with the so called "special privileges"? Give us one sensible logical explanation why 370 and 35A has to stay?

Chandan
Aug 05, 2019 11:04am

We as Indians completely support it. Go ahead

Surgical strike
Aug 05, 2019 11:05am

What a government.... tough stance, tough decision. I am glad my vote counted

Zubair
Aug 05, 2019 11:05am

The time has come that Kashmir should be independent from India.

Saravjeet Singh
Aug 05, 2019 11:06am

1.3 Billion Indians stand united with the Govt. on this.

Vinay Pandey
Aug 05, 2019 11:06am

This beginning of miracle.

Sumit Upadhyay
Aug 05, 2019 11:07am

Now it’s almost impossible for Pakistan to get kashmir

Akhand bharat
Aug 05, 2019 11:08am

The triad of Modi,shah & Doval going to unite India again.they have the dare to do something which is impossible

Gaurav bhardwaj
Aug 05, 2019 11:09am

Long Live India

Girish
Aug 05, 2019 11:10am

What a historic decision.

AGK
Aug 05, 2019 11:11am

Overdue for decades.

Haryanvi_chora
Aug 05, 2019 11:11am

Historical day...

Sairam
Aug 05, 2019 11:12am

Thats INDIA...

Bilal
Aug 05, 2019 11:12am

This Hindutva government of India is nothing but a bunch of liars. Of course it was all planned for this. They kept lying for a whole week with their dramas. Pakistan government should wake up and not trust these serpents. But in a way, I'm glad they did this. Because by commiting this stupidity, they dug their own grave and last thread of legitimacy over IOK.

Amit Awasthi
Aug 05, 2019 11:13am

This was expected and rightly done!!

Rohit singh
Aug 05, 2019 11:13am

Great decision

jahan
Aug 05, 2019 11:14am

Time for Kashmir to move forward with time...

Cp
Aug 05, 2019 11:14am

One country one law!!!

irfan
Aug 05, 2019 11:14am

start of the downfall of india..

SS India
Aug 05, 2019 11:14am

Move towards equality.

Ali Sabir
Aug 05, 2019 11:14am

... Obviously they are afraid of a Kashmiri revolt.

Rohit singh
Aug 05, 2019 11:15am

Great decision

Khurram Shahzad
Aug 05, 2019 11:15am

International community needs to realize they are dealing with an Indian government that has the political will and motivation....

J
Aug 05, 2019 11:15am

He is the home minister of india. not bjp's amit shah.

SS India
Aug 05, 2019 11:15am

A move towards equality.

Jameel
Aug 05, 2019 11:15am

I do not know why India took so long to take this step??

Ajay
Aug 05, 2019 11:16am

Great move.

EEsan
Aug 05, 2019 11:16am

....and there you have it folks!

Kashmiri
Aug 05, 2019 11:16am

Good luck. We will see. That's all I would say to my Indian budds

Bobby Khan
Aug 05, 2019 11:17am

There is no opposition, every one is on the same page.

Mr. India
Aug 05, 2019 11:17am

Nehru didn't take parliament nod so, no need of passing the bill. Prez's signature will do.

Brasstack
Aug 05, 2019 11:17am

Eagerly awaiting a war someone?

Jim
Aug 05, 2019 11:17am

Finally a government that will bring some solution to the long lasting kashmir issue.

only
Aug 05, 2019 11:18am

I want to buy a nice home with mountain views. I am from south India.

Bobby Khan
Aug 05, 2019 11:18am

Excellent! Simply great.

NO GO ZONE
Aug 05, 2019 11:18am

MaybeTrump helped India!

RAJA CHILL
Aug 05, 2019 11:19am

Indian parliament still needs to approve it with majority. Let Congress and others have opportunities to reject it.

bukya pramod kumar
Aug 05, 2019 11:19am

i can buy land in kashmir,invest money, marry also,,

Click
Aug 05, 2019 11:19am

Thank you modi.

Click
Aug 05, 2019 11:19am

I always wished to buy a land in valley.

Inder Bisht
Aug 05, 2019 11:20am

With this move, the dispute between the two biggest nations of South Asia is also effectively over.

Desi dimag
Aug 05, 2019 11:20am

This is what we voted to Modi Ji. Now we will give another 15 years to BJP.

