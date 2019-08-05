DAWN.COM

India introduces resolution to end occupied Kashmir's special status amid strong opposition in parliament

Dawn.comUpdated August 05, 2019

Home Minister Amit Shah, president of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), addresses the Indian parliament on Monday. — Photo courtesy ANI Twitter
Home Minister Amit Shah, president of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), addresses the Indian parliament on Monday. — Photo courtesy ANI Twitter

With an indefinite security lockdown in place in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK) and elected representatives under house arrest, India's ruling party on Monday introduced a measure in parliament to revoke the special constitutional status of occupied Kashmir.

If the special status is repealed, people from the rest of India would have the right to acquire property in occupied Kashmir and settle there permanently. Kashmiris fear this would lead to a demographic transformation of region from majority Muslim to majority Hindu.

As parliament debated the move, Indian media reported that the government has moved 8,000 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) from different parts of the country to IoK.

Explainer: What does India's proposed change to occupied Kashmir's status mean?

Chaos in the house

The move by India's Hindu nationalist-led government, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to revoke the special constitutional status, which allows only residents to buy property and hold state government jobs, is the most far-reaching move on the disputed Himalayan region in nearly seven decades.

Chaos erupted in the upper house of the Indian parliament as opposition lawmakers shouted slogans and started protesting after Home Minister Amit Shah urged members to discuss the legislation that seeks to end the autonomous status for Muslim-majority Kashmir.

Shah, who is also the president of India's ruling BJP, proposed that all regulation under Article 370 will not be applicable after a presidential nod, reported India Today.

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said that the BJP had "murdered the constitution today".

A statement issued by the home minister said that "Jammu and Kashmir will be a union territory with legislature while Ladakh will be a union territory without legislature".

Cabinet meeting

A cabinet meeting on the security situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir was held at the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday morning. — ANI Twitter
A cabinet meeting on the security situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir was held at the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday morning. — ANI Twitter

A cabinet meeting was held on Monday morning at Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence.

Journalists as well as opposition members in India have been questioning the reasoning behind the clampdown as well as placing former IoK chief ministers — Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti — under house arrest.

Read: Former IoK chief ministers Mufti, Abdullah placed under house arrest; curfew-like restrictions imposed

"While there has been no word from the government on the plan of action, speculation has been rife," the Indian publication added.

The cabinet meeting was held amidst a flurry of activity in the disputed region. The clampdown imposed late Sunday night has left millions stranded in their homes as authorities also suspended some internet services and deployed thousands of fresh troops around the increasingly tense region.

According to India Today, Indian opposition leaders also met in the parliament on Monday morning to discuss the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Opposition leader Azad met with various party leaders in his office and discussed the security situation.

Threat to scrap occupied Kashmir's special status

The two leaders place under house arrest — Abdullah and Mufti — had earlier warned the Centre against abrogation of Article 35A and Article 370, which gives special status to Kashmiris.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, reading out a resolution adopted at a meeting of regional parties, said they have decided to send delegations to meet the president, the prime minister and leaders of various political parties to apprise them of the consequences of any attempt to abrogate Article 370 and Article 35A of the constitution or carry out delimitation of constituencies or trifurcating the state, reported India Today.

The ruling BJP in India has consistently advocated an end to occupied Kashmir’s special constitutional status, which prevents outsiders from buying property there, arguing that such laws have hindered its 'integration' with the rest of India.

On Sunday, The Hindu reported that additional security troops had been placed in civilian installations and police stations and were put on “standby mode.”

The Indian government has admitted that 10,000 extra troops were sent to IoK a week ago. Media reports on Friday said a further 25,000 had been ordered there.

Kashmir politicians had long raised fears that the troops are sign that the Hindu nationalist government could carry out a threat to scrap occupied Kashmir's special status under the constitution.

Curfew-like restrictions

Late on Sunday night, the Indian government imposed curfew-like restrictions in the restive region while India sent in tens of thousands of additional troops.

Communications were cut, with private mobile networks, internet services and telephone landlines cut, an AFP reporter said.

"There shall be no movement of public. All educational institutions shall also remain closed. There will be a complete bar on holding any kind of public meetings or rallies during the period of operation of this order. Identity cards of essential services officials will be treated as movement passes wherever required," read an Indian government order, but added: "there is no curfew in place".

kp
Aug 05, 2019 10:43am

One nation one Law.

Abdel Rahman
Aug 05, 2019 10:47am

To be expected by now, after all the fuss .

Shubha
Aug 05, 2019 10:48am

Goodbye article 370

c
Aug 05, 2019 10:48am

370 abolished..

Neighbor
Aug 05, 2019 10:50am

370 scrapped

Bhaarteey
Aug 05, 2019 10:50am

370 may be revoked.

