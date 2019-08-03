DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 03, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Indian army used cluster ammunition along LoC in violation of international laws: ISPR

Dawn.comUpdated August 03, 2019

Email

A cluster bomb shell fired by Indian border troops. — Photo courtesy ISPR
A cluster bomb shell fired by Indian border troops. — Photo courtesy ISPR

The Indian army earlier this week used cluster ammunition to target the civilian population in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) across the Line of Control (LoC) in violation of the Geneva Convention and international law, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

According to the statement, the Indian military on the night of July 30/July 31 targeted innocent citizens including women and children in Neelum Valley through artillery using cluster ammunition. The attack left two civilians, including a 4-year-old boy, dead and 11 others were critically injured.

"This is [a] violation of Geneva Convention and international humanitarian law," the military's media wing said, adding that the use of cluster ammunition is prohibited under the Convention on Cluster Ammunition because of its severe impact on non-combatants.

A cluster bomb shell fired by Indian border troops. — Photo courtesy ISPR
A cluster bomb shell fired by Indian border troops. — Photo courtesy ISPR

Dropped from planes or fired from artillery, cluster bombs explode in mid-air, scattering bomblets, with many civilians getting killed or maimed by their indiscriminate, wide-area effect. They also pose a lasting threat as many bomblets fail to explode on impact.

According to the International Committee of the Red Cross, "Cluster munitions kill and injure large numbers of civilians and cause long-lasting socio-economic problems. The 2008 Convention on Cluster Munitions prohibits the use, production, stockpiling and transfer of cluster munitions and requires States to ensure that they claim no further victims."

"This blatant Indian aggression against all international norms exposes true character of Indian Army and their moral standing," the ISPR statement said.

It added that it was time for the international community to take notice of "this Indian blatant violation of international laws" on use of cluster ammunition for the purpose of targeting innocent citizens.

The military's media wing also shared images of civilians who sustained gruesome injuries from the Indian troops' use of cluster munitions.

Govt's warning

The ISPR statement comes a day after the AJK government warned people, particularly those living along the LoC, against touching or picking any familiar and unfamiliar devices or gadgets if found lying anywhere in the shelling-infested areas to avoid any danger to their lives, Dawn reported.

Three people lost their lives and four others were wounded when they tried to tamper with a dud device in a shop near Muzaffarabad a few days ago.

The warning came from the home department in the wake of reports that several dud shells and bomblets, fired by the Indian troops in recent ceasefire violations, had scattered far and wide along the LoC.

Previously, a number of casualties had also occurred when LoC residents, mostly young children, had tried to play or tamper with dud shells or bomblets out of ignorance, even though similar announcements were also made then.

“The enemy troops are constantly firing toy-shaped cluster bombs, mort­­ar and medium artillery shells in civilian-populated areas … If anyone spots any such device or gadget, including a mobile phone, he should not even touch it, let alone pick it up and take home,” said the home department in a press release. Instead, it added, “the nearest police station, civil defence officials or volunteers or village defence committee members should be informed about it becau­se such a device can take your life”.

LOC Attacks
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (52)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Desi jat
Aug 03, 2019 02:36pm

This is not Congress led,it is Modi'fied India..,the better Pakistan understands it.

Recommend 0
joe
Aug 03, 2019 02:39pm

Very interesting. Yesterday Indian army showed a Pakistani snipper rifle along with mines recovered from killed militants in an encounter and today we hear this from Pakistan. Tomorrow may be again sometime will be shown by Pakistan army and day after a counter will come from Indian side. Life still moves on.

Recommend 0
Silver
Aug 03, 2019 02:39pm

Waiting for Indian trolls to justify and nullify the truth. Brace yourselves!

Recommend 0
Ramesh R
Aug 03, 2019 02:40pm

Please share actionable evidence.

Recommend 0
Adnan
Aug 03, 2019 02:44pm

Govt is still busy to punish opposition for being opposition while India is taking advantage

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Aug 03, 2019 02:44pm

Blatant violation of Geneva convention and yet they were busy lecturing us over there and trolls over here in ICJ case despite a bilateral agreement.

As bilateral agreement of not granting Consular access was superseded by ICJ in Kulbushan case, it means Simla Agreement, that they make so much song and dance about, is redundant too!

Recommend 0
Suraj Singh
Aug 03, 2019 02:45pm

What do you expect from people who thinks Israel is a hero when they kill innocents in Gaza.

Recommend 0
Sarfraz Malik
Aug 03, 2019 02:50pm

Please take pictures and videos and show to UN teams

Recommend 0
desi dimag
Aug 03, 2019 02:55pm

So you anyhow want to involve third party?