Real salaria
Aug 05, 2019 11:21am

Modi is a hero. He just solved a complex Kashmir issue

Prof Panda
Aug 05, 2019 11:21am

Thank you Jinnah. The real face of Indian society is rather dark. Thanks a ton.

Raju
Aug 05, 2019 11:21am

That is how you rule when you are given full power

Onlooker
Aug 05, 2019 11:22am

After lingering for 72 long years, this is it.

Saviour
Aug 05, 2019 11:22am

Finally, more work then less words.

dpn
Aug 05, 2019 11:23am

This is called strong political will

Hamza
Aug 05, 2019 11:23am

So called democratic country...

Kanakasabhai
Aug 05, 2019 11:24am

This is what Trump meant. Done by Modi.

Fatima Mehmood
Aug 05, 2019 11:25am

Why so many Indians here???

Swiss Neutral
Aug 05, 2019 11:25am

No special previlages and no discrimination. One country. One law. Time for Kashmiris to prosper like rest of India

Click
Aug 05, 2019 11:25am

True to his name, modi means business.

Yog
Aug 05, 2019 11:25am

J and K moves towards a resolution..

Shafiq
Aug 05, 2019 11:27am

They can be slove this problems.

Anand
Aug 05, 2019 11:27am

We just gave Trump the answer he was keenly waiting for.

Vv
Aug 05, 2019 11:29am

Only bjp party care about Indian people

Tahir
Aug 05, 2019 11:32am

What is our FM Makhdom Qureshi doing about it ?

Vishal
Aug 05, 2019 11:32am

Indians are with Modi

Saby
Aug 05, 2019 11:33am

This decision will change the fate of common people of Jammu & Kashmir, Hail Modi & Shah...

Jav
Aug 05, 2019 11:34am

Now Kashmiris can buy property in any part of India

sach baat
Aug 05, 2019 11:34am

Our nation, our rules!

Fawad Choudhry
Aug 05, 2019 11:35am

This is very very strong stance. It will be unclear how this is going to be implemented.

DHEERAJ KUMAR
Aug 05, 2019 11:35am

Go went Gone

deps
Aug 05, 2019 11:36am

@Sumit Upadhyay, was it ever possible?

Remote observer
Aug 05, 2019 11:36am

@Zubair , keep dreaming, that suits you best.

deps
Aug 05, 2019 11:36am

Looks like Trump has mediated!

An Indian
Aug 05, 2019 11:37am

YES!!!! It is time...

kp
Aug 05, 2019 11:37am

@Zubair , keep on dreaming

satish
Aug 05, 2019 11:37am

@Brasstack, Start dreaming..

Shafiq
Aug 05, 2019 11:38am

Quickly can be slove this problem?

Rana Talukdar, facts and facts.
Aug 05, 2019 11:38am

If Modi couldn't do this then he would be thrown in to the dustbin of history by democratic citizens of india.

ktk
Aug 05, 2019 11:39am

one nation on law....All Indians are equal.

satish
Aug 05, 2019 11:39am

@Zubair , keep Dreaming

ABHISHEK
Aug 05, 2019 11:41am

Hats off to Modi & Amit Shah

Chinpaksaddique
Aug 05, 2019 11:42am

PMIK must involve directly now and speak to Modi.

DRD
Aug 05, 2019 11:43am

J&K will be more special after this....

sangan patil
Aug 05, 2019 11:43am

@Sumit Upadhyay, they can only dream of Kashmir

Kashmiri
Aug 05, 2019 11:44am

India digging its own grave.

Kashif
Aug 05, 2019 11:44am

@kp, that's the point. Two nations, two laws.

GK
Aug 05, 2019 11:45am

Done.

Tarique Paul
Aug 05, 2019 11:48am

@SS India, killing the innocent and Muslims is equality??? Wake up.

ehsan
Aug 05, 2019 11:48am

by removing an article do you Indians think that it will end the indigenous Kashmiri independence movement. dream on like you always do.

ssaad
Aug 05, 2019 11:48am

Is india looking for its demise? abolished it and india will see its end

nusrat bhatti
Aug 05, 2019 11:51am

a bad decision ...