Jaleel
Aug 05, 2019 10:53am

Yessss jammu kashmir is now equal to any other state In India. Any further discussion about kashmir has been put to an end.

indian
Aug 05, 2019 10:53am

congraulations.

Patra
Aug 05, 2019 10:53am

Article 370 Gone. Great decision by India

indian
Aug 05, 2019 10:56am

congrulations....

Nahar01
Aug 05, 2019 10:57am

It’s over! Section 370 revoked!

vicky
Aug 05, 2019 10:58am

Article 370 and 35 A revoked..............congratulations to all.

UM
Aug 05, 2019 11:00am

Excellent move by the Indian government.

Bharat ek Khoj
Aug 05, 2019 11:01am

Finally a decisive action taken by India.

SATT
Aug 05, 2019 11:01am

Amit Shah is real Shah.

sumati
Aug 05, 2019 11:01am

great decision

Kersi
Aug 05, 2019 11:02am

Well Done India, Good Decision !

sameer
Aug 05, 2019 11:02am

Excellent move Modi Ji

Himanshu
Aug 05, 2019 11:03am

Here we go..india india bye bye 340 and 35a

Adil Suleiman
Aug 05, 2019 11:03am

Good move. Kashmiris will get benefit

Kamal
Aug 05, 2019 11:03am

Done and Dusted.....

dilip agrawal
Aug 05, 2019 11:03am

indian home. minister mr. amit shah produced proposal to moderate section 370 in rajya sabha.now section 370 will be no effective eccept 370 a.

R K Dubey
Aug 05, 2019 11:03am

A great day for India.

Indian subcontinent
Aug 05, 2019 11:04am

Finally

Axomiya
Aug 05, 2019 11:04am

Bold Move!

dilip agrawal
Aug 05, 2019 11:04am

government also declare section 35 a invalid.

Chandan
Aug 05, 2019 11:04am

We as Indians completely support it. Go ahead

Takeitorleaveit
Aug 05, 2019 11:04am

Excellent. Long awaited action. All the best to everyone.

Govind_Indian
Aug 05, 2019 11:05am

Brave move , which was long overdue. Full support to Modi and his team

Surgical strike
Aug 05, 2019 11:05am

What a government.... tough stance, tough decision. I am glad my vote counted

kiran
Aug 05, 2019 11:05am

finally.., something good happening for real kashmiries and india.

Zubair
Aug 05, 2019 11:05am

The time has come that Kashmir should be independent from India.

Vinay Pandey
Aug 05, 2019 11:06am

This beginning of miracle.

