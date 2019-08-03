Anxious tourists flee occupied Kashmir after India's 'terror' warning
Thousands of tourists and students scrambled to get places on planes and buses leaving Indian-occupied Kashmir on Saturday after the Indian government warned of the threat of “terror” attacks.
Thousands of military reinforcements were arriving in the Himalayan territory, where a three-decade old insurgency has left tens of thousands dead.
The Jammu and Kashmir state government said late Friday that tourists should leave “immediately” because of new intelligence about “terror threats” to a major Hindu pilgrimage in the region.
Anxious tourists, including some foreigners, flooded the airport in Srinagar on Saturday, many without tickets for flights that day.
Visitor numbers have been boosted by the Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage, which draws hundreds of thousands of Hindus each year.
Comment: 'Fear rules Kashmir as BJP goes about realising its dream'
The pilgrimage has been cancelled because of the scare. A huge security force had been guarding the route even before the alert. A second smaller pilgrimage, the Machail Mata Yatra, in Jammu region was also cancelled on Saturday.
Airport chaos
“Passengers who were scheduled to return in coming days have turned up in panic at the airport today,” said the manager of one airline operating the Delhi-Srinagar route.
“It's chaotic and not many will manage seats unless there are additional flights.”
Hundreds of Indian students from outside Kashmir were evacuated in buses.
“All the non-local students have left the campus for their respective states,” an administrative official at the National Institute of Technology in Srinagar told AFP.
Kashmiri residents formed long lines outside petrol stations, food stores and bank cash machines on Friday night after the alert was announced. But the queues eased Saturday.
The Indian government has admitted that 10,000 extra troops were sent to IOK a week ago. Media reports on Friday said a further 25,000 had been ordered there.
The government has declined to say how many are in the new reinforcements.
While military authorities and the state government highlighted the security risk, Kashmir politicians have raised fears that the troops are sign that the Hindu nationalist government could carry out a threat to scrap occupied Kashmir's special status under the constitution.
Political leaders in the territory have warned that cancelling constitutionally guaranteed rights, which mean only state domiciles can buy land in the region, could spark unrest.
Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik, who is named by the New Delhi government, said “unnecessary panic” was being created by “rumours”.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has refused to say whether it is about to scrap the constitutional article, though he has often spoken against it.
Comments (22)
Serious threat of impending terror attack.
The end is in sight for article 35A, Kashmir will be brought on par with other Indian states. Kashmir economy will be made open for investment, tourism and business. Status quo helps no one, the article must go.
Please relax. Wait and see. Something good is going to happen now that is why troops are there.
Some very good news coming.
Terror by Indian military forces on innocent Kashmiris
Pakistan should be happy that kashmir problem will be solved forever by India and now you can concentrate on economic development
Indians are incapable of feeling the pain of Kashmiris... They cant care less whether Kashmiris live or die It's like the Israelis and the Palestinians....a Palestinian life doesnt count
Pakistan and Kashmir organizations based in U.K must raise this issue in UN about the atrocities of Indian atrocities.
It’s not about what but when..!!
This is getting very serious....Trump shared a vital information to India? Terrorism must be uprooted from the world.....it has no place on civilised society....
Special status non sense going. Good news for Pakistan.
Just another game being played by the Modi government. The ultimate goal here is to scrap the special status of Indian occupied Kashmir.
Big decision coming up soon. Kashmir could have been heaven like Kerala but then these politicians keep playing politics.
India is trying to divert international attention on Kashmir after trump statement.
Modi is delibreately creating a panic in Kashmir so that innocent people are starved to death. Where are so called human rights organizations now and why they are silent? Double standards when Muslims causes are highlighted either in Kashmir or Palistine, as such organizations are puppet of UNO, US and other countries, and they only follow their orders, as directed by them.
Finally. This is what Indians voted BJP to power for. Full might of Indian army to change IOK's demographics. And this too shall fail.
Something big on kashmir is to be announced soon..
Terrorism is a grave concern, India always think about people's safety.
The armed resistance in the IOK is quite akin with the international law, cannot be termed terror..!
Chaos and barbarism.
"Liberty has never come from the government. Liberty has always come from the subjects of it. The history of liberty is a history of resistance." - Woodrow Wilson
India must leave occupied Kashmir. Period. Kashmiris have the right to be free.
Entire Kashmir under the control of India is benefits in three ways. 1. India and Pakistan can live peacefully. 2.The kashmir and kashmiris can developed in all round. 3.More importantantly pakistan can spend comparably less on defence and spend more on development... pakistanis may be be welcomed all over the world.