Shahid
Aug 05, 2019 11:51am

@kp, Kashmir accession was agreed upon the fact that the state will be given special status. If the special status is withdrawn then the basis for accession is also nullified

Truth
Aug 05, 2019 11:51am

@Zubair , that means an independent country????

desi dimag
Aug 05, 2019 11:51am

Let's buy land in Kashmir.

Rao
Aug 05, 2019 11:52am

@Tahir, Qureshi must be in a shock....

Bilal Hameed
Aug 05, 2019 11:52am

It was intended to happen as 40000 army is already deployed within a week for killing the innocent Kashmiris. Finally the aftermath of Trump's offer of arbitration.

india
Aug 05, 2019 11:53am

@Fawad Choudhry, You can approach OIC(which is spineless)

Rohit
Aug 05, 2019 11:54am

Now Kashmiri people are equal to all other Indian people in all manner. We love and respect Kashmir.

Omer
Aug 05, 2019 11:57am

shame on india. Free Kashmir. you will take kashmir people land and job and wont give anything back

point of view
Aug 05, 2019 11:58am

One nation one law, bold decision by Modi Govt.

Mian
Aug 05, 2019 11:59am

Trump had mediated.

Aziz
Aug 05, 2019 11:59am

The end of India's rule in Kashmir has begun.

faisal
Aug 05, 2019 12:00pm

India can change the laws but not the will of people of J&K.

Jawad Lahori
Aug 05, 2019 12:01pm

This doesn’t change or affect Pakistan’s stand on IOK.

brr
Aug 05, 2019 12:02pm

A renewal of the concept of India.

Ghulam Nabi Malik
Aug 05, 2019 12:02pm

AS a born Kashmiri, I resent and regret, this nefarious design by BJP a Hindu led party, for this chance, PM Modi had campaigned very hard. The only Muslims' majority state in India which has this status, now big death blow had occurred, leaving all struggle for freedom.

raj
Aug 05, 2019 12:03pm

from now on wards, India Pakistan friends forever.

Abdullah
Aug 05, 2019 12:04pm

Kashmir is open to india now, now kashmiris can sell their land for good prices.

Really if kashmiris do not want to mingle with India, then they should not be accepting free beis what India is offering.

Jackpot dua
Aug 05, 2019 12:05pm

Half of the Kashmir issue has been resolved now. Other half can start now.

A shah
Aug 05, 2019 12:05pm

Their country, their rules

Khany
Aug 05, 2019 12:06pm

Everything is done by force without Kashmiris choice nor the voting or parliamentary decision! War is the only option for Kashmiri people of the land! Gazwe Hind is on it's way!

Surya Kant
Aug 05, 2019 12:06pm

Very strong opposition. Let us see whether bill will be passed.

Sri
Aug 05, 2019 12:06pm

One Nation, One Law, treated everyone equal...

A
Aug 05, 2019 12:07pm

Kashmir belongs to Kashmiris and one day India will have to end occupation.

Vijay
Aug 05, 2019 12:07pm

Now both country can focus on their internal issues....

Alansaralhaq
Aug 05, 2019 12:10pm

@kp, Kashmiris have a right to a free and fair referendum more today than ever before.

Asim
Aug 05, 2019 12:11pm

@Shubha, then good bye peace as well. indian army is killing innocent kashmiris while indoctrinating its youth that its cross border terrorism. your propaganda is about to expose soon

Varun
Aug 05, 2019 12:12pm

@Sumit Upadhyay,
Remove "almost".

Asim
Aug 05, 2019 12:13pm

saying good bye to article 35-A is saying good bye to peace. india's propaganda is going to exposed soon. murderers of innocent kashmiris

M. Saeed
Aug 05, 2019 12:13pm

If Article 370 is repealed, it would automatically revoke the letter of allegiance signed by Maharajah Hari Singh of Kashmir. It should be remembered that, the the Maharajah had himself drafted the Article 370 and got it introduce in the Indian constitution, as a precondition to sign the letter of allegiance.

Gemini
Aug 05, 2019 12:14pm

Thanks Trump...

Srivatsan K S
Aug 05, 2019 12:14pm

Unity is integrity ... no one’s different

adonix
Aug 05, 2019 12:16pm

Time will prove why Pakistan's creation was a blessing, where is the voice of Kashmiris.

