AKU among top 100 varsities in clinical medicine

KARACHI: The Aga Khan University (AKU) has been ranked among the world’s top 100 universities for clinical medicine and among the top 200 for public health in the latest ShanghaiRanking’s Global Ranking of Academic Subjects, released by the Academic Ranking of World Universities, according to a statement released by AKU on Sunday.

It stated that AKU was the only university in Pakistan teaching clinical medicine and public health that is ranked among the top 500 universities in the world. In clinical medicine, it jumped from the 151-200 group to the 76-100 group in 2018. The university was ranked in the 151-200 group in public health.

“This international ranking is recognition of AKU as a role model for health and education in the developing world,” said AKU president Firoz Rasul.

ShanghaiRanking Consultancy is an independent organisation dedicated to research in higher education intelligence and consultancy. The ranking draws from Web of Science bibliometric data, InCites, and reviews performance in five categories — publications, citations, top journal presence, international collaboration in publications and awards.

An increase in papers published and indexed in major citation indices has improved the AKU’s ranking over the last three years, a spokesperson said.

“Our clinical investigations are closely linked to teaching to innovate for better healthcare and to research for creating new knowledge,” said Dr Adil Haider, the dean of AKU’s medical college.

Published in Dawn, August 5th, 2019