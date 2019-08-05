DAWN.COM

UN urges India, Pakistan to exercise restraint as tensions mount

APPUpdated August 05, 2019

The United Nations on Sunday appealed to India and Pakistan to exercise “maximum” restraint amid escalating tensions between the two countries along the Line of Control (LoC) in the disputed Kashmir region. — Reuters/File
UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations on Sunday appealed to India and Pakistan to exercise “maximum” restraint amid escalating tensions between the two countries along the Line of Control (LoC) in the disputed Kashmir region.

“The UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (Unmogip) observed and reported an increase in military activity at the Line of Control in recent days,” the UN secretary general’s spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, said in a statement e-mailed in response to a question.

“The United Nations appeals to both sides to exercise maximum restraint to ensure that the situation does not further deteriorate,” the statement said.

The Unmogip was deployed in January 1949 to supervise the ceasefire between India and Pakistan in the disputed region. While Pakistan allows UN observers to monitor the LoC, India does not.

The group, based in Rawalpindi, comprises 44 military observers, supported by 25 international civilian personnel and 47 local civilian staff.

Published in Dawn, August 5th, 2019