Enam
Aug 05, 2019 12:17pm

Inshallah; today/ tomorrow Kashmir will be free

RAJESH SHASTRI
Aug 05, 2019 12:17pm

The end,Full Stop of Story Kashmir.

Pkashm
Aug 05, 2019 12:18pm

Kashmir solved. Go to sleep peacefully now.

Neil
Aug 05, 2019 12:20pm

Modi can change India. When we will improve.

Neil
Aug 05, 2019 12:22pm

@Zubair , day dream

Rana Talukdar, facts and facts.
Aug 05, 2019 12:22pm

@Fawad Choudhry, thanks sir for ur curiosity.

M. Saeed
Aug 05, 2019 12:23pm

@Pkashm, Kashmir issue can only be solved by native Kashmiris.

HEM CHANDRA PANT
Aug 05, 2019 12:26pm

Good decision

Ajit Kumar
Aug 05, 2019 12:27pm

@M. Saeed, the letter of allegiance does not mention punitive measures if article 370 is violated. So the Modi govt is fully within rights.

Marcopolo
Aug 05, 2019 12:27pm

One nation , One Law .India has a strong government and ruling system . nation know well what to do for nations progress and feature .

M.Mudassir Siddiqui
Aug 05, 2019 12:27pm

now the real chaos will begin, before Kashmir was questionable but now the fate of whole India is hanging

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Aug 05, 2019 12:27pm

Modi has adopted Isreali model in Kashmir that will not work and backfire. What about UNO resolution, will that be invalid? Indians are playing with fire that could spread in the region - be aware and let common sense and justice prevail.

M. Saeed
Aug 05, 2019 12:28pm

@kp, what one nation? That is why Two Nation Theory became a reality and still being realised in the remaining fragment.

Subir
Aug 05, 2019 12:28pm

Great day for India.

Nadeem
Aug 05, 2019 12:28pm

Strong leadership have guts to do a big & that's happened...

Ajit Kumar
Aug 05, 2019 12:29pm

@Surya Kant , yes very strong opposition.BJP and NDA have 350 seats and congress has 52. Very strong indeed.

M. Saeed
Aug 05, 2019 12:29pm

@Kamal, Done and dusted the atrocities.

Subir
Aug 05, 2019 12:29pm

One Nation, One Rule.

WS
Aug 05, 2019 12:30pm

Whoa! What a democracy...

Nadeem
Aug 05, 2019 12:34pm

@Ghulam Nabi Malik, Furji... Every Kashmiri likes this step..

Tajammal
Aug 05, 2019 12:36pm

A paper change can't change the ground reality.

mayur
Aug 05, 2019 12:41pm

Thats why india choose modi to take daring and bold actions. good decision.

Jay
Aug 05, 2019 12:42pm

@Ghulam Nabi Malik, how did it become Muslim majority?

SATT
Aug 05, 2019 12:52pm

Kashmir problem solved.

Vikdodiya
Aug 05, 2019 12:55pm

@Tajammal,
wait and watch. we will show how to change.

Samrat
Aug 05, 2019 12:56pm

Half the opposition favors BJP, that means 70% MPs favor the decision.

KarachiBakery
Aug 05, 2019 01:01pm

Strong opposition??? Where??

Imran
Aug 05, 2019 01:05pm

Quaid e Azam had a great vision who decidde to part ways and we got Pakistan.

Haroon
Aug 05, 2019 01:18pm

2 Nation Theory proved correct yet again!

Zak
Aug 05, 2019 01:34pm

@Jaleel, No it has not as Pakistan will bring it up in UN again and again till it is resolved.

Ali
Aug 05, 2019 01:35pm

Game set match Modi

Krishna
Aug 05, 2019 01:42pm

one nation one law .

Zak
Aug 05, 2019 01:42pm

Even Ladakh don't want to be with India.

Enam
Aug 05, 2019 01:43pm

Black day

Anil
Aug 05, 2019 01:51pm

@Enam, remove your black sunglasses

Krishna
Aug 05, 2019 01:51pm

@Zak, really ?

Amit
Aug 05, 2019 01:51pm

One Nation One Law One Flag One Passport.

