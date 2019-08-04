Maryam Nawaz urges supporters to answer call for Islamabad march to 'topple government'

Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a vice president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party, has appealed to supporters to join her when the party calls on them to march to Islamabad.

On Sunday, during her latest mass contact campaign — a 'Free Nawaz Sharif' rally in Khushab — the daughter of incarcerated former premier Nawaz Sharif called on supporters to "heed the call by their party to march to Islamabad for the final shove to topple the government".

"To [drive the final nail in the coffin] against this fake government, if your party Muslim League Noon calls on you to march on Islamabad, will you accompany me there?" she asked crowds gathered in a village off the Lillah interchange who gave her a rousing reception during her stop there.

The PML-N leader also spoke on the plight faced by the citizens of Indian-occupied Kashmir and Azad Jammu & Kashmir and said that "they are not alone as Pakistan stands with them".

"When Kashmiris are wounded, it is Pakistan that feels the pain. When unarmed Kashmiris bleed, it is the blood that runs through Pakistan's veins that is shed," she said.

She also made stops in the cities of Mangwal and Katha while enroute to Khushab.

Maryam had left her Jati Umra residence late Sunday afternoon amid fervent chants by party workers in her support.

She has been at the forefront of PML-N's allegations against judge Arshad Malik, who convicted Nawaz Sharif in the Al Azizia reference last year.

In mid-July, the PML-N leader had announced that she would be leading protest rallies across the country and asked people who wish "to live in a free, democratic and just Pakistan" to join in.