Rajput
Aug 05, 2019 11:07am

Recommend 0
Nageswar Madduri
Aug 05, 2019 11:07am

Recommend 0
Sumit Upadhyay
Aug 05, 2019 11:07am

Recommend 0
Hindu
Aug 05, 2019 11:07am

Recommend 0
Gaurav bhardwaj
Aug 05, 2019 11:09am

Recommend 0
Wadhan
Aug 05, 2019 11:09am

Recommend 0
satish
Aug 05, 2019 11:09am

Recommend 0
Girish
Aug 05, 2019 11:10am

Recommend 0
swaroop
Aug 05, 2019 11:10am

Recommend 0
AGK
Aug 05, 2019 11:11am

Recommend 0
Haryanvi_chora
Aug 05, 2019 11:11am

Recommend 0
Desi Girl
Aug 05, 2019 11:12am

Recommend 0
Sairam
Aug 05, 2019 11:12am

Recommend 0
Ahom
Aug 05, 2019 11:12am

Recommend 0
Rohit singh
Aug 05, 2019 11:13am

Recommend 0
Amit Awasthi
Aug 05, 2019 11:13am

Recommend 0
Citi
Aug 05, 2019 11:13am

Recommend 0
Rohit singh
Aug 05, 2019 11:13am

Khurram Shahzad
Aug 05, 2019 11:15am

Recommend 0
J
Aug 05, 2019 11:15am

Recommend 0
SS India
Aug 05, 2019 11:15am

Recommend 0
Jameel
Aug 05, 2019 11:15am

Recommend 0
Ajay
Aug 05, 2019 11:16am

Recommend 0
EEsan
Aug 05, 2019 11:16am

Recommend 0
Kashmiri
Aug 05, 2019 11:16am

Recommend 0
simran
Aug 05, 2019 11:17am

Recommend 0
Jai
Aug 05, 2019 11:17am

Recommend 0
Bobby Khan
Aug 05, 2019 11:17am

Recommend 0
Brasstack
Aug 05, 2019 11:17am

Recommend 0
Jim
Aug 05, 2019 11:17am

Recommend 0
only
Aug 05, 2019 11:18am

Recommend 0
Bobby Khan
Aug 05, 2019 11:18am

Recommend 0
satya
Aug 05, 2019 11:18am

Recommend 0
NO GO ZONE
Aug 05, 2019 11:18am

Recommend 0
bukya pramod kumar
Aug 05, 2019 11:19am

Recommend 0
Click
Aug 05, 2019 11:19am

Recommend 0
Wiserneighbour
Aug 05, 2019 11:19am

Recommend 0
Junaid
Aug 05, 2019 11:19am

Recommend 0
Click
Aug 05, 2019 11:19am

Recommend 0
Sparky
Aug 05, 2019 11:20am

Recommend 0
satish
Aug 05, 2019 11:20am

Recommend 0
Raju
Aug 05, 2019 11:21am

Recommend 0
rach
Aug 05, 2019 11:21am

Recommend 0
Onlooker
Aug 05, 2019 11:22am

Recommend 0
Saviour
Aug 05, 2019 11:22am

Recommend 0
shohib
Aug 05, 2019 11:22am

Recommend 0
Tahir
Aug 05, 2019 11:32am

Recommend 0
Vishal
Aug 05, 2019 11:32am

Recommend 0
Saby
Aug 05, 2019 11:33am

Recommend 0
Jav
Aug 05, 2019 11:34am

Recommend 0
sach baat
Aug 05, 2019 11:34am

Recommend 0
Fawad Choudhry
Aug 05, 2019 11:35am

Recommend 0
deps
Aug 05, 2019 11:36am

Recommend 0
Ram Singh Ratnoo
Aug 05, 2019 11:36am

Recommend 0
Remote observer
Aug 05, 2019 11:36am

Recommend 0
Prateik
Aug 05, 2019 11:36am

Recommend 0
deps
Aug 05, 2019 11:36am

Recommend 0
An Indian
Aug 05, 2019 11:37am

Recommend 0
sis sks
Aug 05, 2019 11:37am

Recommend 0
kp
Aug 05, 2019 11:37am

Recommend 0
satish
Aug 05, 2019 11:37am

Recommend 0
Shafiq
Aug 05, 2019 11:38am

Recommend 0
Rana Talukdar, facts and facts.
Aug 05, 2019 11:38am

Recommend 0
ktk
Aug 05, 2019 11:39am

Recommend 0
satish
Aug 05, 2019 11:39am

Recommend 0
point of view
Aug 05, 2019 11:39am

Recommend 0
rafi
Aug 05, 2019 11:40am

Recommend 0
Naresh
Aug 05, 2019 11:40am

Recommend 0
ABHISHEK
Aug 05, 2019 11:41am

Recommend 0
Kashmiri
Aug 05, 2019 11:44am

Recommend 0
GK
Aug 05, 2019 11:45am

Recommend 0
Sameer
Aug 05, 2019 11:46am

Recommend 0
nusrat bhatti
Aug 05, 2019 11:51am

Recommend 0
desi dimag
Aug 05, 2019 11:51am

Recommend 0
Mb
Aug 05, 2019 11:57am

Recommend 0
Mb
Aug 05, 2019 11:57am

Omer
Aug 05, 2019 11:57am

Recommend 0
Mian
Aug 05, 2019 11:59am

Recommend 0
faisal
Aug 05, 2019 12:00pm

Recommend 0
Jawad Lahori
Aug 05, 2019 12:01pm

Recommend 0
Ghulam Nabi Malik
Aug 05, 2019 12:02pm

Recommend 0
raj
Aug 05, 2019 12:03pm

Recommend 0
Abdullah
Aug 05, 2019 12:04pm

Kashmir is open to india now, now kashmiris can sell their land for good prices.

Jackpot dua
Aug 05, 2019 12:05pm

A shah
Aug 05, 2019 12:05pm

Khany
Aug 05, 2019 12:06pm

Surya Kant
Aug 05, 2019 12:06pm

A shah
Aug 05, 2019 12:06pm

Sri
Aug 05, 2019 12:06pm

A
Aug 05, 2019 12:07pm

Alansaralhaq
Aug 05, 2019 12:10pm

Kunal
Aug 05, 2019 12:11pm

Asim
Aug 05, 2019 12:11pm

Varun
Aug 05, 2019 12:12pm

@Sumit Upadhyay,
M. Saeed
Aug 05, 2019 12:13pm

Rajesh - Karachi
Aug 05, 2019 12:14pm

Gemini
Aug 05, 2019 12:14pm

Srivatsan K S
Aug 05, 2019 12:14pm

adonix
Aug 05, 2019 12:16pm

Typhoon
Aug 05, 2019 12:17pm

Enam
Aug 05, 2019 12:17pm

RAJESH SHASTRI
Aug 05, 2019 12:17pm

Pkashm
Aug 05, 2019 12:18pm

Neil
Aug 05, 2019 12:20pm

Neil
Aug 05, 2019 12:22pm

Rana Talukdar, facts and facts.
Aug 05, 2019 12:22pm

