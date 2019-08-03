Indian army used cluster ammunition along LoC in violation of international laws: ISPR
The Indian army earlier this week used cluster ammunition to target the civilian population in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) across the Line of Control (LoC) in violation of the Geneva Convention and international law, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.
According to the statement, the Indian military on the night of July 30/July 31 targeted innocent citizens including women and children in Neelum Valley through artillery using cluster ammunition. The attack left two civilians, including a 4-year-old boy, dead and 11 others were critically injured.
"This is [a] violation of Geneva Convention and international humanitarian law," the military's media wing said, adding that the use of cluster ammunition is prohibited under the Convention on Cluster Ammunition because of its severe impact on non-combatants.
Dropped from planes or fired from artillery, cluster bombs explode in mid-air, scattering bomblets, with many civilians getting killed or maimed by their indiscriminate, wide-area effect. They also pose a lasting threat as many bomblets fail to explode on impact.
According to the International Committee of the Red Cross, "Cluster munitions kill and injure large numbers of civilians and cause long-lasting socio-economic problems. The 2008 Convention on Cluster Munitions prohibits the use, production, stockpiling and transfer of cluster munitions and requires States to ensure that they claim no further victims."
"This blatant Indian aggression against all international norms exposes true character of Indian Army and their moral standing," the ISPR statement said.
It added that it was time for the international community to take notice of "this Indian blatant violation of international laws" on use of cluster ammunition for the purpose of targeting innocent citizens.
The military's media wing also shared images of civilians who sustained gruesome injuries from the Indian troops' use of cluster munitions.
Govt's warning
The ISPR statement comes a day after the AJK government warned people, particularly those living along the LoC, against touching or picking any familiar and unfamiliar devices or gadgets if found lying anywhere in the shelling-infested areas to avoid any danger to their lives, Dawn reported.
Three people lost their lives and four others were wounded when they tried to tamper with a dud device in a shop near Muzaffarabad a few days ago.
The warning came from the home department in the wake of reports that several dud shells and bomblets, fired by the Indian troops in recent ceasefire violations, had scattered far and wide along the LoC.
Previously, a number of casualties had also occurred when LoC residents, mostly young children, had tried to play or tamper with dud shells or bomblets out of ignorance, even though similar announcements were also made then.
“The enemy troops are constantly firing toy-shaped cluster bombs, mortar and medium artillery shells in civilian-populated areas … If anyone spots any such device or gadget, including a mobile phone, he should not even touch it, let alone pick it up and take home,” said the home department in a press release. Instead, it added, “the nearest police station, civil defence officials or volunteers or village defence committee members should be informed about it because such a device can take your life”.
Comments (52)
This is not Congress led,it is Modi'fied India..,the better Pakistan understands it.
Very interesting. Yesterday Indian army showed a Pakistani snipper rifle along with mines recovered from killed militants in an encounter and today we hear this from Pakistan. Tomorrow may be again sometime will be shown by Pakistan army and day after a counter will come from Indian side. Life still moves on.
Waiting for Indian trolls to justify and nullify the truth. Brace yourselves!
Please share actionable evidence.
Govt is still busy to punish opposition for being opposition while India is taking advantage
Blatant violation of Geneva convention and yet they were busy lecturing us over there and trolls over here in ICJ case despite a bilateral agreement.
As bilateral agreement of not granting Consular access was superseded by ICJ in Kulbushan case, it means Simla Agreement, that they make so much song and dance about, is redundant too!
What do you expect from people who thinks Israel is a hero when they kill innocents in Gaza.
Please take pictures and videos and show to UN teams
So you anyhow want to involve third party?
Pakistan should go to ICJ and take down India.
What else can you expect from an enemy..?
This rhetoric isn't gonna stop the attacks. In fact its gonna increase.
False propaganda
Under these circumstances how can negotiations be held between Pakistan and India what to talk about settling Kashmir issue?
Cluster ammunition is universally banned . Looks like India has no regard for international obligations when it comes to its own interests.
History tells that those who beat war drums and think of it as an adventure have always lost it. Germans and Hitler thought of war as an adventure and the entire world got against them resulting in their defeat. Pakistan doesn't want a war with India but if Modi wants be some war hero, takes it as an adventure and if Indians dont understand his sinister designs then Pakistan would have no option but to knock some sense in India by taking down savages like Modi, Amit Shah, Ajit Doval and war mongering corrupt generals in Indian army. Pakistan Zindabaad tha, Pakistan Zindabaad hay aur Pakistan Zindabaad RAHAY GA TA QAYAMAT!
