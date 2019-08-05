India revokes occupied Kashmir's special autonomy through rushed presidential decree
With an indefinite security lockdown in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK) and elected representatives under house arrest, India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stripped Kashmiris of the special autonomy they had for seven decades through a rushed presidential order on Monday.
By repealing Article 370 of the constitution, people from the rest of India will now have the right to acquire property in occupied Kashmir and settle there permanently. Kashmiris as well as critics of India’s Hindu nationalist-led government see the move as an attempt to dilute the demographics of Muslim-majority Kashmir with Hindu settlers.
Article 370 had also limited the power of the Indian parliament to impose laws in the state, apart from matters of defence, foreign affairs and communications.
As India's parliament debated the move, 8,000 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) from different parts of the country were moved to IoK. The Indian army and air force were also placed on high alert.
Explainer: What does India's proposed change to occupied Kashmir's status mean?
Home Minister Amit Shah also moved a bill to bifurcate the state into two union territories – Jammu Kashmir as one and Himalayan Ladakh region as the other – directly ruled by New Delhi.
A statement issued by the home minister said that "Jammu and Kashmir will be a union territory with legislature while Ladakh will be a union territory without legislature".
The move raises fears of further violence in the Muslim-majority Himalayan region where Kashmiri fighters and many residents have fought for the region's independence or to join Pakistan.
"There will a very strong reaction in Kashmir. It's already in a state of unrest and this will only make it worse," Wajahat Habibullah, a former senior bureaucrat in Jammu and Kashmir, told AFP.
The constitutional provisions revoked on Monday were introduced decades ago and included reserved government jobs and college placements for residents, in an effort to keep the state from being overrun by people from the rest of India.
Chaos in the house as opposition protests
Chaos erupted in the upper house of the Indian parliament as opposition lawmakers shouted slogans and started protesting after Home Minister Amit Shah urged members to discuss the legislation that seeks to end the autonomous status for Muslim-majority Kashmir.
Read: 'Day of shame': Indian opposition slams BJP move to revoke occupied Kashmir's special status
Shah, also the BJP president, proposed that the regulation under Article 370 will not be applicable after presidential nod — a move which was slammed by the opposition.
Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said that the BJP had "murdered the constitution today".
Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi sought to reprimand the opposition, reported Hindustan Times. “Amit Shah is rectifying the historical blunder of Jawaharlal Nehru,” Joshi told the opposition benches about the resolution that had been on the agenda of the ruling BJP for years.
Amit Shah said Article 370 was used as "vote bank politics" and the earlier governments lacked the political will to revoke it. "But the Modi government has the political will and we are not bothered about vote bank politics," Shah said.
Earlier in the morning, a cabinet meeting was held at Modi's residence.
According to India Today, Indian opposition leaders also met in the parliament on Monday morning to discuss the security situation in Kashmir.
Curfew-like restrictions
Tension had risen in Kashmir since Friday, when Indian officials issued an alert over possible militant attacks. Thousands of alarmed Indian tourists, pilgrims and workers streamed out of the region over the weekend.
Late on Sunday night, the Indian government imposed curfew-like restrictions in the restive region while sending in tens of thousands of additional troops.
Former IoK chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were placed under house arrest.
Communications were cut, with private mobile networks, internet services and telephone landlines cut, an AFP reporter said.
"There shall be no movement of public. All educational institutions shall also remain closed. There will be a complete bar on holding any kind of public meetings or rallies during the period of operation of this order. Identity cards of essential services officials will be treated as movement passes wherever required," read an Indian government order, but added: "there is no curfew in place".
One nation one Law.
Indian Muslims who could not decide their fate in 1947, proved themselves wrong and faced massacre by hindutva in Gujrat, ongoing killings in the name of Cow Raksha, and same repeated in Kashmir from now 70 years.
To be expected by now, after all the fuss .
370 abolished..
Article 370 revoked!
370 may be revoked.
That shall be worst decision to disturb Constitutional Position of Indian Occupied Kashmir . will invoke chaos and disturbance in south Asia.
Yessss jammu kashmir is now equal to any other state In India. Any further discussion about kashmir has been put to an end.
FYI.. article 370 will be revoked after president order
It’s over! Section 370 revoked!
Perfect.....
Excellent move by the Indian government.
Finally a decisive action taken by India.
Amit Shah is real Shah.
great decision
At last all the kashmir mess is going to end. Congratulations to all indians and pakistanis. Peace will be back.
Well Done India, Good Decision !
