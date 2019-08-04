9 killed, 16 injured in mass shooting in US Ohio state; gunman dead

At least nine people were killed and 16 were injured, in a shooting that took place at 1am (local time) in Dayton city of United States Ohio state, police said on Sunday.

According to the Dayton police's official Twitter account, the shooting began in the city's Oregon district.

The suspected gunman, who has not been identified yet, was killed by the police, CNN reported, quoting Dayton Deputy Director and Assistant Chief of the Police Lt Col Matt Carper. The shooter used a long gun with multiple rounds, he added. The motive of the gunman is not yet known and police believe he acted alone.

Officers were "in the vicinity when this shooting began and were able to respond and put an end to it quickly", the police department said in a statement.

"As bad as this is, it could have been much, much worse, as I think everyone will become aware of here as more information unfolds," CNN quoted Lt Col Carper as saying.

About 16 victims of the shooting were brought to Miami Valley Hospital, according to its spokesperson, while several other are being treated in other local hospitals, a representative of the Kettering Health Network said. Police are investigating the incident and have been joined by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Dayton Police Department's Twitter account said.

The Oregon district is a busy and vibrant area of the city where several bars and restaurants are located, Huffpost noted in its report of the shooting.

The incident comes hours after a mass shooting took place in a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas. At least 20 people were killed and 26 were injured.