Recommend 0
guest
Aug 03, 2019 02:58pm

Pakistan should go to ICJ and take down India.

Recommend 0
Ahmed bin Babar
Aug 03, 2019 03:00pm

What else can you expect from an enemy..?

Recommend 0
DesiDesi
Aug 03, 2019 03:02pm

This rhetoric isn't gonna stop the attacks. In fact its gonna increase.

Recommend 0
Raja
Aug 03, 2019 03:05pm

False propaganda

Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Aug 03, 2019 03:08pm

Under these circumstances how can negotiations be held between Pakistan and India what to talk about settling Kashmir issue?

Recommend 0
Rehan
Aug 03, 2019 03:08pm

Cluster ammunition is universally banned . Looks like India has no regard for international obligations when it comes to its own interests.

Recommend 0
Talha
Aug 03, 2019 03:09pm

History tells that those who beat war drums and think of it as an adventure have always lost it. Germans and Hitler thought of war as an adventure and the entire world got against them resulting in their defeat. Pakistan doesn't want a war with India but if Modi wants be some war hero, takes it as an adventure and if Indians dont understand his sinister designs then Pakistan would have no option but to knock some sense in India by taking down savages like Modi, Amit Shah, Ajit Doval and war mongering corrupt generals in Indian army. Pakistan Zindabaad tha, Pakistan Zindabaad hay aur Pakistan Zindabaad RAHAY GA TA QAYAMAT!

Recommend 0
Noorallah
Aug 03, 2019 03:09pm

Looks like India wants a war with Pakistan. They want to stop the peace process in Afghanistan to fail. I hope the US strongly condemn the Modi government and warn them that any actions in Kashmir to derail the peace process in Afghanistan will result in serious consequence to India. India is taking advantage by mobilizing extra troops along the LOC and thus deflecting Pakistan's attention in Afghanistan.

Recommend 0
Ashar
Aug 03, 2019 03:11pm

These complaints against the Indians mean nothing and will amount to nothing as long as Pakistan is unable and unwilling to respond in a manner that would hurt the Indian army personnel.

Recommend 0
Nikhil
Aug 03, 2019 03:13pm

Bring it to attention at proper forum rather than playing to the gallery for domestic audiences.

Recommend 0
Yep!!!
Aug 03, 2019 03:14pm

Respond in kind with same rounds!!!

Recommend 0
Bilal
Aug 03, 2019 03:15pm

Shame on you India.

Recommend 0
Zunaid
Aug 03, 2019 03:15pm

Don't act so innocent ...We all know smoke don't arise without fire.

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Aug 03, 2019 03:16pm

Give the proof of Indian violations to the world authorities and lodge a strong protest.

Recommend 0
Malik Saab
Aug 03, 2019 03:17pm

The enemy is challenging you because you are showing weakness. It is my request to Pakistani Army to be professional and find a solution to this problem. When you counter-attack with the same force then these types of actions will subside automatically. Currently our Army is resorting to protests on the media only and it is not working.

Recommend 0
Biju .J
Aug 03, 2019 03:18pm

I am more or less sure Dawn will not publish this message. In today's world people can easily read newspaper from all countries. Pakistani people who read Indian news papers can easily tell who is telling the truth.

Recommend 0
Dr.Shams Ul Islam
Aug 03, 2019 03:20pm

India should be paid in the same coin. International community is sleeping anyway.

Recommend 0
Muhammad Kashif
Aug 03, 2019 03:22pm

Such blatant violation of ceasefire line is an indication of a true picture of Modi and his so called brave forces. Violations of fundamental human rights are not a novel idea.They have been doing it already for ages.

Recommend 0
Amaresh
Aug 03, 2019 03:24pm

That's Cluster Munition, not ammunition. Correct it.

Recommend 0
Malatesh
Aug 03, 2019 03:25pm

File case in ICJ and get another 'victory'.

Recommend 0
SATT
Aug 03, 2019 03:26pm

No reason for India to attack.

Recommend 0
Rashid Khan the Afghan
Aug 03, 2019 03:27pm

Why spread more discord and hate as if there isn't enough already to last 4 generations?

Recommend 0
kkl
Aug 03, 2019 03:27pm

And you donot have it otherwise you have also used it.

Recommend 0
Mbchadha
Aug 03, 2019 03:28pm

Isn’t everything fair in love and war.

Recommend 0
Umair
Aug 03, 2019 03:29pm

India is Out of Control!!!!

Recommend 0
Khans are united
Aug 03, 2019 03:29pm

Our forces are best in the world. They don't want war and that is why they are acting peacefully against India. Otherwise India has no chance against the most powerful army of the world.