Excellent move Modi Ji
Done and Dusted.....
indian home. minister mr. amit shah produced proposal to moderate section 370 in rajya sabha.now section 370 will be no effective eccept 370 a.
A great day for India.
Finally
Bold Move!
government also declare section 35 a invalid.
What has Kashmir and Kashmiris achieved all these years with the so called "special privileges"? Give us one sensible logical explanation why 370 and 35A has to stay?
We as Indians completely support it. Go ahead
What a government.... tough stance, tough decision. I am glad my vote counted
The time has come that Kashmir should be independent from India.
1.3 Billion Indians stand united with the Govt. on this.
This beginning of miracle.
Bill will get passed.
Now it’s almost impossible for Pakistan to get kashmir
The triad of Modi,shah & Doval going to unite India again.they have the dare to do something which is impossible
Long Live India
What a historic decision.
Overdue for decades.
Historical day...
Thats INDIA...
This Hindutva government of India is nothing but a bunch of liars. Of course it was all planned for this. They kept lying for a whole week with their dramas. Pakistan government should wake up and not trust these serpents. But in a way, I'm glad they did this. Because by commiting this stupidity, they dug their own grave and last thread of legitimacy over IOK.
This was expected and rightly done!!
Great decision
Time for Kashmir to move forward with time...
One country one law!!!
start of the downfall of india..
Move towards equality.
... Obviously they are afraid of a Kashmiri revolt.
Great decision
International community needs to realize they are dealing with an Indian government that has the political will and motivation....
He is the home minister of india. not bjp's amit shah.
A move towards equality.
I do not know why India took so long to take this step??
Great move.
....and there you have it folks!
Good luck. We will see. That's all I would say to my Indian budds
There is no opposition, every one is on the same page.
Nehru didn't take parliament nod so, no need of passing the bill. Prez's signature will do.
Eagerly awaiting a war someone?
Finally a government that will bring some solution to the long lasting kashmir issue.
I want to buy a nice home with mountain views. I am from south India.
Excellent! Simply great.
MaybeTrump helped India!
Indian parliament still needs to approve it with majority. Let Congress and others have opportunities to reject it.
i can buy land in kashmir,invest money, marry also,,
Thank you modi.
I always wished to buy a land in valley.
With this move, the dispute between the two biggest nations of South Asia is also effectively over.
This is what we voted to Modi Ji. Now we will give another 15 years to BJP.
Modi is a hero. He just solved a complex Kashmir issue
Thank you Jinnah. The real face of Indian society is rather dark. Thanks a ton.
That is how you rule when you are given full power
After lingering for 72 long years, this is it.
Finally, more work then less words.
This is called strong political will
So called democratic country...
This is what Trump meant. Done by Modi.
Why so many Indians here???
No special previlages and no discrimination. One country. One law. Time for Kashmiris to prosper like rest of India
True to his name, modi means business.
J and K moves towards a resolution..
They can be slove this problems.
We just gave Trump the answer he was keenly waiting for.
Only bjp party care about Indian people
What is our FM Makhdom Qureshi doing about it ?
Indians are with Modi
This decision will change the fate of common people of Jammu & Kashmir, Hail Modi & Shah...
Now Kashmiris can buy property in any part of India
Our nation, our rules!
This is very very strong stance. It will be unclear how this is going to be implemented.
Go went Gone
@Sumit Upadhyay, was it ever possible?
@Zubair , keep dreaming, that suits you best.
Looks like Trump has mediated!
YES!!!! It is time...
@Zubair , keep on dreaming
@Brasstack, Start dreaming..
Quickly can be slove this problem?
If Modi couldn't do this then he would be thrown in to the dustbin of history by democratic citizens of india.
one nation on law....All Indians are equal.
@Zubair , keep Dreaming
Hats off to Modi & Amit Shah
PMIK must involve directly now and speak to Modi.
J&K will be more special after this....
@Sumit Upadhyay, they can only dream of Kashmir
India digging its own grave.
@kp, that's the point. Two nations, two laws.
Done.
@SS India, killing the innocent and Muslims is equality??? Wake up.
by removing an article do you Indians think that it will end the indigenous Kashmiri independence movement. dream on like you always do.
Is india looking for its demise? abolished it and india will see its end
a bad decision ...
@kp, Kashmir accession was agreed upon the fact that the state will be given special status. If the special status is withdrawn then the basis for accession is also nullified
@Zubair , that means an independent country????
Let's buy land in Kashmir.
@Tahir, Qureshi must be in a shock....