Looks like India wants a war with Pakistan. They want to stop the peace process in Afghanistan to fail. I hope the US strongly condemn the Modi government and warn them that any actions in Kashmir to derail the peace process in Afghanistan will result in serious consequence to India. India is taking advantage by mobilizing extra troops along the LOC and thus deflecting Pakistan's attention in Afghanistan.
These complaints against the Indians mean nothing and will amount to nothing as long as Pakistan is unable and unwilling to respond in a manner that would hurt the Indian army personnel.
Bring it to attention at proper forum rather than playing to the gallery for domestic audiences.
Respond in kind with same rounds!!!
Shame on you India.
Don't act so innocent ...We all know smoke don't arise without fire.
Give the proof of Indian violations to the world authorities and lodge a strong protest.
The enemy is challenging you because you are showing weakness. It is my request to Pakistani Army to be professional and find a solution to this problem. When you counter-attack with the same force then these types of actions will subside automatically. Currently our Army is resorting to protests on the media only and it is not working.
I am more or less sure Dawn will not publish this message. In today's world people can easily read newspaper from all countries. Pakistani people who read Indian news papers can easily tell who is telling the truth.
India should be paid in the same coin. International community is sleeping anyway.
Such blatant violation of ceasefire line is an indication of a true picture of Modi and his so called brave forces. Violations of fundamental human rights are not a novel idea.They have been doing it already for ages.
That's Cluster Munition, not ammunition. Correct it.
File case in ICJ and get another 'victory'.
No reason for India to attack.
Why spread more discord and hate as if there isn't enough already to last 4 generations?
And you donot have it otherwise you have also used it.
Isn’t everything fair in love and war.
India is Out of Control!!!!
Our forces are best in the world. They don't want war and that is why they are acting peacefully against India. Otherwise India has no chance against the most powerful army of the world.
But you said you responded ‘befittingly’, so what’s the problem?
The true character of Indian army is that it has never usurped power in its own country unlike the true character of our own Pakistani army.
Yeah take India to the icj now
Ceasefire is also violence of international laws. But as far news is concerned something is very unusual is going to happen in Jammu and Kashmir. After these hopes peace and prosperity privilege there. Eagerly waiting for decisions.
False flag claim.
Take the matter to UNO and International courts highlighting India aggression and violating the international law. In my view, India army is frustrated and Modi is confused - this why he asked Trump to meditate and resolve Kashmir dispute. Modi knows, he has failed and cannot change Kashmir people's desires and freedom cause.
ok so before my neighbors say that same news on both side....no its not....use of cluster bombing to target children is just plain pathetic and cowardly....these are human lives have they no shame....yes you guys would want to defend your army but to what extent how much ignorant you want to be....terrorism defines as targeting to innocents to further political goals.....plz do enlighten me how is Indian army not a terrorist outfit by doing these actions....to all indians plz come to Azad Kashmir and see for your self the daily routine there tourism is booming there while on your side it is the state of emergency.....terrorism in Pakistan has gone down by around 90% while on your side it is on the rise....just remember history does not forget or forgive....the pain and cries of these children will haunt you guys...
What do expect from them? Why not take those targets out since they are causing threat to our nation and our people. Indians have this complex that they can do whatever they like and no one will oppose them. It is in their DNA.
Shameful indeed
No reason for India to attack.
Modi is the one who kills his own for political gains what can you expect from him
What a shame this shakha educated RSS leadership is
to my Indian fellows, Pakistan will progress and move forward under the leadership of Imran Khan but what will happen to India under BJP ? the very fabric of your society and secularism is in danger and image civil war sort of situation in India where will it take you ? haven't you see Syria, Iraq, Libya ?
@joe, “Very interesting. Yesterday Indian army showed a Pakistani snipper rifle along with mines recovered from killed militants in an encounter and today we hear this from Pakistan. Tomorrow may be again sometime will be shown by Pakistan army and day after a counter will come from Indian side. Life still moves on“
You can buy that American rifle any where in the world.
For the violations of Convention on Cluster Munitions, Pakistan should bring international journalists and observers to the site and show them this violation. In addition, Pakistan should take this issue to the International Court of Justice.
The butchery in Gujarat, Kashmir, UP, Nagaland is all in violation of Geneva accord. But this is Hindutva radicalized India. We must brace for conflict.
@Biju .J, that is the problem. Indians only read and listen to indian version believing it’s true. Need to look around for neutral news and start to accept facts