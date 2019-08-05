DAWN.COM

August 05, 2019

JUI-F leader, son killed in Quetta

The Newspaper's Staff CorrespondentUpdated August 05, 2019

A local leader of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and his son were gunned down on Saturday evening, police said. — Reuters/File
QUETTA: A local leader of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and his son were gunned down on Saturday evening, police said.

Maulana Abdul Hayee Jatoi, JUI-F emir of Dhahdar in Bolan district, and his 27-year-old son Abdul Hafeez Jatoi were passing through the Sariab Road area when armed men on a motorcycle opened fire on them.

Police and FC personnel rushed to the scene of the crime along with rescue workers and took the bodies to Civil Hospital Quetta. Later, the bodies were handed over to heirs.

Police said the cause of the attack was an old enmity.

Meanwhile, a man gunned down his uncle in the Barkhan area.

The deceased was identified as Ghulam Rasool.

Published in Dawn, August 5th, 2019