It was intended to happen as 40000 army is already deployed within a week for killing the innocent Kashmiris. Finally the aftermath of Trump's offer of arbitration.
@Fawad Choudhry, You can approach OIC(which is spineless)
Now Kashmiri people are equal to all other Indian people in all manner. We love and respect Kashmir.
shame on india. Free Kashmir. you will take kashmir people land and job and wont give anything back
One nation one law, bold decision by Modi Govt.
Trump had mediated.
The end of India's rule in Kashmir has begun.
India can change the laws but not the will of people of J&K.
This doesn’t change or affect Pakistan’s stand on IOK.
A renewal of the concept of India.
AS a born Kashmiri, I resent and regret, this nefarious design by BJP a Hindu led party, for this chance, PM Modi had campaigned very hard. The only Muslims' majority state in India which has this status, now big death blow had occurred, leaving all struggle for freedom.
from now on wards, India Pakistan friends forever.
Kashmir is open to india now, now kashmiris can sell their land for good prices.
Really if kashmiris do not want to mingle with India, then they should not be accepting free beis what India is offering.
Half of the Kashmir issue has been resolved now. Other half can start now.
Their country, their rules
Everything is done by force without Kashmiris choice nor the voting or parliamentary decision! War is the only option for Kashmiri people of the land! Gazwe Hind is on it's way!
Very strong opposition. Let us see whether bill will be passed.
One Nation, One Law, treated everyone equal...
Kashmir belongs to Kashmiris and one day India will have to end occupation.
Now both country can focus on their internal issues....
@kp, Kashmiris have a right to a free and fair referendum more today than ever before.
@Shubha, then good bye peace as well. indian army is killing innocent kashmiris while indoctrinating its youth that its cross border terrorism. your propaganda is about to expose soon
@Sumit Upadhyay,
Remove "almost".
saying good bye to article 35-A is saying good bye to peace. india's propaganda is going to exposed soon. murderers of innocent kashmiris
If Article 370 is repealed, it would automatically revoke the letter of allegiance signed by Maharajah Hari Singh of Kashmir. It should be remembered that, the the Maharajah had himself drafted the Article 370 and got it introduce in the Indian constitution, as a precondition to sign the letter of allegiance.
Thanks Trump...
Unity is integrity ... no one’s different
Time will prove why Pakistan's creation was a blessing, where is the voice of Kashmiris.
Inshallah; today/ tomorrow Kashmir will be free
The end,Full Stop of Story Kashmir.
Kashmir solved. Go to sleep peacefully now.
Modi can change India. When we will improve.
@Zubair , day dream
@Fawad Choudhry, thanks sir for ur curiosity.
@Pkashm, Kashmir issue can only be solved by native Kashmiris.
Good decision
@M. Saeed, the letter of allegiance does not mention punitive measures if article 370 is violated. So the Modi govt is fully within rights.
One nation , One Law .India has a strong government and ruling system . nation know well what to do for nations progress and feature .
now the real chaos will begin, before Kashmir was questionable but now the fate of whole India is hanging
Modi has adopted Isreali model in Kashmir that will not work and backfire. What about UNO resolution, will that be invalid? Indians are playing with fire that could spread in the region - be aware and let common sense and justice prevail.
@kp, what one nation? That is why Two Nation Theory became a reality and still being realised in the remaining fragment.
Great day for India.
Strong leadership have guts to do a big & that's happened...
@Surya Kant , yes very strong opposition.BJP and NDA have 350 seats and congress has 52. Very strong indeed.
@Kamal, Done and dusted the atrocities.
One Nation, One Rule.
Whoa! What a democracy...
@Ghulam Nabi Malik, Furji... Every Kashmiri likes this step..
A paper change can't change the ground reality.
Thats why india choose modi to take daring and bold actions. good decision.
@Ghulam Nabi Malik, how did it become Muslim majority?
Kashmir problem solved.
@Tajammal,
wait and watch. we will show how to change.
Half the opposition favors BJP, that means 70% MPs favor the decision.
Strong opposition??? Where??
Quaid e Azam had a great vision who decidde to part ways and we got Pakistan.
2 Nation Theory proved correct yet again!
@Jaleel, No it has not as Pakistan will bring it up in UN again and again till it is resolved.
Game set match Modi
one nation one law .
Even Ladakh don't want to be with India.
Black day
@Enam, remove your black sunglasses
@Zak, really ?
One Nation One Law One Flag One Passport.
All public is happy with the move govt taken, though opposition is protesting.