Recommend 0
Don
Aug 03, 2019 03:29pm

But you said you responded ‘befittingly’, so what’s the problem?

Recommend 0
Muhammad Shafique
Aug 03, 2019 03:30pm

The true character of Indian army is that it has never usurped power in its own country unlike the true character of our own Pakistani army.

Recommend 0
Dynamite
Aug 03, 2019 03:33pm

Yeah take India to the icj now

Recommend 0
Amit
Aug 03, 2019 03:34pm

Ceasefire is also violence of international laws. But as far news is concerned something is very unusual is going to happen in Jammu and Kashmir. After these hopes peace and prosperity privilege there. Eagerly waiting for decisions.

Recommend 0
Kapil
Aug 03, 2019 03:34pm

False flag claim.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Aug 03, 2019 03:35pm

Take the matter to UNO and International courts highlighting India aggression and violating the international law. In my view, India army is frustrated and Modi is confused - this why he asked Trump to meditate and resolve Kashmir dispute. Modi knows, he has failed and cannot change Kashmir people's desires and freedom cause.

Recommend 0
stay in Pakistan
Aug 03, 2019 03:35pm

ok so before my neighbors say that same news on both side....no its not....use of cluster bombing to target children is just plain pathetic and cowardly....these are human lives have they no shame....yes you guys would want to defend your army but to what extent how much ignorant you want to be....terrorism defines as targeting to innocents to further political goals.....plz do enlighten me how is Indian army not a terrorist outfit by doing these actions....to all indians plz come to Azad Kashmir and see for your self the daily routine there tourism is booming there while on your side it is the state of emergency.....terrorism in Pakistan has gone down by around 90% while on your side it is on the rise....just remember history does not forget or forgive....the pain and cries of these children will haunt you guys...

Recommend 0
Syed
Aug 03, 2019 03:36pm

What do expect from them? Why not take those targets out since they are causing threat to our nation and our people. Indians have this complex that they can do whatever they like and no one will oppose them. It is in their DNA.

Recommend 0
Nadeem
Aug 03, 2019 03:37pm

Shameful indeed

Recommend 0
SATT
Aug 03, 2019 03:37pm

No reason for India to attack.

Recommend 0
GHALIBJEEE
Aug 03, 2019 03:40pm

Modi is the one who kills his own for political gains what can you expect from him

Recommend 0
Shahryar Shirazi
Aug 03, 2019 03:42pm

What a shame this shakha educated RSS leadership is

Recommend 0
Goyethe
Aug 03, 2019 03:42pm

to my Indian fellows, Pakistan will progress and move forward under the leadership of Imran Khan but what will happen to India under BJP ? the very fabric of your society and secularism is in danger and image civil war sort of situation in India where will it take you ? haven't you see Syria, Iraq, Libya ?

Recommend 0
Shahryar Shirazi
Aug 03, 2019 03:42pm

@joe, “Very interesting. Yesterday Indian army showed a Pakistani snipper rifle along with mines recovered from killed militants in an encounter and today we hear this from Pakistan. Tomorrow may be again sometime will be shown by Pakistan army and day after a counter will come from Indian side. Life still moves on“

You can buy that American rifle any where in the world.

Recommend 0
Asif A. Shah
Aug 03, 2019 03:44pm

For the violations of Convention on Cluster Munitions, Pakistan should bring international journalists and observers to the site and show them this violation. In addition, Pakistan should take this issue to the International Court of Justice.

Recommend 0
Shahryar Shirazi
Aug 03, 2019 03:44pm

The butchery in Gujarat, Kashmir, UP, Nagaland is all in violation of Geneva accord. But this is Hindutva radicalized India. We must brace for conflict.

Recommend 0
Saad
Aug 03, 2019 03:46pm

@Biju .J, that is the problem. Indians only read and listen to indian version believing it’s true. Need to look around for neutral news and start to accept facts

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

August 03, 2019

Senate drama

IT was a scene from a Byzantine drama, no less. As 64 senators stood up to show support for a no-confidence...
August 03, 2019

Protecting the poor

THE reality shaping up for the poor is a dire one. Inflation has hit double digits for the first time in almost six...
August 03, 2019

Waterborne diseases

DURING the monsoon season, although the weather turns pleasant, most people dread the approaching storm clouds as ...
Updated August 02, 2019

Kashmir mediation

New Delhi keeps turning a blind eye to the appalling human rights situation in the held valley.
August 02, 2019

Taxing doctors

THE latest move by the Federal Board of Revenue to demand more information from hospitals about the private practice...
August 02, 2019

A dam misstep

EVEN for a polarised society such as ours, the Kalabagh dam project is particularly divisive. Indeed, the very...